Rum Music For November Reviewed By Jennifer Lucy Allan

The Quietus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenyawa say no to streaming services and the unGoogleable Heavy Metal finally drop their fifth album, as Jennifer Lucy Allan sends her latest report back from The Zone. This month I have been deeply disappointed to discover how early nights, healthy eating, and regular exercise contributed to my general sense of...

thequietus.com

Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
MUSIC
Washington Post

A frail but in command Phil Collins guides Genesis in a potential farewell

Genesis has reached its exodus. One of the most successful rock bands ever is on the road for what may very well be its last tour. And everything about Thursday’s stop at Capital One Arena sure looked and sounded like sayonara. From a chair at the center of the stage, a frail and all but immobile Phil Collins, looking older than his 70 years, led his childhood mates and the fans who packed the arena on a sad, sweet and oh-so-melodic trip through a catalogue of songs whose earliest pages date back 50 years to a snooty English boarding school.
ROCK MUSIC
Person
Laurie Anderson
heraldstandard.com

Music review: Steve Perry - ‘The Season’

With the temperatures slowly dropping and the frosty white stuff already making an area appearance, it’s definitely beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas. Now’s the time for the decorations to go up, gift lists created, dinner parties to be planned, baking recipes prepared and holiday music to serenade us every step of the way.
RECIPES
Hypebae

Best New Music of November: Adele, Lorde and More

Slowly gearing up for the holiday season, musicians have rolled out everything from moody songs to futuristic tracks throughout the month of November. Adele finally released her new album 30, which birthed numerous “sad girl fall” memes, while Lorde added two new singles “Helen of Troy” and “Hold No Grudge” to Solar Power. Post Malone and The Weeknd teamed up on “One Right Now,” Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars released their debut album as Silk Sonic, and Grimes launched her AI music group NPC with a collaboration with DJ Chris Lake. Other standouts include Little Mix, youra, LØREN, Tate McRae, ATARASHII GAKKO! and more.
MUSIC
The Quietus

Pye Corner Audio

Pye Corner Audio's layering of electronic sounds and ecological criticism is much more than just music for smart alecs, finds Ronnie Angel Pope. Martin Jenkins’ brainchild, Pye Corner Audio, has established its root system by drawing on cinematic, paired-back electronica to do the theoretical heavy lifting. In the past, they have traversed the dancefloor, refracting Derrida’s hauntology (via Mark Fisher) through a suspended wall of smoke in the air. This is to say that with a strong command of atmosphere and evocation, Pye Corner Audio pick up the threads of practice where theory leaves off.
MUSIC
#Electronic Music#Ambient Music#Music Streaming#Lead Guitar#Rum Music For November#Heavy Metal#The Zone Senyawa
interlochenpublicradio.org

Music by Request for November 27, 2021

This week's requests included pieces by Jonny Greenwood, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Ludwig Goeransson. Listeners also asked for specific performances by Ernestine Schumann-Heink, Michael Murray, and Yolanda Kondonassis. Listen to the program again on demand in this post. For the complete playlist from today, click here. To make a request...
MUSIC
The Quietus

Säure Adler

Richard Foster finds plenty to nod along to in a spaced-out racket from Poznan's Säure Adler. Many years ago I would receive CD promos from a “groovy” record label in Germany, delivered to the door by a mutton-chopped biker with a bandana. Before I even played the CDs I knew what was coming. The listening experience was continuously pleasant, comforting even; just like sitting in a warm bath. I would be lulled by sprawling beatless passages drenched in feedback, mildly amused by rocking strolls that embroidered elements found on The Hangman’s Beautiful Daughter, or diverted by floating strums that could be folk songs on a good day.
ROCK MUSIC
Design Milk

Let it Shine: November Roundup + Music Playlist

And just like that, November is coming to a quick close and before we know it there will be more holidays and then… 2022! Before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s pause and reflect on this past month before it’s time to flip the calendar ahead. As colder temps and darker skies set in, we searched for anything that would brighten our days and add shine to our nights. That led to a deep dive into metallics – from glittering gold to luxe silver, brazen brass to unassuming bronze – all that would add a layer of visual interest to our spaces. Metals can not only change the look of a space, but they also adjust the feel by adding warmth through bronze and matte gold, or a touch of glam by using chrome or brass. Pair with furniture and decor in bold or subtle textures and patterns, depending on where you fall between minimalism and maximalism, and your metallic elements will make any space shine. Now, open your Spotify and listen to our ‘Let it Shine’ playlist while we revisit this month’s metallic-inspired design.
HOME & GARDEN
The Quietus

