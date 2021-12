This is the Radio Boston rundown for November 18. Tiziana Dearing is our host. On Monday, President Biden signed the infrastructure bill into law, which means Massachusetts is set to receive around nine billion dollars in federal investments. With such a large influx of money, how can the state make sure we maximize this opportunity and spend it in the right ways? And are there unforeseen challenges that can arise when trying to spend that amount of money efficiently and effectively? Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick joins us to discuss the opportunities and pitfalls of such a significant influx of federal money.

