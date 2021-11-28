Dental X-ray Systems Market: Rising number of incidences of oral cancer to drive the market

The use of fiber optics has for decades been prevalent in the medical industry, particularly evident in its commercialization in endoscopic imaging applications. Since then, there have been several forces at work that promote the use of medical fiber optics in advanced biomedical instrumentation, notably in imaging technologies. The drive for the medical optics market stems from their marked potential of the technology in biomedical sensing. They have thus become an advanced sensing technology to be used in CT, PET, and SPECT systems. In addition, medical optics have become part of ablative instrumentation. The medical fiber optics market has evolved underpinned by the minimally-invasive diagnostics and therapeutics that work on fiber-optic sensing mechanisms. Major areas of application in the medical optics market are X-ray imaging, ophthalmic lasers, surgical instrumentation, ophthalmic lasers, and dental hand pieces.
