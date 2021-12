OLIVET, MI – The Olivet College (OC) men’s basketball team has already passed the official start of their season and are now looking ahead to the games on their schedule that are quickly approaching. They are looking to increase their record from last year, as they are coming off a two-win season last year. The comets finished last season with an overall record of 2-16, which made them 1-5 in their conference.

OLIVET, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO