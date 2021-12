The global proteinase K market is set to grow at a sturdy rate over the forecast period of 2019 to 2029 owing to factors such as growing cases of contamination that require demand for purification. Besides, they also enrich certain processes such as digesting keratin. This leads to their high demand in cosmetics. It is significant to note here that while a robust CAGR will lead to a higher market worth, new opportunities will be led to by increase in research and development activities. The one factor that really works in favour of proteinase K is its ability to tolerate a range of temperature. This also makes it suitable to be used in agriculture where it improves performance of urea.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO