Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation will install the following lane closures in Cobb County this weekend. The first set of closures will be on SR 360/Powder Springs Road this weekend as crews continue activities related to a resurfacing project on SR 360 from Windy Hill Road to Sandtown Road. Resurfacing improves the condition of the road. One right lane will be closed on Powder Springs Road northbound and southbound within the project limits from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. Work crews will be milling and resurfacing the road. This $2.4 million project is scheduled for completion in spring 2022.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO