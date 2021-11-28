Chicago-East Garfield Park, IL 60612

We completed our brand new 28 unit building with elevator last winter, on the north edge of Lakeview. Close to everything Lakeview, The lakefront and Wrigley has to offer. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit would be perfect for the local tenant or city commuter. Just steps to the Sheridan EL or Lakeshore Drive, Clark & Irving bus routes. The unit is on our 1st floor and duplexed down. We have just 2 of these large duplexes in the entire building. On the main level you have a large kitchen that flows in to your combined living & dining area. A large North facing balcony sits off the main living space. You have 1 bed and your half bath on this main level. The lower level is home to your large master suite with great light, space for a king bed, full bath with double vanity and an abundance of storage. You have 2 other queen size bedrooms on this level both with built in closets and a guest full bath.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO