After a 3-0 start to the season, Purdue women’s basketball has suffered their first setback of the season as they fall to the Dayton Flyers, 78-62. Coming into the year, it was known that this team would be a work in progress. Even with the wins coming to begin the season, there is still a lot this team needs to work on before conference play rolls around. Those weaknesses most definitely showed this evening with a poor shooting night that bled into a subpar defensive performance as well.

