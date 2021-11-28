BCMA Liverpool Country Music Festival

Had COVID-19 not inserted its grubby protein spikes into virtually every aspect of modern life, last year would have marked the 10th consecutive edition of Pitchfork Music Festival Paris. That anniversary may have been thwarted, but fortunately, the combination of lockdown measures and widespread vaccinations enabled the return of the festival to the City of Lights this November, hot on the heels of the first-ever Pitchfork Music Festival London. Across seven nights, 48 artists brought their music to more than 7500 attendees at 10 different venues scattered across the city, mostly clustered in the Marais and Bastille districts—everything from grotty indie dives to the recently refurbished 19th century theater La Gaîté Lyrique. The week saw heavyweight jazz, whimsical indie rock, and a vast spectrum of singer-songwriter projects blending funk, jazz, and R&B with rock and electronic textures. The after parties, meanwhile, kept house music thumping well into the wee hours.

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO