ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Chicago-Near West Side, IL 60607

bhhschicago.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautifully built and well- maintained 3 bedroom and 2 bath condo in the most desirable West Loop neighborhood. It is walking distance from West Loop...

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
bhhschicago.com

1641 W HURON Street #G

Just rehabbed and Available now! This 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom unit features: Remodelled kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher and microwave); Pantry Space; Designer Flooring throughout; Large Bedrooms; Ample closet space; Ceiling Fans; Updated bathroom with linen closet; Central heat; Small Dog and Cat allowed with additional fee and some breed restrictions; Card Operated Laundry on same level! Between Noble Square and Ukrainian Village there lies a great little building! Check out this tradition Chicago 2 flat- close to all the fun of Chicago Ave. Nearby, you will find Mariano's, Garden Gourmet Market, CVS, getting food and necessities is a breeze! Also close is the bustle of Chicago Brew District. Just blocks from the Chicago Blue Line and Grand Ave. Bus this is a great location for anyone! This affordable Noble Square unit won't last long- schedule a showing today!
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

5426 N Ashland Avenue #2F

Be the first to live in this brand new updated unit! Located on the corner of Ashland and Rascher, in Chicago's popular Andersonville neighborhood. A 5 minute walk to tons of shops and dining along Clark St and 2 blocks to Jewel! This brand new unit features hardwood floors throughout, modern kitchen/bathroom, central air/heat, and in unit W/D. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, modern white cabinetry, and dishwasher! Pets are welcome!!!!
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

7309 S Constance Avenue #2

Very spacious, newly rehabbed, 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a quiet, 3 flat building on a nice, tree-lined block in South Shore. Huge living room, separate dining room, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space. Eat-in kitchen with black appliances, heat & water included. Move-in condition. Close to Lake Michigan, Lake Shore Drive, Metra, CTA, South Shore Cultural Center and Jackson Park Golf Course.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

655 W Irving Park Road #3505

Unbelievable rental price for this luxurious condominium unit in the prestigious Park Place Towers. This junior one bedroom unit has sweeping views of Lake Michigan, Downtown Chicago and Wrigley Field and just has been professionally painted. Stunning views and sunlight galore welcomes you. If a more intimate setting is what you prefer, you can use the custom room darkening shades throughout. A floor to ceiling wall separates the entertaining space from the sleeping area. This enables you to have privacy when another person wants to cook, listen to music or just relax. The kitchen is open to the living room and the countertop bar and stools invite your guests to enjoy a conversation while you prepare an amazing dinner. The kitchen is fully applianced with a side by side refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. The full bathroom is composed of a vanity, commode and tub/shower combination. Not to be missed are two large closets equipped with closet systems. In addition, new wood flooring has been installed thru-out. This wonderful unit is a part of the very desirable Park Place Towers where you live like a King or Queen and every wish is their command. 24 hour door staff provides security that you deserve. The common areas offer a beautiful and relaxing respite. Enjoy the beautiful grand piano and the sounds vibrating from the tall ceilings. Pick up your mail in luxury. Enjoy the outdoor spaces located on the second floor for added security and privacy. Here you will be able to barbeque using the Weber grills. Enjoy dining al fresco on the many dining spaces around the grill area, both covered and under the stars. Pick up a game of basketball on the outdoor full court. Bring your bags or baci balls and set up on the open spaces. Enjoy laps or just lounging by the beautiful pool. Other building amenities include a state of the art fitness center, grocery store, cleaners, and party room. Garage parking at an additional cost. Nearby are the sites and sounds that Lakeview offers. A golf course is across the street as is Lake Michigan where you can bike, run, walk or swim. Near Trader Joes and Marianos. Close to restaurants, bars and night-life. CTA bus picks up at the front of the building for an express ride to the Loop. If you are looking to live in luxury and be pampered, this is the unit for you.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Space#Little Italy#Living Space#West Loop Target#Fulton Market#Ge Monogram
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Calumet Heights, IL 60617

Welcome to Craftsman BREATHTAKING, STUNNING and COSTUMIZED Home Redesigned from Top-to-Bottom. Fantastic Open Kitchen Design with Modern Counters, Ultramodern Back-splash, High End Stainless Appliances and Handmade Custom Kitchen Cabinets especially for the Layout. Hardwood Floors and Light fixtures throughout. Huge Family Room bringing Plenty of Natural Light with New Windows. Spacious Bedrooms with 2 full Bathroom. Fabulous finished Basement. New Windows 2021, New Plumbing, New Electrical, New AC unit and much more!!! Schedule a showing today!
HOME & GARDEN
bhhschicago.com

856 W Montrose Avenue #2B

Beautifully updated 1 bed/1 bath unit in Uptown is just steps from the lake! A gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and new countertops. The kitchen opens into a large and sunny living room with beautifully finished floors and a decorative fireplace. The large bedroom offers plenty of natural light and impressive closet space. The bathroom is also nicely updated with new vanity and sink, toilet, bidet, and storage. In unit washer/dryer included along with common laundry in the basement. Close to grocery stores, Uptown Fitness, and public transportation. Easy access to Wrigley Field and great nightlife! No security deposit. NO DOGS. Cats OK.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

4049 N Southport Avenue #3

Top floor, tree line view, two bed/one bath just minutes from Southport Corridor! Features an updated kitchen, large living room, all hardwood floors, custom entryway closet, custom bedroom closet, in-unit washer and dryer, outdoor balcony, storage unit, and one reserved parking space. Situated in a well-maintained building and family oriented neighborhood. Transportation/Location: 10-15 minute walk from Sheridan red line; 15-20 minute walk to Southport or Irving Park brown line; 10-15 minute walk to Southport corridor shopping and restaurants; 10-15 minute walk to Wrigley Field; 1 mile from the lake.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

207 E 31st Street #5F

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom with heated garage parking condo located by the side of Illinois Institute of Technology. Hardwood floor through out the condo. In unit washer/dryer and nice size balcony. Granite countertop and Stainless steel appliances. Bus stop to Downtown is in front of the building. Close to the lake, redline and green line station, Chinatown. and minutes to Chicago downtown.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Norwood Park, IL 60631

GREAT PRICE,super location on a quiet cul-de-sac!Spacious and sunny 2bd/1ba apt in a well maintained building.Newer appliances,refinished hardwood floor through-out.Heat,gas,water ,storage and 1 parking space included!!!Laundry room at the premises.Walk to Blue line and Metra.NO barbecue allowed!Credit and background check required.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Greater Grand Crossing, IL 60619

Spacious one bedroom unit with a huge living room and large bedroom. Easy access to public transportation, schools and shopping. $65 credit/background check per adult. No eviction records accepted. 550 or higher credit scores needed. First month's rent, $500 move-in fee plus $100 lease administration fee due at lease signing (No security deposit). 12+ month lease. Screened pets welcome (no aggressive breeds). Tenant pays for gas and electric plus $40 monthly tenant benefit package. Available 12/01/2021 and easy to view. Section 8 applicants are welcome!
REAL ESTATE
WGN News

2 injured when CTA bus crashes into KFC on Near West Side

CHICAGO — Two people were injured Friday when a CTA bus crashed into a KFC on Chicago’s Near West Side. The bus crashed into a portion of the KFC located at 1145 South Western Avenue around 7 p.m. It’s not clear how many people were on the bus but according to the Chicago Fire Department […]
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

674 Saint Charles Street #UPPER

Spacious upper-level rental. You sure won't feel cramped in this 2 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen size to die for and equipped with a walk in pantry. This is all conveniently located close to downtown Elgin near tons of shopping, dining, casino and transportation plus SOUTH ELGIN SCHOOLS! Broker Owned.
REAL ESTATE
fb101.com

Best Restaurants – Chicago, IL

“Located in the historic Fulton Market district of Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood, Rose Mary is Chef/Owner Joe Flamm’s debut restaurant inspired by his Italian heritage and the bold, bright flavors of Croatian cuisine. The boisterous space—named for Flamm’s grandmothers, Mary and Mary Rose, and the herb rosemary, which grows natively along the Italian and Croatian coastlines—offers a seasonal menu of rustic yet refined dishes that encapsulate what Flamm has coined ‘Adriatic drinking food.’ “
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

3335 Bromley Lane #3335

Beautiful Ranch Townhome! End Unit! Move-in ready in Ashton Pointe subdivision! House features brand new flooring, new carpet 2021, freshly painted, new stainless steel appliances (2021), new washer/ dryer(2021), new ceiling fans, new blinds in the bedrooms and the list goes on.........! Additional updates include AC, Furnace and light fixtures (2019). Spacious Walk-In Closet in the Master Bedroom! Second bedroom is perfect for guests or home office! 204 school district. Excellent location! Close to parks, playgrounds, restaurants, Metra, I88 and minutes to Metea Valley HS. Don't miss this amazing opportunity!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

270 8th Street #1B

EASY TO LOVE! Cleaned and good condition both bedrooms. Ideal 1st floor location with easy to parking. oak kitchen ,stove, refrigerator "in unit" just for you, Close to commuter train and bus access, shopping, recreation center and much, much more. Sorry no pets and no smoking.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1746 W NORTHSHORE Avenue #1

This large 3 bedroom duplex in the heart of Rogers Park is currently being renovated. With 3 generously sized bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large open living space and plenty of natural light, this home is a great find!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

2569 Waterbury Lane

Tenant occupied, available move in by 12/15/21. 3 beds, 2.5 baths brick townhouse in prestigious Waterbury Place subdivision! 103 School district. Bright and spacious main floor features roomy living and family rooms, open concept kitchen with island and plenty of counter space and 42" wood cabinets. All stainless steel appliances. Dining area that will easily fit a large table. Wood floors throughout. 2nd floor features a MASTER SUITE with private master bathroom with gorgeous window and oversized shower and immense walk in closet and 2 extra bathrooms with plenty of closet space. FULL BASEMENT offers additional 831 sqf of space. Cozy and private patio and front porch belonging to the unit. Subdivision is beautifully maintain with sidewalks, fountains and great landscaping. Pets are allowed! 2 cars garage and guest parking.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1759 W SURF Street

Come see this beautiful and one of a kind luxury SFH in the heart of Lakeview with direct access to Chi Che Wang park from the back yard and a short walk to the Burley Elementary school. Featuring 5BR/4.1BA with a 2 car attached garage and 2 additional outdoor spaces off of a private street means there is no alley! 3 spacious outdoor spaces including a 500 sq. ft. walkout terrace and a full rooftop deck with views of Chicago's famous skyline make this a great home for entertaining. Architecturally significant features a brand new, never before used Chef's kitchen, including new custom white Shaker cabinets, quartz counters, and a spacious walk-in pantry perfect for dinner parties or eating on the go! With so many upgrades and updates this home is a going to go fast! You won't find anything else like this in the city!
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

3390 Ronan Drive

Super home in great neighborhood (plus Crystal Lake Schools)! Nice open floor plan with plenty of storage. Large eat in kitchen. Family room has a fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Private master suite with large walk in closet. Laundry room on the second floor! Loft area is perfect extra living space. 2 car attached garage. Close to shopping, restaurants and so much more. New flooring and paint throughout.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

510 N May Street #2F

2 bed, 1 bath + office vintage second floor walkup. Hardwood floors throughout, dishwasher, central heat & A/C, laundry in basement, and extra storage available. Second bedroom is small and would fit a single bed or work well as a den. Please check measurements on listing. Close to grocery, restaurants, bars and other entertainment. Short walk (0.4 miles) to Grand Blue line station and 65 bus stop on corner of Grand and May St. Short drive to 90/94 Expressway.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy