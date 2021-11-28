ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
He’s… Out? Matthew McConaughey Says ‘No’ To 2022 Governor Run

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) In a Twitter video posted Sunday...

Matthew McConaughey says he will not run for Texas governor

Actor Matthew McConaughey said Sunday evening that he has decided not to run for Texas governor after considering the idea for several months. In a three-minute video posted to his Twitter and Instagram accounts, McConaughey said he was humbled to be regarded as a possible candidate but that it is a path he is “choosing not to take at this moment.”
