“House of Gucci” hits theaters today, and if you want to live like Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci (played by Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, respectively), you’re in luck: One of the family homes featured in the film is now available for an overnight stay via Airbnb for $1,125—but only for one lucky booker. The grand Lake Como residence stars as Aldo Gucci’s home in the film. Gucci was the chairman of the fashion house from 1953 to 1986; he was the eldest son of founder Guccio Gucci. A wide shot of the home’s facade appears within the first 15 seconds...

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO