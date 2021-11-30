Rum Music For November Reviewed By Jennifer Lucy Allan

A daytime radio session for Mary Anne Hobbs on 6 Music finds Sunn O))) at their most material and elemental, finds Jon Buckland. The noise that Sunn O))) make has more in common with weather than music. Greater similarities to seismic shifts than to a sold-out arena show. Terms like tectonic, monolithic, and sludge are slung into the viscous word soup when describing their sound. That’s no accident – it feels primordial. When listening to this it seems perfectly acceptable to make such highfalutin claims as “they are the gravity that stops Earth from collapsing.” That they commit such dominating aural assaults whilst threading these sounds with the heavenly, sky-cleaving, uplift that has manifested in their arsenal since the booming organ of Dømkirke’s ‘Why Dost Thou Hide Thyself In Clouds’, is a paradoxical notion in itself. Early Sunn O))) performances (both live and on record) were an attack of barbarically shoved frequencies. This iteration, originally recorded for Mary Anne Hobbs’ 6Music show in October 2019, is closer to having unfathomable depths of searing light grown inside of you, as if from a tiny luminous seed. A seed cultivated into an all-consuming star that expands out from within. They have always provided the roaring wind and the howling rain, now they have mastered the warming celestial rays of their namesake.
