Dental X-ray Systems Market: Rising number of incidences of oral cancer to drive the market

Age-related macular degeneration is also called macular degeneration, ARMD, or AMD. AMD is a disease of retina that blurs the sharp central vision, which is important for various activities that involve looking straight ahead such as driving, using computer, watching television, sewing, and reading. In AMD, a part of retina called macula, which allows seeing fine details, is affected. AMD is a chronic eye disease that does not cause pain. It is mostly observed in patients aged above 50 years. AMD is a major cause of vision loss amongst the elderly people in the U.S. Rising geriatric population in the U.S. and other countries is expected to increase the prevalence of AMD significantly in the next few years. The disease is more prominent in developed countries and it accounts for 8.7% of blindness all over the world.

