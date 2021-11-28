944 Wennamacher Avenue

Freshly painted one bedroom apartment with new flooring through out. Rent includes gas, heat, water. On-Site Laundry. Walk to Lake Opeka Park, area amenities include Lake Opeka with a golf course, boating, bicycle/walking trail, volleyball courts and playground. Great location and centrally located: 2 minutes to I-294 and I-90, 5 minutes to O'Hare Airport exit, walking distance to Allstate Arena, close to retail shopping, hotels, restaurants, forest preserves, Des Plaines Metra, Rivers Casino Des Plaines, Donald E Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont Entertainment, and Fashion Outlet mall! Don't miss this one. *** Background check, credit history check, eviction check run by listing office at $39.95/person (non refundable fee paid by applicant), 2 last pay stubs and photo ID. Only fully completed applications with required documents will be considered. NO PETS.****