The Power And The Beauty: Tori Amos' Favourite Music

From bonding with her daughter over Dolly Parton and Cocteau Twins to being starstruck by Billy Joel and Elton John, Tori Amos takes Lisa Jenkins through thirteen tracks that have defined her life and career. Photo by Desmond Murray. I am talking to Tori Amos via Zoom. Tori is in...
MUSIC
The Quietus

Heavy Weather: Metta, Benevolence. BBC 6 Music: Live By Sunn O)))

A daytime radio session for Mary Anne Hobbs on 6 Music finds Sunn O))) at their most material and elemental, finds Jon Buckland. The noise that Sunn O))) make has more in common with weather than music. Greater similarities to seismic shifts than to a sold-out arena show. Terms like tectonic, monolithic, and sludge are slung into the viscous word soup when describing their sound. That’s no accident – it feels primordial. When listening to this it seems perfectly acceptable to make such highfalutin claims as “they are the gravity that stops Earth from collapsing.” That they commit such dominating aural assaults whilst threading these sounds with the heavenly, sky-cleaving, uplift that has manifested in their arsenal since the booming organ of Dømkirke’s ‘Why Dost Thou Hide Thyself In Clouds’, is a paradoxical notion in itself. Early Sunn O))) performances (both live and on record) were an attack of barbarically shoved frequencies. This iteration, originally recorded for Mary Anne Hobbs’ 6Music show in October 2019, is closer to having unfathomable depths of searing light grown inside of you, as if from a tiny luminous seed. A seed cultivated into an all-consuming star that expands out from within. They have always provided the roaring wind and the howling rain, now they have mastered the warming celestial rays of their namesake.
MUSIC
AFP

The music of 'West Side Story', from Bernstein to Metallica

Leonard Bernstein's score for "West Side Story" has become so ubiquitous in Western culture that it has popped up in such unlikely places as Metallica and Wu-Tang Clan albums.  The inclusions were less obvious when it came to the Wu-Tang Clan sampling elements for "Maria" in 1997, from the song of the same name in "West Side Story". 
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Maggie Rose Releases Trippy Cover of Carole King’s ‘I Feel the Earth Move’

Maggie Rose regularly nods to her inspirations in her original recordings, bridging soul, rock, country, and funk alike on the 2021 album Have a Seat. Rose goes straight to one of the sources for a swirling, trippy cover of Rock Hall of Famer Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move” that was released on Friday. The track premiered earlier this week on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame station, for which Rose did a takeover to play music by some of her heroes. In its original form, King’s is a soulful stomper that leads off the classic album Tapestry. In Rose’s...
MUSIC
The Quietus

Warp Shares Rare Aphex Twin Recording

The recording of Richard D. James' 'Slo Bird Whistle' was produced for a 1995 Peel Session. Warp Records has shared a previously unreleased track from Aphex Twin's 1995 Peel Session.
ROCK MUSIC
TheConversationAU

Stephen Sondheim showed me the beauty, terror and exquisite pain of being alive

What did Stephen Sondheim mean to me? This is an attempt to bring order to the chaos. My first encounter with his work is a re-run of the 1962 film adaptation of West Side Story (1957). I am about 7 or 8. It has an immediate effect on me - the lyrics and book especially. The translation of the familial divide in Romeo and Juliet to a story exploring social disadvantage, racial tensions and violence. It is thrilling, young as I am. At 16, I see a live performance of Into The Woods (1986). I learn theatre can be playful and cerebral...
ENTERTAINMENT
countryfancast.com

6 Fascinating Gary Allan Facts in Country Music

Country artist Gary Allan has reached the Billboard Charts with over 26 hits. Here are some quick facts that you may not know about the country singer!. Country artist Gary Allan was born in California and knew at a young age that he wanted to pursue music. He was born as Gary Allan Herzberg on December 5, 1967 in La Mirada, California. Gary followed in his father’s footsteps, who was a musician himself.
LA MIRADA, CA
101.9 The Rock

Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in December

'Tis the season to celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah and a whole lot of rockin' birthdays. As you're decorating the tree, wrapping presents and building gingerbread houses, you can see if you share a birthday with these rockers celebrating their birthdays this month. Tons of rock stars are turning a year older,...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Harder They Fall’ Director Jeymes Samuel on Writing the Score Alongside the Script: “Words Have Melodies”

Previously best known as singer-songwriter and music producer The Bullitts, Jeymes Samuel burst into the film world this year with dramatic, gun-slinging fashion thanks to his feature debut, Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. But Samuel didn’t just direct and co-write the all-star, all-black Western, with an A-list cast — which includes the likes of Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo and Zazie Beetz — that has already received the Gotham ensemble tribute award. The Brit also devoted his musical talents to the genre-spanning score, which he says took in the whole African diaspora, “from Cape Verde to...
MOVIES

