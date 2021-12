Here in Chiefs Kingdom, we see no reason why anyone and everyone should root for anyone other than Patrick Mahomes. He’s an electric performer on the field and he’s as likable as any athlete off of it. He’s charitable and social. He projects an everyman quality to him even as he’s part owner in pretty much any K.C.-based establishment. He’s a family man to boot and he’s willing to help bring new businesses to town (a la Whataburger).

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO