Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market | Existing and Future Insights in Growth

biospace.com
 5 days ago

The chemiluminescence immunoassay market has been estimated to grow at a significant speed during the forecast period. This market growth has been attributed to the emerging cases of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus disease). Not only limited to specific regions around the globe, but the majority of the nations at the global...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

biospace.com

Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Predicted to Grow at a Noticeable Pace to 2030

The microneedle drug delivery systems market has been predicted to grow at a noticeable pace during the forecast period. This market growth has been on the back of rising demand for the microneedle drug delivery system. This demand can be attributed to the availability of safer alternatives to the traditional hypodermic scenario that has been minimally invasive and also enables pain-free administration. Thus, owing to these factors, the market has been predicted to grow at a noticeable speed in the years to come.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Restorative Dentistry Market | European region has been predicted to hold a dominating share in the market

The restorative dentistry market has been predicted to grow at a noticeable pace during the forecast period. This market growth has been on the back of increasing demand for cosmetic and implants dentistry. In addition to this, growing dental tourism in the developing economies is also serving as one of the prominent factors to fuel growth impetus in the market.
WORLD
biospace.com

Healthcare Customer Data Platform Market Revenue and Share Analysis Report

The healthcare customer data platform market has been predicted to grow at a noticeable pace during the forecast period. The market growth has been on the back of increasing application of the healthcare customer data platform for different purposes. These platforms create a widespread view of individual consumers and capture information through different channels. Further, increasing use of these platforms to establish interaction among businesses is likely to fuel growth avenues in the market during the forecast period.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Clear Aligners Market Report with Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The clear aligners market has been predicted to grow at a noticeable pace during the forecast period. This market growth has been on the back of the advent of various dental disorders, additive fabrication, advancements such as 3D impression systems, and Nickel and Copper-Titanium wires. In addition to this, digital scanning technology, incognito lingual braces, CAD/CAM appliances, clear aligners, and temporary anchorage devices are fueling growth impetus in the market.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Market Research#R D#Key Market#Abbott Laboratories
biospace.com

Cardiac Holter Monitor Market: Growing Technology Implementation to Propel the Market

A recent report by Transparency Market Research states that the global cardiac holter monitor market is projected to grow substantially in the duration of 2016 to 2024. According to the report the global cardiac holter monitor market shall witness a robust 6.6% CAGR during the tenure. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising standards of healthcare industry in several countries across the globe. Moreover, the rising number of government initiatives to educate the people about the benefits of cardiac monitors. These initiative allow the businesses to develop new and innovative solutions that can easily identify the malfunctioning of their heart. With the help of these developments, the global cardiac holter monitor market is projected to reach to the value of US$ 518.9 mn by the end of 2024.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Patient Stimulators Market: Strategies Adopted by Key Players and Emerging Economies to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Patient stimulator is a small electronic device worn externally by a patient and affixed to the skin through electrodes. Patient stimulators can be used for various purposes including treating chronic intractable pain, reducing acute post-operative pain & swelling, reducing spasticity, maintaining muscle tone during temporary extremity immobilization, and assisting spinal cord injured patients to grasp, stand, and walk independently.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Gastrointestinal Drugs Market: High Prevalence of GI Problems in the Geriatric Population to Spur Market Growth

A report by Transparency Market Research states that the global gastrointestinal drugs market is expected to witness a robust growth during the tenure of 2016 to 2024. According to the report, the growth of the market is the result of increasing number of patients suffering from stomach and intestine infections in past few years. “During the tenure of 2016 to 2024, the market is projected to witness 4.9% CAGR and is also expected to reach to the value of US$ 61.6 bn by the end of forecast period.” This implies that the market has a huge growth potential for the players and their businesses, says the report.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Ophthalmic Lasers Market: Rising Cases of Eye Illnesses and Elderly Population to Fuel Growth

The ophthalmic lasers market reached an evaluation of $0.97 bn in 2015. According to a newly released TMR report, the market promises further growth at 4.60% CAGR during 2016-2024, and reach US$1.44 bn in evaluation by 2024 end. According to TMR report, the growth of retinal photocoagulation is one of the most promising application on the horizon for players in the ophthalmic lasers market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Bone Densitometers Market: Hospitals Segment Generating Highest Revenue Owing to Increasing Reliance and Better Facilities

The increasing number of bone density disorders especially among the geriatric population is projected to aid in the expansion of the bone densitometers market. A bone densitometer is utilized to unequivocally gauge the thickness and mineral substance present during the bones to analyze clinical conditions, for example, osteoporosis that might cause weak bones inclined to break.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market: Outbreak of COVID-19 paved Way for Vast Growth Opportunities

Respiratory diseases are on a rise and this is leading to growth in demand for medical oxygen concentrations market. A number of factors are contributing to this increase in incidence of respiratory illness cases. Lifestyle choices such as smoking and increasing level of pollution are rapidly leading to respiratory system related chronic illnesses. In some cities like that of Delhi, 10 year olds were recently found to be having smoker’s lungs just by breathing in the city. This will lead to growth in the demand for medical oxygen concentrators market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Medical Microbiology Testing Technologies Market: Rising Prevalence of Chronic Ailments to Fuel market Demand

The global medical microbiology testing technologies market is anticipated to experience an intense level of competition among the major players in the market. The gradual growth of the players for example, Agilent Technologies Inc., Dickinson & Company, Becton, Beckman Coulter Inc. (A Danaher Company), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Biomerieux SA, and Roche Holding AG., that are indicating an increased competition. The key organizations are concentrating a lot on the innovation of the advanced products, improved product offerings, diversification in the product, and consistent efforts to penetrate the market more to maintain their position around the globe. The market seems to be really fragmented owing to the presence of various vendors, especially niche ones all over the world. Moreover, to get an edge over the competitors, the firms in the global market for medical microbiology testing technology are taking up the product packaging strategy that comprise of over two services or products. The developing nations are expected to provide great opportunities for regional and global vendors.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Antiviral Drugs Market: Targeted Efforts towards Better Global Healthcare to Drive Market Growth

The vendor landscape of the antiviral drugs market is consolidated with the dominated of few players, says Transparency Market Research (TMR). Some of the prominent players operating in the antiviral drugs market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, and Merck & Co. The market shares of geriatric players in increasing rapidly in the market Some of geriatric players operating in the antiviral drugs market are Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, and Dr Reddy’s.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Aesthetic Services Market: Increased Consciousness Regarding one’s Aesthetic Appeal to Drive the Market

Over the past few years, the market for aesthetic services has witnessed a surge in research activities. Vast developments in the area has increased the overall knowledge of the mankind about bioengineered products capable of treating naturally occurring superficial skin imperfections or scars resulting from wounds, acne, burns, and other issues.
BEAUTY & FASHION
biospace.com

Facial Injectables Market: U.S. Growing at Rapid Pace due to Rising Demand for Anti-aging Treatment

The North America facial injectables market is expected to gather momentum from the growing adoption of facial injectables in skin rejuvenation treatments in the regional population. The marked affordability of a range of such treatments is a key factor propelling growth in the regional market. Advances in cosmetology have improved the prospects of minimally invasive surgeries for facial skin rejuvenation. Expanding array of long-lasting facial fillers has helped key players in the North America facial injectables market reap large revenue gains over the past several years. Strides in the overall medical aesthetic market are proportionately advancing progress in the North America facial injectables market.
BEAUTY & FASHION
biospace.com

Surgical Sutures Market to Gain Impetus from Increasing Cases of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

The consolidated competitors landscape of global surgical sutures market is set witness a decent CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) over the forecast period of 2017-2025, creating opportunities for market players worth USD 5 billion. Players would hurry to make the most of these untapped opportunities set to merge over the market landscape. Some of the most notable players include Cardinal Health, Medela AG, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Acelity L.P. Inc., and Smith and Nephew plc, among others. Here, it is worth noting that in the year 2015 about 65% of the total market share was held by top 5 companies.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Cranial Clamps Market: Rise in number of neurosurgeries to drive the market

Cranial cramps are the instruments which are manufactured to grip and keep head steady during a neurosurgery, which gives better access to brain during the surgery. Normally, most of the neurosurgery procedures require rigid fixation of the head for a successful operation. Head fixation devices are one of the most important medical devices in neurosurgery as they are preconditioned which allows neurosurgeons to operate precisely.
MARKETS

