Keratoprosthesis (KPro) Market: Biosynthetic Implants to Witness High Demand
Increase in Incidences of Corneal Blindness Likely to Boost Keratoprosthesis (KPro) Market. Keratoprosthesis (KPro) is an artificial cornea intended to restore vision in patients suffering from severe bilateral corneal disease. There are two types of keratoprosthesis: penetrating keratoprosthesis and non-penetrating keratoprosthesis. Penetrating keratoprosthesis is indicated in a patient with...www.biospace.com
Comments / 0