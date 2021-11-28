ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

COLUMN: Thanksgiving week ends with market rout

By Brady Sidwell
vanceairscoop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy holidays market watchers. Trust everyone had your fill of turkey, stuffing and fellowship to kick off the festive season. Friday brought about a rude awakening, as U.S. exchanges began trading again after being closed Thursday for Thanksgiving. A new COVID variant, assigned the Greek character omicron by the World Health...

www.vanceairscoop.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Asian markets mixed after Wall St decline, virus unease

Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after a turbulent day on Wall Street as traders tried to forecast the impact of the coronavirus's omicron variant.Shanghai and Tokyo fell while Hong Kong and Seoul advanced.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index ended down 1.2% on Wednesday after gaining 1.9% earlier in the day. That was despite surveys showing U.S. hiring and factory activity in November were better than expected.Markets were sliding when the White House announced the discovery of the first omicron case in the United States. It is unclear whether omicron is more dangerous than other variants, but governments have...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Feeder Cattle#Commodity Markets#Covid#Greek#Dow#S P#Wheat#Canadian
Enid News and Eagle

COLUMN: Have a plan for profiting in wheat market

I have had many producers asking me if this is the top of the wheat market. This is not the correct frame of mind right now. As producers, we get really excited at market tops,and in general they do not mean anything. Tops get met with feverish cash selling and...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite posts 46th record close of 2021 but broader stock market limps lower in week before Thanksgiving

The Nasdaq Composite index finished at a record high amid an otherwise lackluster end of the week for the broader market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ending the session in negative territory, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe. However, the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite showed gains outperformed as a retreat in bond yields, which move opposite to prices, helped to support further gains for large-capitalization technology stocks, including chip makers like Micron Technology Inc. , which helped to lead gains in the Nasdaq. The tech-heavy index booked its 46th record closing high of 2021. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 270 points, or 0.8%, at 35,602, on a preliminary basis. The S&P 500 index ended the session down 0.1% at 4,698. For the week, the Dow closed down 1.4%, while the S&P 500 posted a weekly gain of 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite's record run was aided by a 1.2% gain for the week. Nov. 26 marks Thanksiving in the U.S. and markets will be closed, while early closures will occur on the Friday after the holiday, known as Black Friday.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
China
The Independent

Markets bounce back from Friday’s rout

Markets in Europe and the US bounced back from a bruising end to last week on Monday, however failed to make up all of the ground lost in the panic sparked by a new Covid variant. London’s FTSE 100 closed up by 65.92 points, or 0.9%, reaching 7,109.95 by the...
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

OPEC+ to review market rout

OPEC+ is moving two technical meetings to later this week after oil’s rout last Friday and to give its committees more time to evaluate the impact of a new strain of the coronavirus. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries is moving its joint technical committee meeting to Wednesday, instead of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Surging inflation pressure curbs growth in UK services firms: PMI

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The strongest inflation pressures in at least 23 years crimped the recovery of British services companies from the COVID-19 pandemic in November and dented optimism for the coming year, a survey showed on Friday. The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Take Five: Where's Santa?

Dec 3 (Reuters) - How disruptive will the Omicron COVID variant prove to be for the world economy. That's a question markets are grappling with. The Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell no longer reckons "transitory" is the right word to describe surging price pressures -- upcoming inflation numbers may prove him right.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy