Joon-Ho Choi: “Human-Building Integration” [BldgSci Lecture]
“User-Centered Environmental Controls as a Function of Human-Building Integration”. Building performance is critical for environmental sustainability, efficient energy consumption, and occupants’ environmental comfort and wellbeing. The research team at USC investigated a novel strategy that would result in the development of an integrated human-centered framework for intelligent building environmental management....www.arch.rpi.edu
