Real Estate

Chicago-East Garfield Park, IL 60612

bhhschicago.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowing availability is Thursday December 2 from 11:00-11:30am and Saturday December 4 from 12pm-12:30pm. This recently rehabbed unit is just 4 blocks from Kedzie Green Line, and 3 minutes from 290 expressway!...

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60610

A large 1000 square foot one bedroom, one and a half bath in a sought after condo building in the heart of the Gold Coast. This newly renovated unit has hardwood floors, newer baths and kitchen, washer/dryer, plenty of windows and a balcony. The building has 24hr doorman, rooftop deck, exercise room and a party room too! The rent includes heat, a/c, cable and water. No pets or smoking allowed.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Lower West Side, IL 60608

Available 2/1! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit features: Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances (including Dishwasher and Microwave); Granite Countertops; Hardwood Floors Throughout; Lots of Natural Light; Godo Closet Space; Remodeled Bathroom; Central Heat and AC; Private Deck; Shared Backyard; Cats Allowed with One Time Fee. Laundromat Across the Street. Pilsen is a wonderful neighborhood with a thriving scene of music, culture and food! Dine at Dusek's La Luna, or Pl-Zen, catch music at Thalia Hall or check out some great art at the National Museum of Mexican Art. Also nearby are necessities like Cermak Fresh Produce, Paulette's Public Market, and CVS. Transit options include: I-55 and I-90, the 18th Street Pink Line, Halsted and Cermak Buses for an easy commute.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

811 Chicago Avenue #309

Sundrenched corner condo in convenient boutique elevator building, in popular Main Dempster Mile neighborhood. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, with large living space and balcony. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors in the living area, new carpet in the bedrooms, and heated floors throughout. Heated, covered, indoor garage parking included in the rent! Located steps from shopping, dining, and transportation (metra and CTA Purple line)and walking distance from the lake. Move in to your new home today!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Tinley Park, IL 60477

This beautifully constructed Tinley rental is perfect and move-in ready! This unit has an attached garage, in-unit laundry, a re-done tub, a large balcony, and central air. Conveniently located 10 minutes from I-80 and nearby all major shopping centers near 159th and Harlem and minutes from all district 140 schools, this unit is ready for you. Landlord is looking for 650 credit (guarantors/co-signers OK), at least 3x the income, and 3 months proof of rental payment (if necessary). No utilities included. Application instructions under "Additional Information" More photos and accurate dimensions of rooms will be added to listing Friday 12/4.
TINLEY PARK, IL
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Calumet Heights, IL 60617

Welcome to Craftsman BREATHTAKING, STUNNING and COSTUMIZED Home Redesigned from Top-to-Bottom. Fantastic Open Kitchen Design with Modern Counters, Ultramodern Back-splash, High End Stainless Appliances and Handmade Custom Kitchen Cabinets especially for the Layout. Hardwood Floors and Light fixtures throughout. Huge Family Room bringing Plenty of Natural Light with New Windows. Spacious Bedrooms with 2 full Bathroom. Fabulous finished Basement. New Windows 2021, New Plumbing, New Electrical, New AC unit and much more!!! Schedule a showing today!
HOME & GARDEN
bhhschicago.com

927 W Irving Park Road #101

We completed our brand new 28 unit building with elevator last winter, on the north edge of Lakeview. Close to everything Lakeview, The lakefront and Wrigley has to offer. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit would be perfect for the local tenant or city commuter. Just steps to the Sheridan EL or Lakeshore Drive, Clark & Irving bus routes. The unit is on our 1st floor and duplexed down. We have just 2 of these large duplexes in the entire building. On the main level you have a large kitchen that flows in to your combined living & dining area. A large North facing balcony sits off the main living space. You have 1 bed and your half bath on this main level. The lower level is home to your large master suite with great light, space for a king bed, full bath with double vanity and an abundance of storage. You have 2 other queen size bedrooms on this level both with built in closets and a guest full bath.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Greater Grand Crossing, IL 60619

Spacious one bedroom unit with a huge living room and large bedroom. Easy access to public transportation, schools and shopping. $65 credit/background check per adult. No eviction records accepted. 550 or higher credit scores needed. First month's rent, $500 move-in fee plus $100 lease administration fee due at lease signing (No security deposit). 12+ month lease. Screened pets welcome (no aggressive breeds). Tenant pays for gas and electric plus $40 monthly tenant benefit package. Available 12/01/2021 and easy to view. Section 8 applicants are welcome!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

5426 N Ashland Avenue #2F

Be the first to live in this brand new updated unit! Located on the corner of Ashland and Rascher, in Chicago's popular Andersonville neighborhood. A 5 minute walk to tons of shops and dining along Clark St and 2 blocks to Jewel! This brand new unit features hardwood floors throughout, modern kitchen/bathroom, central air/heat, and in unit W/D. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, modern white cabinetry, and dishwasher! Pets are welcome!!!!
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

2501 N Tripp Avenue #2

Beautiful 3bed/1ba apartment in an intimate 2 unit building in Hermosa/Logan Square. Lots of living space with a Large Living Room (with decorative fireplace), Dining Room, and spacious bedrooms. Kitchen has also been recently updated. The unit has hardwood floors throughout. There is also a shared yard/patio. Central Air/Heating and Laundry In-unit also serves as great apartment amenities. Stainless steel appliances. Uncovered parking available for $75/month. Pets accepted with additional security deposit.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

903 Elder Road #11

Spacious 2bdrms/1bath condo on the 3rd level, beautiful kitchen with electric stove and fridge, spacious bedrooms and living room with plush carpet, two window A/C units, Oak cabinets, ceramic bath, heat and water included. Only pay electric and cable, laundry facility in building, private parking space. Homewood Flossmoor schools, close to expressways, Metra, grocery stores, shopping center, quiet building, clean halls,$50 credit/background check for all over 18. No evictions, no judgements. No pets. Security deposit required. Available NOW!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1641 W HURON Street #G

Just rehabbed and Available now! This 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom unit features: Remodelled kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher and microwave); Pantry Space; Designer Flooring throughout; Large Bedrooms; Ample closet space; Ceiling Fans; Updated bathroom with linen closet; Central heat; Small Dog and Cat allowed with additional fee and some breed restrictions; Card Operated Laundry on same level! Between Noble Square and Ukrainian Village there lies a great little building! Check out this tradition Chicago 2 flat- close to all the fun of Chicago Ave. Nearby, you will find Mariano's, Garden Gourmet Market, CVS, getting food and necessities is a breeze! Also close is the bustle of Chicago Brew District. Just blocks from the Chicago Blue Line and Grand Ave. Bus this is a great location for anyone! This affordable Noble Square unit won't last long- schedule a showing today!
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

7309 S Constance Avenue #2

Very spacious, newly rehabbed, 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a quiet, 3 flat building on a nice, tree-lined block in South Shore. Huge living room, separate dining room, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space. Eat-in kitchen with black appliances, heat & water included. Move-in condition. Close to Lake Michigan, Lake Shore Drive, Metra, CTA, South Shore Cultural Center and Jackson Park Golf Course.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

856 W Montrose Avenue #2B

Beautifully updated 1 bed/1 bath unit in Uptown is just steps from the lake! A gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and new countertops. The kitchen opens into a large and sunny living room with beautifully finished floors and a decorative fireplace. The large bedroom offers plenty of natural light and impressive closet space. The bathroom is also nicely updated with new vanity and sink, toilet, bidet, and storage. In unit washer/dryer included along with common laundry in the basement. Close to grocery stores, Uptown Fitness, and public transportation. Easy access to Wrigley Field and great nightlife! No security deposit. NO DOGS. Cats OK.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

4049 N Southport Avenue #3

Top floor, tree line view, two bed/one bath just minutes from Southport Corridor! Features an updated kitchen, large living room, all hardwood floors, custom entryway closet, custom bedroom closet, in-unit washer and dryer, outdoor balcony, storage unit, and one reserved parking space. Situated in a well-maintained building and family oriented neighborhood. Transportation/Location: 10-15 minute walk from Sheridan red line; 15-20 minute walk to Southport or Irving Park brown line; 10-15 minute walk to Southport corridor shopping and restaurants; 10-15 minute walk to Wrigley Field; 1 mile from the lake.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

2209 S 61st Court #308

Large windows that bring in a ton of natural light, hardwood floors throughout, and a large walk-in closet gives this studio apartment the space and charm you have been searching for. All utilities included minus electric! Laundry in building plus a large laundromat is located 1/2 block down from the building. Located near North Riverside shopping mall & Cermak Plaza Center, grocery store is a mile away. There is easy access to highway I-290. It is a 7 min drive to Berwyn train station and Pink line.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

325 N 7th Street

This unit has been freshly painted top to bottom. It was fully renovated in 2019. The 1st floor features the kitchen, a spacious living room, and dinning room area with large windows. Hardwood floors throughout first and second floor. The upstairs has 3 large bedrooms all a full bathroom. This unit features a large unfinished basement with washer / dryer hookup. The backyard features a shared deck, a large backyard, and parking spaces. Tenant pays their own utilities.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

7436 N Claremont Avenue #2

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath with full separate living room and dinning room. Apartment also has den with closet, walk in pantry, plenty of closet space, new range and hood in kitchen, refinished hardwood flooring throughout, fresh paint and so much more. Very well kept building and apartment, professionally maintained. Parking is offered for additional rent. Located a short distance to shopping centers, schools, parks, grocery stores, public transportation, Lake Michigan and lots more. NO PETS. More and better pictures will be posted soon.
HOUSE RENT
bhhschicago.com

207 E 31st Street #5F

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom with heated garage parking condo located by the side of Illinois Institute of Technology. Hardwood floor through out the condo. In unit washer/dryer and nice size balcony. Granite countertop and Stainless steel appliances. Bus stop to Downtown is in front of the building. Close to the lake, redline and green line station, Chinatown. and minutes to Chicago downtown.
CHICAGO, IL
