Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Market: Micro-fluidic Technology Segment to Experience Significant Growth

The oral antiseptics market has seen the unveiling of formulations with a wide range of microbial activity. These are extensively used for dental care and cleaning in humans as well as for pets. Further, their demands in veterinary dentistry in dental and oral surgical procedures are boosting the market. Emergence of new periodontal pathogens has also propelled the demand for better formulations in oral antiseptics. The oral antiseptics market has seen widespread commercialization in the rising use of antiseptic mouth rinses in controlling plaque and gingivitis. In the past few years, the dental care community has benefitted from a growing body of research in understanding the risk and effectiveness of various formulations being marketed. The oral antiseptics market is also seeing a growing demand in veterinary dentistry, notably in chronic feline gingivostomatitis.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 3 DAYS AGO