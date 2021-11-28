ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Market: Micro-fluidic Technology Segment to Experience Significant Growth

biospace.com
 5 days ago

Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP): Introduction. Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) is a single tube technique for the amplification of DNA. LAMP helps in specific amplification, as it designs four primers to recognize six distinct regions on the target gene. LAMP is cost-effective, as it does not require special reagents or...

www.biospace.com

biospace.com

Micro Computed Tomography Market: Rise in the Use of Micro-CT in R&D Activities to Bolster Growth of the Market

A rising variety of applications along with significant demand for technologically sophisticated systems capable of 3D rendering is likely to drive development of the global Micro Computed Tomography market. Increased product features and a high rate of replacement are also likely to fuel market expansion. The new features are expected to broaden the scope of application of micro computed tomography (CT) systems.
MARKETS
clarkcountyblog.com

Global Pharmaceutical Grade Bentonite Market Growth Prospects Analysis and Future Strategic Planning by 2026|| Minerals Technologies(Amcol), Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM), Clariant, Ashapura, Chang’an Renheng, ,

United States, Global “Pharmaceutical Grade Bentonite Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Pharmaceutical Grade Bentonite industry. Pharmaceutical Grade Bentonite Research Report provides details on industry chain structure, market competition, market size and share, SWOT analysis, technology, costs, commodities, consumer preferences, market development and trends, regional forecasts, companies and profile and products and services.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Practice Management System (PMS) Market Ready to Experience Exponential Growth with Leading Players Like Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Henry Schein MicroMD, Athenahealth, Inc

A good Practice Management System will be integrated and work well with the existing practice. Integration is essential, as it eliminates duplicate data entry and streamlines workflow. An integrated system can also help the practice by eliminating billing errors. With a single software interface, the front desk staff will be able to quickly and efficiently complete administrative tasks while ensuring a high-quality patient experience.
SOFTWARE
biospace.com

Medical Fiber Optics Market Study | Know the Post-Pandemic Scenario of the Industry?

The use of fiber optics has for decades been prevalent in the medical industry, particularly evident in its commercialization in endoscopic imaging applications. Since then, there have been several forces at work that promote the use of medical fiber optics in advanced biomedical instrumentation, notably in imaging technologies. The drive for the medical optics market stems from their marked potential of the technology in biomedical sensing. They have thus become an advanced sensing technology to be used in CT, PET, and SPECT systems. In addition, medical optics have become part of ablative instrumentation. The medical fiber optics market has evolved underpinned by the minimally-invasive diagnostics and therapeutics that work on fiber-optic sensing mechanisms. Major areas of application in the medical optics market are X-ray imaging, ophthalmic lasers, surgical instrumentation, ophthalmic lasers, and dental hand pieces.
TECHNOLOGY
biospace.com

RNA Analysis Market Detailed Report with Accurate Forecast to 2029

The RNA analysis/transcriptomics market may gain immense growth across the assessment period of 2019-2029 on the back of the escalating advancements across the transcriptomics sector. The phenomenal rise in the investments of both private and non-private entities may bring tremendous growth prospects for the RNA analysis/transcriptomics market during the tenure of 2019-2029.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Increasing Focus Of Research Institutes And Biotech Companies On The Healthcare Industry To Propel The Global Microplate Absorbance Reader Market.

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: Microplate Absorbance Reader Market is growing at a faster pace with substantial growth rates over the last few years and is estimated that the market will grow significantly in the forecasted period i.e. 2021 to 2028. Microplate absorbance readers have gained increased palpability for use in a wide range of assays, including protein quantitation, microbial and growth.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Patient Access Solutions Market: Increasing Number of Claims Denials to Accentuate its Demand in the Market

Patient access solutions comprise services and software programs that assist healthcare facilities to strike a balance between minimization of claims rejection and lessening of operational costs. These solutions find abundant use in management of medical denials and necessity, facilitating smooth and efficient processing of patients’ claim processing, and verification of the eligibility of the insurance cover of a patient.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Laboratory Filtration Market estimated to grow at a significant speed to 2030

The laboratory filtration market growth has been on the back of increased spending on R & D activities in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry. In addition to this, rising concentration to develop large-molecule biopharmaceuticals, growing purity requirements in the end-user segments, and increasing demand for the membrane filtration technology is also contributing to the expansion avenues in the market in the years to come.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Artificial Limbs Market- North America Market to Act As Most Attractive Market, growing at a robust CAGR over the assessment period 2020 to 2025

Fact.MR’s latest report on Artificial Limbs Market offers unbiased industry analysis for the period between 2020 and 2025. The study divulges exclusive information about existing opportunities and emerging trends across leading segments in terms of product, usage and end user. It also highlights various strategies employed by key manufacturers to gain edge in the market.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Oral Antiseptics Market: Growing use of oral antiseptics in oral surgery and dental care routines is a key factor driving the market

The oral antiseptics market has seen the unveiling of formulations with a wide range of microbial activity. These are extensively used for dental care and cleaning in humans as well as for pets. Further, their demands in veterinary dentistry in dental and oral surgical procedures are boosting the market. Emergence of new periodontal pathogens has also propelled the demand for better formulations in oral antiseptics. The oral antiseptics market has seen widespread commercialization in the rising use of antiseptic mouth rinses in controlling plaque and gingivitis. In the past few years, the dental care community has benefitted from a growing body of research in understanding the risk and effectiveness of various formulations being marketed. The oral antiseptics market is also seeing a growing demand in veterinary dentistry, notably in chronic feline gingivostomatitis.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
biospace.com

Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) Market: Rise in Awareness about Effective Use of Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy to Drive the Market

Global Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) Market: Overview. Peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) is a molecular therapy which is also called radioisotope therapy. This type of therapy is used to treat a specific type of cancer called neuroendocrine tumors. In peptide receptor radionuclide therapy, a targeting protein or peptide is...
CANCER
biospace.com

Mechanical Ventilators Market Estimated to Observe Significant Growth By 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Mechanical Ventilators Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global mechanical ventilators market was valued at US$ 1.9 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of above 12.8% from 2019 to 2027.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Ophthalmic Drugs Market 2019 – Business Strategy, Opportunities and Challenges Market Report to 2027

New approaches for ocular drug delivery have expanded the horizon for ophthalmic drugmakers. The evolution of new formulations in ophthalmic drugs market is underpinned by extensive research in pharmaceutical and medicinal sciences on developing better therapeutics in ophthalmology. In particular, blood-ocular barriers have been widely studied to understand the efficacy of medicines. The need for expanding the choice in drug administration routes is a key trend propelling strides in the ophthalmic drugs especially for advanced retinal treatment. The unmet need in patients with dry eye diseases is a key driver for product development, observes a market survey on ophthalmic drugs market.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Increasing Adoption Of Immunoglobulins For The Treatment of Critical Immunological Diseases Driving The Market Demand: Fact.MR

Rising adoption of immunoglobulins for the treatment of critical immunological are the driving the market. The global immunoglobulins market is set to grow impressively at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 20.7 Bn by 2026-end. Upsurge in immunological diseases has prompted individuals to seek advanced medical treatment, thus augmenting the immunoglobulins market share.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Biofilms Treatment Market: Rising Incidence of Wounds to Drive the Market

The term biofilms is defined as a collection of microorganisms which grow on different surfaces. Microorganisms that form biofilms include bacteria, fungi, and protists. Biofilms can grow on metals, minerals, underground, underwater, and on ground surface. Biofilms are also found on animals, plant tissues, and on implanted medical devices such as catheters and pacemakers. Examples of biofilms include dental plaque and pond scum; many environmental factors determine the growth of biofilms.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Knee Osteoarthritis Treatment Market: Rising Prevalence of Osteoarthritis to Drive the Market

The inflammation of the knee joints is known as osteoarthritis or degenerative arthritis of the knee. It is a wear-and-tear kind, degenerative arthritis that primarily affects people over the age of 50 years, although it can also affect people younger than that. Knee osteoarthritis causes the cartilage in the knee joint to gradually wear away. As the cartilage wears away, the protecting area between the bones shrinks, causing the knee joint to become ragged and coarse.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Genetic Testing Services Market is Anticipated to Reach a Value of US$ 64.1Billion By the End of 2025

Genetic Testing Services Market- Usage of Healthcare IT Provides Ample Expansion Opportunities, Finds Fact.MR. Fact.MR’s latest report on Genetic Testing Services Market offers unbiased industry analysis for the period between 2020 and 2025. The study divulges exclusive information about existing opportunities and emerging trends across leading segments in terms of product, usage and end user. It also highlights various strategies employed by key manufacturers to gain edge in the market.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Combating Atherosclerosis with Targeted Nanomedicines Gaining Traction Worldwide

A Fact.MR survey on atherosclerosis drugs market offers detailed analysis on growth drivers and trends affecting demand in terms of drug class, distribution channel and region. It also highlights various strategies adopted by key market players to gain a competitive edge in the atherosclerosis drugs market. Fact.MR – A Market...
HEALTH
biospace.com

Vascular Closure Devices Market: Promising Growth Factors, Leading Players, Business Insights, Advance Technology

According to the report, the global vascular closure devices market was valued at US$ 0.8 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% from 2019 to 2027. Vascular closure devices are a new technology that is paving the way to new arenas in interventional surgery. Prior to the adoption of vascular closure devices, mechanical and manual compression techniques were utilized to facilitate access site hemostasis. These techniques had some disadvantages such as patient discomfort, increased hospital stay, over utilization of hospital resources, and delayed ambulation time. Vascular closure devices ensure quick hemostasis and proper closure of access site.
MARKETS

