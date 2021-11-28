Watch The Simpsons Season 33 Episode 9 Online

The hit series “Yellowstone” continues to rack up impressive ratings in Season 4, even as the body count keeps climbing. In Episode 3 last week, ranching patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his son, Kayce (Luke Grimes), both extracted bloody revenge after members of the Dutton family were targeted for intended murder at the end of Season 3.
That had all the workings of a good season finale. During La Brea Season 1 Episode 10, the series provided answers about the sinkhole drama while sprinkling some cliffhangers for the next season. They also included a major character death, which was a surprise. So many characters have grown since...
Hodges sunk deeper and deeper into the frameup against him. Despite the best efforts of both the old and new CSI teams on CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 9. It's a shame that Hodges has been so deconstructed during this revival. He used to be the snarky king of the...
Chucky will continue to stalk the residents of Hackensack. Syfy and USA Network both confirmed a second-season pickup for the horror drama on Monday afternoon. “We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” executive producer Don Mancini said in a statement. “Many...
Did the CSI team find out the truth about the world of sideshows?. On CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 9, a couple of performers were found burned in a pit, leading to a break in the case. Meanwhile, Hodges mulled a plea deal as the net closed in on him.
It was the jailbreak we all knew was coming. On 4400 Season 1 Episode 6, Hayden enlisted the help of LaDonna, Andre, and Mariah to rescue Mildred and Noah from the Ypsi Medical Facility. As the 4400 begin to move up and out, their powers are becoming clearer -- as...
The thing about the past is often what happens in the past is meant to stay firmly buried in the past. You live, and you learn, right? You take the good with the bad, and you move onward. But sometimes, the past stays with you in a way that prevents you from moving forward.
As has become a holiday tradition, Lost In Space Season three drops just in time for your holiday enjoyment. Lost In Space Season 2 found everyone scattered across space. The children were without their adult anchors, and with their children on their own, the adults are moving heaven and earth to join them.
It may be another polarizing hour for many whose hackles are quickly raised by what some deem hamfisted political overtures. However, The Resident Season 5 Episode 9 was a provocative hour where the doctors' sacrifices, conflicts, strife, and humanity were on full display. Time, choice, accountability, and morals were all...
At this point, what soul in Rivervale hasn't been corrupted? It was easy pickings for Mr. Cypher. The devil made his way to town on Riverdale Season 6 Episode 3 with plenty of tempting offers. Some chaos, some shady deals, and some promises of big success. No one held back...
Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Men in Kilts, starring Outlander's Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, will set sail at Starz for a second season. The popular unscripted series focuses on the two actors as they travel to different...
After years of screwing up their lives, the Conner family realized that they didn't need therapy. They just needed Jackie. Well, Jackie's advice wasn't always spot on. As a matter of fact, at times, it took quite a convoluted path, but once it landed on a point, it was surprisingly helpful.
I take back everything good I've said about Kate in recent reviews!. Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 11 concluded with a game-changing cliffhanger that will have a stratospheric impact on the rest of the show. Kate spent so long trying to usurp the power from Sharon, and in all...
In keeping with the impressive production value of the season so far, Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 3 ups the game with the alien "moon" vessel, the Ni'Var Science Institute, and even Discovery's crew lounge, a space I don't think we've seen in the Prime Universe since Star Trek: Discovery Season 1 Episode 7.
La Brea just wrapped its freshman run on NBC, and we're already looking ahead to La Brea Season 2. La Brea Season 1 featured some game-changing twists as the sinkhole drama prepared fans for a lengthy hiatus. Now, many questions remain about when the series will return. Creator and co-showrunner...
Family drama, sibling rivalry, and not having your voice heard. Almost everyone can relate to these issues. Both Micki and Liam have been struggling with feeling like they're not being heard, and in Walker Season 2 Episode 5, it all came to a head. The sibling rivalry between Liam and...
Grey's Anatomy has been deeply rooted in drama and big twists since its debut in 2005. We've had plane crashes, bombs in the hospital, stabbings, and everything you'd expect from a primetime soap set in a hospital. Well, the powers that be seem to be doing quite the opposite with...
Bravo team will embark on a mission like no other on the fall finale of SEAL Team. SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 10, titled "Head On," is set to air Sunday, December 5 on Paramount+. It will be our last installment until 2022, and we're sure it's going to be...
The ratings are in for Sunday, and it was a good night for The CW. The network aired The Waltons Homecoming, which managed 960,000 total viewers. This total viewer tally marks a strong night in total viewers for the network that has been struggling in that department this season. The...
Colman Domingo's Victor Strand has blossomed into a full-fledged villain on Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Viewers have been introduced to a hardened iteration of the character, and Domingo is enjoying every single beat of playing this nuanced person. "I've enjoyed playing every note that Strand has to play,"...
