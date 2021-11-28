Zion NP trails closed due to search and rescue reopened to visitors

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Two rappellers were rescued and another passed away in Zion National Park over Thanksgiving weekend. Andrew Allen Arvig, 31, of Chesapeake Bay, Virginia, was on a canyoneering trip with two companions through Heaps Canyon on Saturday, November 27. Heaps is one of Zion’s more difficult canyons to navigate, rife with large potholes that routinely fill with water and are difficult to escape from. Parties regularly break their trip up into two days. The canyon is “both sublime and perilous,” according to a route overview from Canyoneering USA (CUSA), which described Heaps’ difficulty as a “giant leap greater than other Zion canyons.”

