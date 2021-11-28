ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chemiluminescence immunoassay Analyzers Market Is Expected to See Positive Growth with Rising Incidence Of Chronic Diseases

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: According to the latest Fact.MR analysis, the global chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzers market is projected to expand positively at a CAGR of 6.4% and is expected to reach US$ 7.6 Bn in the forecast period of 2020-2025. The reagents segment is anticipated to...

NJBIZ

BD acquisition expands treatment for chronic venous disease

Expanding the range of products it can offer to physicians treating venous disease, and marking its entrance into the area, BD said Dec. 2 it is acquiring Venclose Inc. Founded in 2014, the company’s Venclose System is used for the treatment of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a disease that comes about from malfunctioning valves, according to Franklin Lakes-based BD, and can lead to varicose veins.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
biospace.com

Microfluidics Market: North America to Hold Prominent Place in the Regional Segmentation of Global Market

On an upward growth trajectory, the global microfluidics market will chart a double digit growth over the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. And, multiple factors of growth would lead to this buoyancy. Some of the most notable factors include portability, increase in incidence of chronic diseases, and increasing need for testing (point-of-care). A case of faster timeline for analysis is also seen as a significant growth propeller in the market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Gastrointestinal Drugs Market: High Prevalence of GI Problems in the Geriatric Population to Spur Market Growth

A report by Transparency Market Research states that the global gastrointestinal drugs market is expected to witness a robust growth during the tenure of 2016 to 2024. According to the report, the growth of the market is the result of increasing number of patients suffering from stomach and intestine infections in past few years. “During the tenure of 2016 to 2024, the market is projected to witness 4.9% CAGR and is also expected to reach to the value of US$ 61.6 bn by the end of forecast period.” This implies that the market has a huge growth potential for the players and their businesses, says the report.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Medical Microbiology Testing Technologies Market: Rising Prevalence of Chronic Ailments to Fuel market Demand

The global medical microbiology testing technologies market is anticipated to experience an intense level of competition among the major players in the market. The gradual growth of the players for example, Agilent Technologies Inc., Dickinson & Company, Becton, Beckman Coulter Inc. (A Danaher Company), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Biomerieux SA, and Roche Holding AG., that are indicating an increased competition. The key organizations are concentrating a lot on the innovation of the advanced products, improved product offerings, diversification in the product, and consistent efforts to penetrate the market more to maintain their position around the globe. The market seems to be really fragmented owing to the presence of various vendors, especially niche ones all over the world. Moreover, to get an edge over the competitors, the firms in the global market for medical microbiology testing technology are taking up the product packaging strategy that comprise of over two services or products. The developing nations are expected to provide great opportunities for regional and global vendors.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Cardiac Holter Monitor Market: Growing Technology Implementation to Propel the Market

A recent report by Transparency Market Research states that the global cardiac holter monitor market is projected to grow substantially in the duration of 2016 to 2024. According to the report the global cardiac holter monitor market shall witness a robust 6.6% CAGR during the tenure. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising standards of healthcare industry in several countries across the globe. Moreover, the rising number of government initiatives to educate the people about the benefits of cardiac monitors. These initiative allow the businesses to develop new and innovative solutions that can easily identify the malfunctioning of their heart. With the help of these developments, the global cardiac holter monitor market is projected to reach to the value of US$ 518.9 mn by the end of 2024.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Surgical Sutures Market to Gain Impetus from Increasing Cases of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

The consolidated competitors landscape of global surgical sutures market is set witness a decent CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) over the forecast period of 2017-2025, creating opportunities for market players worth USD 5 billion. Players would hurry to make the most of these untapped opportunities set to merge over the market landscape. Some of the most notable players include Cardinal Health, Medela AG, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Acelity L.P. Inc., and Smith and Nephew plc, among others. Here, it is worth noting that in the year 2015 about 65% of the total market share was held by top 5 companies.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Antiviral Drugs Market: Targeted Efforts towards Better Global Healthcare to Drive Market Growth

The vendor landscape of the antiviral drugs market is consolidated with the dominated of few players, says Transparency Market Research (TMR). Some of the prominent players operating in the antiviral drugs market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, and Merck & Co. The market shares of geriatric players in increasing rapidly in the market Some of geriatric players operating in the antiviral drugs market are Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, and Dr Reddy’s.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Clear Aligners Market Report with Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The clear aligners market has been predicted to grow at a noticeable pace during the forecast period. This market growth has been on the back of the advent of various dental disorders, additive fabrication, advancements such as 3D impression systems, and Nickel and Copper-Titanium wires. In addition to this, digital scanning technology, incognito lingual braces, CAD/CAM appliances, clear aligners, and temporary anchorage devices are fueling growth impetus in the market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Patient Stimulators Market: Strategies Adopted by Key Players and Emerging Economies to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Patient stimulator is a small electronic device worn externally by a patient and affixed to the skin through electrodes. Patient stimulators can be used for various purposes including treating chronic intractable pain, reducing acute post-operative pain & swelling, reducing spasticity, maintaining muscle tone during temporary extremity immobilization, and assisting spinal cord injured patients to grasp, stand, and walk independently.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market: Outbreak of COVID-19 paved Way for Vast Growth Opportunities

Respiratory diseases are on a rise and this is leading to growth in demand for medical oxygen concentrations market. A number of factors are contributing to this increase in incidence of respiratory illness cases. Lifestyle choices such as smoking and increasing level of pollution are rapidly leading to respiratory system related chronic illnesses. In some cities like that of Delhi, 10 year olds were recently found to be having smoker’s lungs just by breathing in the city. This will lead to growth in the demand for medical oxygen concentrators market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Cranial Clamps Market: Rise in number of neurosurgeries to drive the market

Cranial cramps are the instruments which are manufactured to grip and keep head steady during a neurosurgery, which gives better access to brain during the surgery. Normally, most of the neurosurgery procedures require rigid fixation of the head for a successful operation. Head fixation devices are one of the most important medical devices in neurosurgery as they are preconditioned which allows neurosurgeons to operate precisely.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Phototherapy Equipment Market: Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure to Drive North America Market

The global phototherapy equipment market is highly competitive in nature and is expected to witness an increased level of competition throughout the forecast period, states a new research report by Transparency Market Research. The leading players in the market, namely Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Herbert Waldmann GmBH & Co. KG, Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd, Natus Medical Incorporated, GE Healthcare, Atom Medical Corporation, and The Daavlin Company are emphasizing on research and development activities in order to lunch new products in the coming years. In addition, these players are entering into collaborations with end users and provide them support in the form of insurance reimbursement, equipment refurbished services, and post-sale services in order to maintain their position and penetration in the phototherapy equipment market in the coming years.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Bone Densitometers Market: Hospitals Segment Generating Highest Revenue Owing to Increasing Reliance and Better Facilities

The increasing number of bone density disorders especially among the geriatric population is projected to aid in the expansion of the bone densitometers market. A bone densitometer is utilized to unequivocally gauge the thickness and mineral substance present during the bones to analyze clinical conditions, for example, osteoporosis that might cause weak bones inclined to break.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Healthcare Customer Data Platform Market Revenue and Share Analysis Report

The healthcare customer data platform market has been predicted to grow at a noticeable pace during the forecast period. The market growth has been on the back of increasing application of the healthcare customer data platform for different purposes. These platforms create a widespread view of individual consumers and capture information through different channels. Further, increasing use of these platforms to establish interaction among businesses is likely to fuel growth avenues in the market during the forecast period.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Microbial Identification Market Study | Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Drive the Growth

Microbial identification has become an important aspect of the overall healthcare domain. With the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing frequency of global pandemic, and rising food safety concerns the need for rapid and reliable microbial identification has become highly important. In addition to this, the global microbial identification market has benefitted from growing governmental support and funding.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Combating Atherosclerosis with Targeted Nanomedicines Gaining Traction Worldwide

A Fact.MR survey on atherosclerosis drugs market offers detailed analysis on growth drivers and trends affecting demand in terms of drug class, distribution channel and region. It also highlights various strategies adopted by key market players to gain a competitive edge in the atherosclerosis drugs market. Fact.MR – A Market...
HEALTH
biospace.com

Coronary Guidewires Market: Increasing Number of Cardiovascular Diseases to drive the market

As per recent surveys by World Health Organization, in 2018 people older than 60 years of age comprises 12% of global population. This estimates provides a broader perspective how many people have chances of suffering from various cardiovascular diseases. However, today, even a person below the age of 40 has high chances of getting serious cardiovascular infections. Looking at these estimates, the demand for coronary guidewires in healthcare industry has escalated exponentially in the duration of 2018 to 2026. This growth in the demand for guidewires is the major factor that is propelling the growth of global coronary guidewires market in the estimated time-frame.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market: In-Depth Analysis by Trends, Opportunities and Growth Factors by 2030

Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market: Snapshot. The rise in geriatric population and their inclination towards various chronic and acute diseases especially of the heart is prognosticated to propel the growth of the global congestive heart failure treatment devices market growth during the forecast period. In most of the cardiac arrest cases, a ventricular assist device is used nowadays. A ventricular assist device (VAD) is a siphon appended to your heart to help the debilitated ventricle siphon blood all through the body.
MARKETS

