A recent report by Transparency Market Research states that the global cardiac holter monitor market is projected to grow substantially in the duration of 2016 to 2024. According to the report the global cardiac holter monitor market shall witness a robust 6.6% CAGR during the tenure. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising standards of healthcare industry in several countries across the globe. Moreover, the rising number of government initiatives to educate the people about the benefits of cardiac monitors. These initiative allow the businesses to develop new and innovative solutions that can easily identify the malfunctioning of their heart. With the help of these developments, the global cardiac holter monitor market is projected to reach to the value of US$ 518.9 mn by the end of 2024.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO