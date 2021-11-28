CDOT’s Safety Patrol works to clear highway crashes as quickly as possible to keep traffic moving
By Jon Murray
Brush News Tribune
5 days ago
The crash that hit Interstate 225 in Aurora at the height of the evening rush hour was garden-variety: A sedan smashed into the back of a sport-utility vehicle, and nobody was hurt. But the wreck quickly backed up northbound traffic all the same, with the heavily damaged Toyota Camry...
ELKO – Friday’s fatal crash south of Wendover was the 32nd such incident investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Northern Command so far this year. Lee’s Discount Liquor CEO Kenneth Lee, 53, was the 37th person to die on Nevada highways in the region, according to NHP. Lee was driving...
This story has been updated. An accident Monday afternoon on S.C. 170 and Highway 21 in Beaufort tied up afternoon traffic, according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. The accident occurred before 4:40 p.m. Monday at the busy intersection, the alert said. All eastbound lanes of S.C....
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lanes have reopened on I-26 eastbound near Nexton Parkway after three crashes involving 11 vehicles closed the lanes early Friday morning. According to the S.C. Department of Transportation, the incident occurred just before 3:30 a.m. Friday. Lanes were closed for more than three hours while crews...
GOLDEN, Colo. — Officials with Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced measures being taken to address a spike in deadly crashes Tuesday afternoon. CSP said high visibility enforcement patrols will be taking place in targeted areas, and there will be a lower tolerance for drivers...
The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement will be ramping up DUI enforcement as the holiday seasons approach, including in Larimer County which, according to recent data, was one of the top counties for DUI convictions last year. According to a release from CDOT the...
Traffic across the state of Colorado is expected to be higher than normal because of heavy holiday traffic, the Colorado Department of Transportation said in a release on Tuesday. Last year, the pandemic put a large damper on holiday traffic — especially since Thanksgiving tends to be one of the...
Law enforcement officials in the Hawkeye state say that a traffic safety goal they had set for 2021 will, unfortunately, miss the mark. The Cedar Rapids Gazette says the goal was to keep traffic fatalities to less than 300. As of last Friday, with 5-6 weeks left in the year, they say that number is already at 312. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said that outpaces traffic fatalities for the same period last year and it's actually been quite a while since it was kept at that threshold of 300.
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) wants to remind everyone to place safety ahead of turkey and trimmings this Thanksgiving. The CHP will be kicking off a maximum enforcement period (MEP) beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. During the MEP, all available CHP officers will be on patrol, looking for unsafe driving practices, including seat belt violations, speeding, distracted driving and signs of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
RALEIGH – The State Highway Patrol is preparing for the holiday season and for the increased number of roadway users expected across the state. During the coming weeks, the Highway Patrol will proactively target dangerous driver behaviors to include speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving. According to the American Automobile...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), motorists can expect delays on I-81 in Botetourt County near mile marker 154.9 due to a tractor trailer crash. The southbound right lane and shoulder are closed at this time. Traffic backups are estimated to be approximately...
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Colorado Department of Transportation is implementing traffic holds in Glenwood Canyon, as construction crews will be using a helicopter to fly rocks and debris out of the area following last summer’s mudslides in the canyon. These traffic holds will start Tuesday, Nov. 30 and run...
CASPER, Wyo. — A crash on Wyoming Highway 220 is impacting traffic Sunday afternoon near Pathfinder, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT). WYDOT said at 1:24 p.m. that the crash has blocked a travel lane near mile post 75 between Casper and Muddy Gap. “Be prepared to stop;...
The Colorado Department of Transportation and Uber will provide $15 ride credits this month in a campaign to reduce impaired driving. Coloradans can redeem the $15 ride credit using the code “HOLIDAYSAFE” in the promotions section of the Uber app, according to a CDOT news release. “During the Thanksgiving holiday...
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is increasing its number of troopers on roadways for the holiday weekend. Corporal Kyle Green says troopers will be on the lookout for any reckless driving. "We have an increase in troopers out looking for hazardous moving violations; obviously when we have...
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders were at the scene after a fatal vehicle crash involving a semi and a van in Newbury Township on Monday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers received a call just after 11 a.m. about a serious injury...
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Holiday travel is underway, on the roads and in the air. If you are hitting the road- expect heavy traffic. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, you could see heavily congested areas especially along I-20. South Carolina troopers remind you to reduce your speed, keep a...
Authorities investigated three Sunday traffic crashes in neighboring McLeod County, with serious injuries involved in two of those accidents. The State Patrol reports that around 11 AM Sunday, a Chevy SUV was eastbound on Highway 7 at Dairy Avenue in Winsted Township when it collided with a westbound Ford SUV. Officials say the driver of the Ford SUV, 20-year-old Tavion Saulsbury of Waconia sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale.
ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A woman was hospitalized Wednesday morning after flipping over her SUV on a neighborhood street in Rohnert Park.
The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said it received a 9-1-1 call at around 9:46 a.m. about a crash on Fairway Drive near Flores Avenue.
Police and fire units arrived on the scene within minutes and found the vehicle on its side and the driver still inside the vehicle. With help from fire personnel, the driver was able to climb out through the SUV’s sunroof of her vehicle.
Scene of an injury crash in Rohnert Park, December 1, 2021. (Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety)
The Rohnert Park resident was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The initial investigation revealed she may have suffered some type of medical emergency, which caused her to crash into a parked construction truck and flip over on its side, the DPS said.
Fairway Drive was blocked between Flores Avenue and Golf Course Drive for approximately 30 minutes while emergency personnel were on the scene.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of I-90 caused a lane closure and significant backup around 11 a.m. Sunday for drivers making their way through Rocky River. As of 11:35 a.m., traffic is back moving and the right lane has reopened. According to OHGO.com, the crash...
