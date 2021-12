KUTZTOWN, Pa. – After having the first two meetings of the season series between No. 5 seeded West Chester (12-4-3) and top-seed Kutztown (17-1-2) decided by the slimmest of margins on second-half goals, a close game was certainly the expectation when the two sides came together in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon. What fans were treated to instead, was far more than simply a close game as the Golden Rams and Golden Bears engaged in a classic, which required PKs to decide who would advance to the next round of the NCAA Tournament. West Chester earned a thrilling 3-2 PK victory over Kutztown to advance past the Golden Bears and return to the Atlantic Region Championship match for the second time in as many tries.

KUTZTOWN, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO