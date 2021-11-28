ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nissan investing in electric vehicles, battery development

By YURI KAGEYAMA
 5 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan said Monday it is investing 2 trillion yen ($17.6 billion) over the next five years and developing a cheaper, more powerful battery to...

The Verge

General Motors announces it will build a new cathode plant in North America

General Motors announced that it will construct a new cathode factory in North America for its electric vehicle batteries. The factory, which will be built under a joint venture with South Korea’s Posco Chemical, will process cathode active material (CAM), which represents about 40 percent of the cost of an EV battery cell.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ford November U.S. vehicle sales rise 5.9%, as EV sales jump more than 150%

Shares of Ford Motor Co. rose 0.2% in preamarket trading Thursday, after the automaker reported November total U.S. vehicle sales of 158,793 vehicles, up 5.9% from a year ago. Of the total U.S. sales, Ford sold 11,116 electrified vehicles during the month, up 153.6% from a year ago and making up 7.0% of total vehicles sold. "Ford's electrified vehicle sales in November grew at a rate more than three times faster than the overall electrified vehicle segment, taking Ford's electrified vehicle share to 10% compared to 5.4% last year," the company said in a statement. Elsewhere, truck sales rose 4.6% to 82,231 vehicles and SUV sales increased 20.8% to 72,795 vehicles. Among Ford's best-selling models, F-Series sales rose 14.6% to 60,418 trucks and Explorer sales slipped 3.1% to 18,268 SUVs. The stock has run up 50.5% over the past three months through Wednesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have advanced 18.6% and the S&P 500 has slipped 0.5%.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Battery design breakthrough could make electric cars safer, cheaper and more environmentally sustainable

A battery design breakthrough has opened up the possibility of developing zinc-ion rather than lithium-ion batteries for use in everything from smartphones to electric cars, making them safer, cheaper and more environmentally sustainable.Researchers from Tianjin University in China discovered a way to improve the performance and cost of aqueous zinc-ion batteries, which until now have been prone to fast performance degradation.The high performance and reusability of lithium-ion batteries mean they are the standard power source for most rechargeable electronics, however issues with cost, safety and sustainability have led scientists to seek breakthroughs with alternative materials.Disposable batteries commonly found in less...
ENGINEERING
thedetroitbureau.com

Solid-State Batteries Set to Transform the EV Market

Sales of battery-electric vehicles have begun to accelerate and, by some estimates could account for as much as half of the U.S. automotive market by 2030. But not everyone is convinced, skeptics pointing to their higher cost, limited range, slower charging times and other limitations. But a growing number of...
CARS
bizjournals

Phoenix conglomerate eyes electric vehicle market with battery company acquisition

Phoenix-based conglomerate Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. is now a player in lithium-graphene battery manufacturing and design with the acquisition of a pioneering company in that business. Alpine 4 (Nasdaq: ALPP) acquired ElecJet/Real Graphene, or ElecJet, a company that Alpine 4 CEO Kent Wilson said he began working with earlier this...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz invest in solid-state battery developer Factorial Energy

Mercedes, a brand of Daimler AG, said it invested a “double-digit million dollar” amount in Factorial. Stellantis declined to specify its investment. The news comes scarcely a month after Factorial announced a separate investment and partnership deal with Hyundai and Kia, to co-develop and test battery tech in Hyundai EVs.
BUSINESS
mitechnews.com

LG Energy Solution Gets $1.36 Billion To Build Electric-Vehicle Batteries

DETROIT – LG Energy Solution’s Michigan office has secured $1.36 billion for investment into production facilities for electric-vehicle batteries in North America by 2024, the company confirmed Monday. The funding is a part of the plan from the batteries unit of South Korea-based LG Corp. to expand its solely owned...
DETROIT, MI
Electric Vehicles
Economy
Cars
Tokyo, JP
Nissan
Shore News Network

Nissan To Invest Billions In Battery Powered Cars As Companies Push For More EV Production

Nissan Motor Corporation announced a long-term plan to add multiple battery-powered vehicles to its portfolio on Monday. The Japanese car giant said it will invest 2 trillion yen, approximately $17.5 billion, over the next five years, aiming to roll out 23 new electric car models by 2030, including 15 fully electric models, the company said in a press release.
BUSINESS
autodealertodaymagazine.com

Nissan Commits to Spending $17.6 Billion on Battery-Powered Vehicles Over Next 5 Years

Nissan Motor Co. reported it plans to spend $17.6 billion over the next five years on battery-powered vehicles as it adds 20 new battery-powered vehicles to its lineup. The automaker strives to recapture the prominence it held in the EV market after introducing the Leaf EV over a decade ago. Investors seek to invest in car makers investing heavily in EVs, including Tesla, Ford and Volkswagen.
ECONOMY
Sunderland Echo

MPs' delight as Nissan pledges to make Sunderland plant its European electric vehicle base

The manufacturer has revealed it will develop 23 new electric models by 2030, by which time it aims to make electric vehicles account for half of its global output. Chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta stressed the importance of the Sunderland plant for the firm's plans: "Europe will take the lead on electrification around the world for Nissan,” he said.
ECONOMY
automotive-fleet.com

Nissan All-In on Solid-State Batteries

Nissan Motor Co. unveiled Nissan Ambition 2030 on Nov. 28, representing the company’s long-term vision for empowering mobility and electrification. Over the next 10 years, Nissan will deliver new electrified vehicles and technologies, the company said in a statement, that will support its goal to be carbon neutral across the life cycle of its products by fiscal year 2050.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Nissan Touts 'Pioneer' Status With New Electric Vehicle Targets

Nissan on Monday unveiled plans for electric and hybrid vehicles to make up half its global sales by 2030, with a top executive insisting the firm's "pioneer" status would help it capture market share. Speaking to AFP, Nissan number two Ashwani Gupta insisted the firm's electric vehicle (EV) targets were...
ECONOMY
Tree Hugger

Who Makes Electric Car Batteries? EV Battery Market and Materials

Electric vehicle batteries has come a long way since the first electric vehicles were invented in the 1830s. Modern electric vehicles run on lithium-ion batteries, which were introduced in 1991. As the EV battery and energy storage markets grow, manufacturers continue to experiment with chemistries, configurations, and production processes—with the...
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla's Elon Musk Responds To General Motors 'Leading' In EVs

While most of us are simply focused on the electric vehicles themselves, it's hard to escape from the surrounding topics, especially as the EV market expands and changes the paradigm. It's actually getting hilarious. Earlier this month, GM's CEO Mary Barra was asked about EVs and said that General Motors...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Ford Said To Be Deploying Tesla-Supercharger-Like EV Charging Stations At Dealerships

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is installing charging stations at its dealerships that resemble Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Superchargers, Electrek reported on Tuesday. What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford is said to be deploying these chargers ahead of its upcoming F-150 Lightning electric pickup’s commercial roll out next year and as it delivers more Mustang Mach-Es.
DEARBORN, MI

