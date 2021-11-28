He’s… Out? Matthew McConaughey Says ‘No’ To 2022 Governor Run

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
Kanye West’s appearance on Drink Champs is still a topic of conversation weeks later. Aside from addressing his beef with Drake, impending divorce from Kim Kardashian and a bevy of other topics, he gave Beanie Sigel credit for coining the name “Yeezy” and admitted he’d been trying to pay Sigel for his contribution to the Yeezy brand.
Wesley Snipes had an impressive career in the 90s starring in classics like New Jack City and his prominent role as the vampire hunter Blade in the MCU trilogy, but his decades-long run in Hollywood came to a halt after he was convicted of tax evasion. Now, it appears as though he's making a comeback.
Bodybuilding legend Dave Draper died on Tuesday morning at the age of 79, his family confirmed in a post to social media. Draper’s wife, Laree, shared the devastating news on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon. She did not share many details on her husband’s passing, but did say that his death was “calm and peaceful.”
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are spreading joy and kindness this holiday season. On Sunday, the two lovebirds generously organized a food drive at Affleck's Pacific Palisades home, with the help of their families. For the occasion, Lopez wore a cream-colored, ribbed turtleneck sweater bodysuit, which she tucked into light-wash,...
Shanna Moakler’s ex Oscar De La Hoya says he has no bad blood with Travis Barker following claims the rocker raised his daughter Atiana. On good terms. Oscar De La Hoya, 48, didn’t have anything bad to say when asked about claims he and ex Shanna Moakler’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, was raised by her other ex, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, 46. During an Instagram Q&A on Dec. 1, the boxer was asked, “How do you feel about Travis claiming he raised your daughter?” Oscar only had praise for Travis, writing back, “I have nothing but respect for my man @travisbarker.” Atiana was 5 when Travis married her beauty queen mom Shanna, 46, so she has a tight bond with the rocker. Travis — who is now engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, 42 — and Shanna also share son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15.
Merrily, ever after! Alex Rodriguez and ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis spend “a lot of time together” with their daughters following his split from Jennifer Lopez, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It’s like they’re one big happy family when they’re together,” the insider says, noting that the former MLB player, 46,...
Sandra Bullock has high hopes for her daughter Laila, and isn't afraid to share them. The Oscar winner, 57, discussed parenting advice and her dreams for her daughter with PEOPLE (the TV Show!) host Jeremy Parsons on Friday. One of those dreams, which the actress said was "just a fact,"...
Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith and Meredith Hagner have all been cast in the upcoming Apple drama series “Bad Monkey,” with Marcos Siega (“Dexter,” The Flight Attendant”) now onboard to direct the first episode and executive produce.
The trio of actresses join previously announced series lead Vince Vaughn in the show, which is being written by “Ted Lasso” co-creator Bill Lawrence. Based on Carl Hiaasen’s 2013 novel of the same name, the show tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into...
In the latest episode of Red Table Talk, Sandra Bullock opened up about the challenges of co-parenting and the real reason why she won't be walking down the aisle to marry her partner, photographer Bryan Randall, anytime soon. (Or ever.) "I don't need to be told to be ever-present in...
Amazon’s “The Tender Bar” is George Clooney’s eighth film as director, with William Monahan scripting from J.R. Moehinger’s book about a family that spans the years, with Daniel Ranieri, then Tye Sheridan as J.R. and Ben Affleck as his Uncle Charlie.
It’s certainly an Oscar contender; it’s also a personal film for Clooney, partly because of the subject matter but also because of the production itself.
“We wanted to do a smaller movie because it was during the pandemic,” he tells Variety. “All these actors showed up with their hearts open. So you have Lily Rabe, Chris Lloyd and everyone swinging for...
McConaughey released a three-minute video, saying he is choosing not to take the path of politics "at this moment." McConaughey says he will instead support his organizations and foundations that help people succeed.
Actor Matthew McConaughey said Sunday evening that he has decided not to run for Texas governor after considering the idea for several months. In a three-minute video posted to his Twitter and Instagram accounts, McConaughey said he was humbled to be regarded as a possible candidate but that it is a path he is “choosing not to take at this moment.”
Comments / 0