Just when it seemed like the horrible trend was dying down, another young up and coming rapper has been killed in his hometown. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Big Wan (real name Dawan Turner) was shot and killed this past Friday (November 26) when shots were fired into a home on the 3800 block of North 13th Street. He was staying there with his mother and grandmother at the time of the shooting. He was only 19-years-old. Once praised by Pitchfork’s Alphonse Pierre as one of Milwaukee’s “finest (expletive) talker,” in the game, Wan was considered one of the city’s most promising talents to get into the music game.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO