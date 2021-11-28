ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TALE OF US PRESENT AFTERLIFE

By Nyall Madekwe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter selling out the 27th November show, we’ve opened another date for Tale Of Us presents...

Glamorous Afterparty

1:00am til 10:00am (last entry 9:00am) Glamorous Afterparty is each and every Sunday night / Monday morning at Union in Vauxhall.
Silent Disco

Three channels of music - Indie, Chart & Rock.
N'Calma World Words #005

7:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 9:00pm) The headliner poets were amazing, so was the host and even the open mic performers!.
Pxssy Pwr: Jessica Wilde + Special Guests

7:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 10:30pm) Soul Singer, rapper, spoken word artist Jessica Wilde comes to Hootananny with her headline show.
Soul Skate

7:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 9:30pm) The best way to begin the end of your week. Roll into the weekend in the careful hands of Keith Lawrence with a laid back mix of funk and soul.
neu waves #13 Bug Club, Sins and The Heavy Heavy

7:45pm til 12:00am (last entry 10:00pm) Neu Waves is a forward-thinking, new, alternative live music/club night, celebrating and showcasing emerging artists from across the UK.
Hockley Social Club and the CBSO present: Symphonic Sessions

After an epic first event in October, we can't wait return to Hockley Social Club this December.
TVOvermind

Ghostbusters: Afterlife – Movie Review

If I had one thing to say about Ghostbusters: Afterlife, other than I liked it overall, it would be this: it felt too rushed. There’s nothing to say that it would have done better had it been released earlier, especially since while it made good use of its talented actors, it still felt as though everything was condensed and rushed as much as possible in order to get as much story into the movie as possible. Thanks to this, a lot of people are already writing in their own reviews that the movie didn’t deliver, that it wasn’t what fans were waiting for, and so on and so forth. The truth is that this is the movie we were waiting for, and it could have been better, but it wasn’t the mistake that the 2016 movie became, and I’ll explain why. Back in 2016, Ghostbusters was made in a manner that was a clear statement that it was being made in a certain way while using the elements of the original movie but without the kind of attachment that people were hoping to see. In other words, the 2016 movie tried to reinvent the Ghostbusters, and people weren’t having it.
The Admiral Bar

The Admiral Bar
Hilarity Bites Comedy Club

7:00pm til 10:00pm (last entry 7:30pm) Hilarity Bitesize New Act & New Material Night, with Gavin Webster, host Lee Kyle & support. Great laugh brilliant night good value might get up myself next time lmao. Posted Yesterday, 10:45pm.
Katherine Priddy

Katherine Priddy live at Leaf. 2nd December 2021.
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
scitechdaily.com

Strange Things Happening in Earth’s Atmosphere: NASA Launches Rocket To Investigate Mysterious Area Above the North Pole

Strange things happen in Earth’s atmosphere at high latitudes. Around local noon, when the Sun is at its highest point, a funnel-shaped gap in our planet’s magnetic field passes overhead. Earth’s magnetic field shields us from the solar wind, the stream of charged particles spewing off the Sun. The gap in that field, called the polar cusp, allows the solar wind a direct line of access to Earth’s atmosphere.
BBC

Facebook reverses Kyle Rittenhouse policy

Facebook has reversed a decision to block searches on its platform for a US teenager who was acquitted of killing two people during unrest in Wisconsin. Searches for Kyle Rittenhouse resulted in a list of blank pages since shortly after the shooting in August 2020. Facebook said it would "still...
