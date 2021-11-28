ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

944 Wennamacher Avenue

bhhschicago.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWONT BE AVAILABLE TO SHOW TILL TUESDAY 11/30/21. Beautiful Duplex for rent. This...

www.bhhschicago.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Edgewood Avenue

Attention Investors or first time home builder bring your builder nice lot in the city limits waiting on you !5,000 sq ft. Listing courtesy of Exit On The Bay. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-02T23:51:59.693.
bhhschicago.com

5426 N Ashland Avenue #2F

Be the first to live in this brand new updated unit! Located on the corner of Ashland and Rascher, in Chicago's popular Andersonville neighborhood. A 5 minute walk to tons of shops and dining along Clark St and 2 blocks to Jewel! This brand new unit features hardwood floors throughout, modern kitchen/bathroom, central air/heat, and in unit W/D. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, modern white cabinetry, and dishwasher! Pets are welcome!!!!
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

10579 E Touhy Avenue #2S

Freshly painted one bedroom apartment with new flooring through out. Rent includes gas, heat, water. On-Site Laundry. Walk to Lake Opeka Park, area amenities include Lake Opeka with a golf course, boating, bicycle/walking trail, volleyball courts and playground. Great location and centrally located: 2 minutes to I-294 and I-90, 5 minutes to O'Hare Airport exit, walking distance to Allstate Arena, close to retail shopping, hotels, restaurants, forest preserves, Des Plaines Metra, Rivers Casino Des Plaines, Donald E Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont Entertainment, and Fashion Outlet mall! Don't miss this one. *** Background check, credit history check, eviction check run by listing office at $39.95/person (non refundable fee paid by applicant), 2 last pay stubs and photo ID. Only fully completed applications with required documents will be considered. NO PETS.****
bhhschicago.com

7309 S Constance Avenue #2

Very spacious, newly rehabbed, 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a quiet, 3 flat building on a nice, tree-lined block in South Shore. Huge living room, separate dining room, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space. Eat-in kitchen with black appliances, heat & water included. Move-in condition. Close to Lake Michigan, Lake Shore Drive, Metra, CTA, South Shore Cultural Center and Jackson Park Golf Course.
bhhschicago.com

1312 W Winnemac Avenue #G

Come home to this charming and newly rehabbed, garden unit in Uptown. The kitchen offers plenty of storage space in the new blue cabinets with quartz counters, white backsplash and black appliances. The unit has vinyl floors throughout, three spacious bedrooms and one hall bathroom. The laundry room is located directly behind the unit and best of all, the machines are free to use! Water and one parking spot is included in the rent. Conveniently located within walking distance of Andersonville restaurants, shopping, entertainment, the CTA and Lake Michigan. Pets are welcomed!
bhhschicago.com

6125 W 103 Street #3W

Very clean 1 bedroom unit in a well maintained 8 unit building. Parking included. 3 1/2 full size closets & a coat closet. Large balcony overlooks nature area and it's on a dead end street so, not a lot of traffic. Walking path right across the street. 3rd floor location-no one above you. Coin washer & dryer in building (along with a little storage locker) Renters insurance required. $975 includes gas & H2o. No pets, smoking or satellite dishes allowed. 1+year lease. 1 1/2 months security deposit.
bhhschicago.com

811 Chicago Avenue #309

Sundrenched corner condo in convenient boutique elevator building, in popular Main Dempster Mile neighborhood. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, with large living space and balcony. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors in the living area, new carpet in the bedrooms, and heated floors throughout. Heated, covered, indoor garage parking included in the rent! Located steps from shopping, dining, and transportation (metra and CTA Purple line)and walking distance from the lake. Move in to your new home today!
bhhschicago.com

322 Maple Drive #7

This large 1,500 square foot, 4 bedroom, ground floor apartment has been freshly painted throughout and has been recently remodeled including a new kitchen with new: vinyl plank flooring, cabinets, counter top, dishwasher and refrigerator in 2021. Both bathrooms, including the full bathroom in the master suite, have also been remodeled in 2021. New washer and dryer in 2021. The large 25'x15' living room has plenty of room for furniture or could be divided into two separate living areas through placement of furniture. The new kitchen features beautiful cabinets and vinyl plank flooring and has plenty of room for a large dining room table. There are four good size bedrooms including a master bedroom with master bathroom that features a new ceramic tile shower. The hall bathroom for the other three bedrooms has been recently remodeled also. There is a laundry closet off the kitchen for your washer and dryer. This is an all electric unit so there is no gas bill. There is a concrete patio for your outdoor furniture and an oversize two car garage with plenty of room for your vehicles as well as storage. No smoking is allowed anywhere on the property including inside this apartment. Tenant pays electric and Comcast cable (if desired). A minimum FICO score of 581 is required and a background check will be performed. Average monthly income must be 3 times monthly rent with payroll statement or check stubs to verify income. No pets - no exceptions. One month security deposit and first month rent due at lease signing. $31.95 application fee per adult for background and credit check. This property is located in school district #54 and #101. This apartment feels like a house inside!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

303 Berlin Avenue

Looking for the perfect investment property? Solid Tenants already in place and would like to stay. Add this home to your rental portfolio. 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with Unfinished basement. Large corner lot! Newer Kitchen appliances, Full size washer & dryer, Brand New Electric Furnace & A/C. Best View in Pumphrey! Call today for more information.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

515 James Avenue

Ready to build and not wait forever for permits? This is it! Great lot which is fairly level is situated between the Chesapeake Bay and the Lake off Fairhaven Road. Grading permit is in hand now and approved site plan for a 3070 sq ft home with 2 car garage and basement! Everything is drawn out and approved with the county now. See document section for the approved site plan . A lot of work has gone into the plan including a bond that has been set up for trees on the property. Call with questions. There is a small winter water view from the lot of the lake and just a short blocks walk to the Chesapeake Bay.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

604 Maryland Avenue

Great home for Investor. Sold "AS IS." This 2003 rancher style home offers 1176 sq. ft., 3 bedroom and 2 baths set in charming country setting. Don't miss this opportunity. This property is being marketed occupied. The interior of the property cannot be accessed. The foreclosure has already been completed for this property. The purchaser is responsible for the eviction process. When viewing the property please do not disturb the occupant." The Seller is the USDAAll Highest, Best & final offers must be submitted by 11/29/21.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3808 Tudor Arms Avenue

Park Front beauty! Trails for miles along Stoney Run are right out the front door. Large front porch. Rarely available 3 Bedroom Townhouse. Original details remain with updates. Wood floors. Separate dining room. 3 Bedrooms on upper level. Lower level is partially finished with a separate storage room and laundery room. Fenced rear yard. Close to JHU, Hampden and more!!!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3409 Greenmount Avenue

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Saturday, December 11th & ends Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Improved by a 2,086 +/- SF Mixed Use building. The main level is currently being used as a grocery store and has tile floors, 1 half bath, 2 storage rooms and and additional bonus room. Currently rented for $1,638/month. The second floor is a residential unit currently rented for $915/month. The lower level is full and unfinished. The property has a gas hot water heater, gas forced hot air and central AC for the commercial unit. The property has 2 separate electric meters.
bhhschicago.com

255 Gregory Street #5A

Freshly remodeled unit features 2 bedrooms, 1-1/2 baths, balcony, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY and plenty of storage space. Rental price includes heat, water and gas PLUS use of CLUBHOUSE and POOL! Easy access to shopping, restaurants and expressway. District 204 schools, too! Don't miss this one!
thexunewswire.com

711 Cleveland Avenue,

711 Cleveland Ave 3BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio. This home has a 2 car detached garage and has been completely updated with a roof, siding, flooring, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home also has a partial basement!! Outside you will find a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
HAMILTON, OH
bhhschicago.com

1746 W NORTHSHORE Avenue #1

This large 3 bedroom duplex in the heart of Rogers Park is currently being renovated. With 3 generously sized bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large open living space and plenty of natural light, this home is a great find!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

103 Pershing Avenue NW

Back on the Market...Buyers financing fell thru...Come and see this unique home today! Super Convenient Location! - Within walking distance to Historic downtown Leesburg, restaurants, shopping, Morven Park and Ida Lee Park Rec Center. Quaint one level Rambler updated with laminated floors and neutral paint throughout ready for you to make your own. The Kitchen is open to the Living Room and offers plenty of room for your table and chairs. There's a separate Laundry room off the Kitchen with utility sink and storage shelves. Enjoy morning coffee and quiet evening dinners in the Breezeway area watching the birds or simply relaxing. The Roof was replaced with Architectural Shingles with a Ridge Vent and all windows on the home were replaced with Double Pane Windows in 2014. The Gas Stove, large Side by Side Refrigerator and 50 gallon Hot Water Tank were all updated in 2016. The oversized single car garage has a workshop area, electricity, heat and a pull down ladder for extra storage in the attic over the garage. Level yard with storage shed, chain link fence, mature trees and plenty of off-street parking in the driveway. All this in a peaceful residential setting with NO HOA fee! Shows beautifully and is worth seeing, this is the home for you!
LEESBURG, VA
bhhschicago.com

7945 S DOBSON Avenue #2A

Come Home for the Holidays! This beautifully rehabbed unit will go fast. Large living spaces and CLOSETS! Stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile with white cabinets make the kitchen feel like home. The beautiful bathroom, large bedrooms and hardwood floors give this home it's comfortable look and feel. Come make this your new home for the Holidays!
bhhschicago.com

856 W Montrose Avenue #2B

Beautifully updated 1 bed/1 bath unit in Uptown is just steps from the lake! A gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and new countertops. The kitchen opens into a large and sunny living room with beautifully finished floors and a decorative fireplace. The large bedroom offers plenty of natural light and impressive closet space. The bathroom is also nicely updated with new vanity and sink, toilet, bidet, and storage. In unit washer/dryer included along with common laundry in the basement. Close to grocery stores, Uptown Fitness, and public transportation. Easy access to Wrigley Field and great nightlife! No security deposit. NO DOGS. Cats OK.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

637 N Lakewood Avenue

Absolutely stunning NEWLY RENOVATED 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom row home. All new appliances and light fixtures, Quartz counter tops, new water heater and AC unit, new floors, new roof, new plumbing, new kitchen , spacious bedrooms and gorgeous bathrooms. TONS of natural light! Perfectly situated close John Hopkins hospital and Patterson Park!
