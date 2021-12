We're just a little over a month away from the premiere of Peacemaker, the first television series set in the DC Extended Universe to make its debut on HBO Max. The series will revolve around the ongoing adventures of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena) after The Suicide Squad, and as the trailer released during last month's DC FanDome showed, fans can expect a unique sense of style and personality along the way. To get fans hyped for Peacemaker's unconventional mission, the series recently debuted an in-person activation at San Diego's Comic-Con Special Edition, which allows fans to go through an obstacle course of sorts dubbed "Peacemaker's Proving Ground."

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO