944 Wennamacher Avenue

This large 1,500 square foot, 4 bedroom, ground floor apartment has been freshly painted throughout and has been recently remodeled including a new kitchen with new: vinyl plank flooring, cabinets, counter top, dishwasher and refrigerator in 2021. Both bathrooms, including the full bathroom in the master suite, have also been remodeled in 2021. New washer and dryer in 2021. The large 25'x15' living room has plenty of room for furniture or could be divided into two separate living areas through placement of furniture. The new kitchen features beautiful cabinets and vinyl plank flooring and has plenty of room for a large dining room table. There are four good size bedrooms including a master bedroom with master bathroom that features a new ceramic tile shower. The hall bathroom for the other three bedrooms has been recently remodeled also. There is a laundry closet off the kitchen for your washer and dryer. This is an all electric unit so there is no gas bill. There is a concrete patio for your outdoor furniture and an oversize two car garage with plenty of room for your vehicles as well as storage. No smoking is allowed anywhere on the property including inside this apartment. Tenant pays electric and Comcast cable (if desired). A minimum FICO score of 581 is required and a background check will be performed. Average monthly income must be 3 times monthly rent with payroll statement or check stubs to verify income. No pets - no exceptions. One month security deposit and first month rent due at lease signing. $31.95 application fee per adult for background and credit check. This property is located in school district #54 and #101. This apartment feels like a house inside!

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO