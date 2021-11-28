Bangkok to Bahrain

This morning we are up at 6 am for our flight to Honolulu. We have already checked in, uploaded our vaccine QR codes and completed the form to obtain our Safe Travel Hawaii QR code, so once we have dropped off the hire car, we can go straight through security to the gate. Here, we are offered the chance to show our QR codes to obtain a pre-clearance bracelet, thus negating the need to wait in a 1-3 hour queue in Hawaii. Sounds like a no brainer, although it feels a bit weird when the government official applies the wristband. In the past, wearing such a wristband meant festival access (in my youth) or all-inclusive hotels (in middle age). Now it’s proof I’ve been vaccinated against a virus…. At least it will be something for my scrapbook. It has to be said, daughter no 1 is not fully onboard with the constant need to collect tickets, brochures and other souvenirs of my travels. Although she is more onboard than daughter no 2, who tells me that when I die, she intends to use my not inconsiderable pile of scrapbooks to create a funeral pure.
