Springdale, UT

Zion NP trails closed due to search and rescue reopened to visitors

By Matthew Jacobson, KUTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGDALE, Utah — UPDATE (Nov. 29) -- Officials with Zion National Park said the Lower, Middle and Upper Emerald Pools trails have reopened to the public. They did not provide any updates on the search and rescue operation...

Gephardt Daily

1 canyoneer dead, 2 rescued in Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah, Nov. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was found deceased and two canyoneers were rescued after a search and rescue operation in Zion National Park. “This weekend, the Zion National Park technical search and rescue team responded to an emergency call at the exit of Heaps Canyon,” according to a news release from the National Park Service. “Rescuers found two canyoneers stranded on a rock perch about 280 feet above Upper Emerald Pools. They also found one canyoneer suspended from a rope about 260 feet above the pool, 20 feet below the perch.”
SPRINGDALE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Salt Lake County Search and Rescue safely rescues stranded hiker

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Search and Rescue safely rescued a stranded hiker Friday evening on the Lisa Falls trail. According to authorities, a male hiker had hiked up the west ridge near Lisa Falls then descended down a ledge, with the assumption it would lead to the falls. However, the hiker became stuck and didn’t feel like he could make it back up the steep, wet rock.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
SFGate

Superior Search and Rescue trains with new equipment

HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) — On a damp November evening, Superior Search and Rescue volunteers gathered in the Michigan Tech trails parking lot for a Project Lifesaver training exercise. Project Lifesaver is a program designed to reduce the time needed to locate a missing “at risk” individual. The program provides radio...
HOUGHTON, MI
NBCMontana

Injured hiker rescued from Bozeman M trail

MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County search and rescue volunteers along with medical personnel helped rescue a hiker with a possible broken ankle half a mile up the M Trail in Bozeman Tuesday. The team stabilized the patient’s injured ankle before safely transporting the person down to the trailhead and to...
BOZEMAN, MT
kjzz.com

Zion NP stopping shuttle service until late December

ZION NP, Utah (KUTV) — Officials with Zion National Park announced that park shuttle services will not be operating starting Monday. Shuttles will not be in service until Dec. 23. The park said that during this time, private vehicles will be allowed to drive the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive, but...
TRAFFIC
Santa Barbara Edhat

Two Trail Rescues on Friday

Trail Rescue: At 3 p.m. Friday, Montecito Firefighters were called to the Hot Springs trail to assist a 61-year-old woman who suffered an ankle injury while hiking. AMR Santa Barbara took the patient to the hospital for further treatment. Thanks to Santa Barbara County Search And Rescue & AMR for their collaboration.
MONTECITO, CA
Wrcbtv.com

Talladega Forest wildfires 90% contained, trails reopen

BRENT, Ala. (AP) — Two separate wildfires burning in the Talladega National Forest are over 90 percent contained as of Friday and trails will reopen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service. Federal officials said conditions are safe to reopen trails on Saturday in the Talladega National Forest...
TALLADEGA, AL
Climbing

One Dead, Two Rescued, After Rappelling Accident in Zion

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Two rappellers were rescued and another passed away in Zion National Park over Thanksgiving weekend. Andrew Allen Arvig, 31, of Chesapeake Bay, Virginia, was on a canyoneering trip with two companions through Heaps Canyon on Saturday, November 27. Heaps is one of Zion’s more difficult canyons to navigate, rife with large potholes that routinely fill with water and are difficult to escape from. Parties regularly break their trip up into two days. The canyon is “both sublime and perilous,” according to a route overview from Canyoneering USA (CUSA), which described Heaps’ difficulty as a “giant leap greater than other Zion canyons.”
ACCIDENTS
