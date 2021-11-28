ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Having Troubles With Personal Development? Top Pointers Here

 5 days ago

It is often expounded that a person should be continually working on the personal development of themselves until the day they die. No one should ever sit back on their laurels and assume that this is the very best that they can be. If you are seeking enlightenment for how you...

Anyone Can Learn About Personal Development With This Advice

Whenever times get tough, it's tempting to revert to old behaviors and coping skills that do not necessarily do us any favors. Personal development is an ongoing process of learning new ways to cope and bring strength and peace to your life. The following tips can help you get started on your way.
MENTAL HEALTH
Why Everyone Would Be Wise To Focus On Personal Development

If you're reading this, then you're probably interested in personal development Personal development can help you improve yourself on every level, and can fundamentally change your life in a variety of different ways. This article will give you some great tips that will guide you on your quest towards self-improvement.
MENTAL HEALTH
Having Issues In Life? Try These Self Help Tips

A lot of people are wondering what methods they can actually use to grow as an individual. The thing about personal development is that you want to learn as much information as you can and from there formulate your own plan towards your growth. The best strategy to form is your own, based on as much information you can gather. Take this article into consideration and see what you can take from it.
MENTAL HEALTH
A person could develop a cold

Song writer Frank Loesser wrote the now politically incorrect song titled, “Adelaide’s Lament,” for the Broadway musical, “Guys and Dolls,” which first came out in 1950. In the song he refers to the stress a woman faced (back in the day) who had not yet found a husband. So much...
CALIFORNIA, PA
These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
WEIGHT LOSS
If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
Mental Health
Health
Yoga
Will Drinking Water Lower Blood Sugar?

If you have diabetes, managing symptoms is critical to your health. Your diet plays a vital role in regulating your blood sugar. What you drink matters as much as what you eat. Learn more about how drinking water and blood sugar are connected. Diabetes mellitus is a chronic health condition...
HEALTH
8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
PUBLIC HEALTH
My advice to any woman having an affair with a married man

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once wrote about my experience falling in love with a married man. It’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something I choose not to feel shame for anymore, especially after all these years.
Is Drinking Water at Night Before Bed Bad for You?

There's a lot of confusing information about what is and isn't "good" for you when it comes to hydration and sleep. You need to drink water and you need sleep, but when and how much are equally disputed, especially since there's a direct correlation between the two. Drinking too much water can interrupt your sleep, and being sleep deprived can contribute to dehydration.
LIFESTYLE
Clinical Reasoning: A 65-Year-Old Woman With New Headache, Pulsatile Tinnitus, and Visual Disturbances

A 65-year-old previously healthy woman noticed new-onset, gradual, blurry vision in her left eye with perceived loss of peripheral vision and pulsatile tinnitus in the left ear for the past 2 weeks. In the past year, she visited 3 different emergency departments for new nonpulsatile and nonthunderclap headaches, which she described as “searing” pain. The headaches were accompanied by nausea without phonophobia or photophobia, were not worsened or triggered by recumbency and Valsalva, and did not wake her from sleep. There were no associated neurologic or systemic symptoms. A noncontrast CT scan of the brain was interpreted as normal. Visual acuity was 20/25 bilaterally. There was no relative afferent pupillary defect. On ophthalmoscopy, she had bilateral severe optic nerve head edema (Figure, A). Formal visual field testing (Humphrey 24-2) showed enlargement of the blind spots in each eye (Figure, B). The remaining neurologic examination was normal.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
5 Behaviors That Reveal Hidden Mental Health Struggles

People feel free in today’s society to talk about their medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, and even cancer. However, the stigma around mental health struggles keeps individuals from mentioning bipolar, depression, and anxiety terms. It’s because they feel that mental matters make you weak, but physical problems can be explained.
MENTAL HEALTH
What Is Narcissistic Abuse Syndrome? This Manipulative Relationship Dynamic Can Damage Your Mental Health

Abusive relationships and personality disorders don't always go hand-in-hand. But if your partner is a narcissist, life can be particularly difficult. Living with a narcissistic partner can lead to a phenomenon called narcissistic abuse syndrome (also known as narcissistic victim syndrome), in which a person's self-confidence and mental health are adversely affected.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
COVID-19 May Cause Parosmia. What Is It?

Some people recovering from COVID-19 report that foods taste rotten, metallic, or skunk-like, describing a condition called parosmia. COVID-19 can damage olfactory receptors in the nose or the parts of the brain necessary for smelling. There’s no way of knowing when a person’s sense of smell will return to normal,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Research Finds That Drinking Apple Cider Vinegar May Promote Mental Health

Vinegar has long been lauded as a gut-supporting pantry staple, and recent research confirms that taking a swig of the stuff may support healthy blood sugar and glycemic control. And for its latest accolade? According to a new study published in the journal Nutrients, the fermented beverage may help our mood, as well.
HEALTH

