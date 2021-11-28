ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

BCMA Liverpool Country Music Festival

By Mr Max Ledger
skiddle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA great time had by all, the first Liverpool country festival was...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Public Radio

Classics Live 138: Sunflower Music Festival III

JoAnn Falletta conducting the full chamber orchestra of the 2021 Sunflower Music Festival. With Marjan Mozetich's Passion for Angels for two harps and orchestra. Third Symphony of Louise Farrenc. Elegy for Cello and Orchestra by Ina Boyle and opening with the Overture in C Major by Clara Schumann.
MUSIC
unkantelope.com

Festival features food, performances from 11 countries

Delicious smells and radiant music filled the Health and Sports Center this Sunday at the 44th Scott D. Morris International Food and Cultural Festival. The event was open to community members and UNK students, so many could experience delicacies and performances from 11 different countries. “Of course the food is...
KEARNEY, NE
Pitchfork

8 Highlights from Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2021

Had COVID-19 not inserted its grubby protein spikes into virtually every aspect of modern life, last year would have marked the 10th consecutive edition of Pitchfork Music Festival Paris. That anniversary may have been thwarted, but fortunately, the combination of lockdown measures and widespread vaccinations enabled the return of the festival to the City of Lights this November, hot on the heels of the first-ever Pitchfork Music Festival London. Across seven nights, 48 artists brought their music to more than 7500 attendees at 10 different venues scattered across the city, mostly clustered in the Marais and Bastille districts—everything from grotty indie dives to the recently refurbished 19th century theater La Gaîté Lyrique. The week saw heavyweight jazz, whimsical indie rock, and a vast spectrum of singer-songwriter projects blending funk, jazz, and R&B with rock and electronic textures. The after parties, meanwhile, kept house music thumping well into the wee hours.
WORLD
leoweekly.com

Poorcastle Music Festival Returns In 2022

COVID has thrown so many events into postponement hell, making a lot of us wonder what’s coming back and what’s done for good. Thankfully, the indie music festival Poorcastle — a small, multi-day event featuring some of the area’s best bands and artists — is coming back in 2022. Poorcastle...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Hello Magazine

Ciara highlights 68lbs weight loss in gorgeous curve-hugging dress

Ciara has been proudly showing off her 68lbs weight loss ever since she hit her pre-baby weight back in June. The Level Up singer delighted her fans on Wednesday when she shared some gorgeous images from an impromptu photoshoot in her backyard, highlighting her hourglass figure in a curve-hugging midi dress. Ciara looked gorgeous as she posed for photos, adding a pair of strappy silver heels and some bling jewelry.
WEIGHT LOSS
West Georgian

Morgan Wallen Continues to Break Country Music Charts

Popular country music artist Morgan Wallen performed hits from his new album “Dangerous” at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds in Rome, Georgia on Nov. 6 and 7. He performed alongside artists Hardy and Ernest throughout the show. The show was just one stop on Wallen’s stops on his “Dangerous” tour, which...
MUSIC
audacy.com

Thirst Trap Thursday: Boudoir booty shots and wild wardrobes with Lizzo, Doja, Madonna and more

Congratulations, you’ve made it past hump day (aka Wednesday) and onto Thursday, which thanks to alliteration and Instagram is also known as #ThirstTrapThursday. Now speaking directly to those of you who were adults the first time low rise jeans were a thing, according to Urban Dictionary, a thirst trap is a “sexy photograph or flirty message posted on social media.” Some definitions argue that thirst traps are inherently attention-seeking, referring to a user's “thirst" as a colloquialism likening sexual frustration to dehydration. Or simply that the goal is to motivate likes and slides in the DM. To those people we say, ummm… yeah, and what about it?
APPAREL
vsuspectator.com

Astroworld: a music festival or fight for survival?

A concert that started with the crowd enjoying time with friends and family turned into a tragedy took place on Nov. 5 at Travis Scott’s Astroworld. Before tragedy struck, there was enough space to dance around and enough breathing air, so it didn’t seem possible to suffocate. But it changed at mid-afternoon.
MUSIC
Boston Herald

Liana, 15, loves writing & country music

Liana is a talkative girl of Caucasian descent who loves reading and writing. She even hopes to become an author when she grows up! Liana is also interested in arts and crafts projects, and her favorite genre of music is country. In school, Liana has developed a great deal of confidence in herself, and her teachers report she is doing well.
MUSIC
jambands

Snarky Puppy Share Lineup for GroundUP Music Festival

Inimitable jazz ensemble Snarky Puppy have announced that they will be hosting the fifth iteration of their very own GroundUP Music Festival, also known as “GUMfest” in Miami Beach, Fla. The event will take place on Feb. 11 through 13, 2022. Like previous years Snarky Puppy are set to headline...
MIAMI BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy