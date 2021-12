The Kings couldn’t save Luke Walton’s job and Alvin Gentry might not be able to save them from themselves, but he is uniquely qualified for the position. This is the fourth time a team has made a midseason move to hand head coaching duties over to Gentry, the most in NBA history, according to Elias Sports Bureau. He’s done it in Miami. He’s done it in Detroit. He did it in Phoenix.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO