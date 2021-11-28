ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Bangkok to Bahrain

travelblog.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur final day in Thailand. Half a day really. We found a park on the map that wasn’t too far out of the way from the route to the airport, so we spent the morning there. Getting there wasn’t trivial, the streets of Bangkok are great for people who love a...

www.travelblog.org

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Emirates is bringing back the A380 to Bangkok

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
LIFESTYLE
travelblog.org

From Bangkok back North

Asia » Thailand » Western Thailand » Uthai Thani. Today wasn't our best day yet. As I mentioned yesterday, we arrived by night bus (not recommended!) in Bangkok at 5:00AM, and were immediately mobbed by taxi drivers. After some harsh bargaining we got one to take us to the airport for 700 baht (about 70 NIS, or $22, more or less) instead of 1,200, and we paid the 25 for the toll road. When we got there he tried to get 800 from us. We stood fast. Then he didn't have change. We found someone who did and saw his back fast!
LIFESTYLE
travelblog.org

A Stranger in a Familiar Land - Part II: Sukhothai

Pre-Covid, Thailand was one of the easiest non-English speaking countries to navigate. One could simply step into any of the numerous agencies and book transport and day tours. When planning this trip, I was a little concerned about whether the usual backpacker transport routes were running between Chiang Mai and Sukhothai (as it turns out, they weren't), and I was also a little concerned about the risk of being crammed into a minibus. Fortunately, Paul saved the day once again. His wife Renu had gone to her hometown of Kamphaeng Phet to vote, and Paul was planning to drive down, visit her family, and then drive her back. As Sukhothai was a short diversion, he offered to drive me.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bangkok#Bahrain#Restaurants#Birds#Google Maps#Chatuchak
The Independent

Crocodile ‘saw lunch’ and attacked British backpacker, 18, who dipped leg in river

A British teenager was almost killed by a crocodile when her friend came to her rescue by “furiously” punching the reptile underwater.Amelie Osborn-Smith, 18, was rafting in the Zambezi River below the Victoria Falls in Zambia during her gap-year adventures.The crocodile chomped on her leg with its powerful jaws, after she dipped it into the water over the side of the canoe, and yanked her into a death roll in an attempt to drown her.Her male friend jumped into the water and repeatedly hit the animal to make it release her.A source told The Sun: "As soon as it happened...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Biking
Country
Thailand
travelblog.org

2021-11 Cabo san lucas, Mexico

I have nothing but travel memories with 190 countries and counting... About Me: I graduated from a Law School in Vietnam in 1975 and California Polytechnic University, USA, 1981,majoring in an electronic engineering. I worked for Rockwell International (now Boeing) as an aerospace engineer in the Space Shuttle and GPS Military Satellite projects and now on my own. I love to travel with all passion and to write about my travels, the international histories and politics too. I actually started to travel outside USA since 1989 and more aggressive recently. Visit my travel blog at: http://www.t... full info.
LIFESTYLE
The Jewish Press

First Israeli Ambassador to Bahrain Arrives in Manama

The first-ever Israeli Ambassador to Bahrain arrived late Monday night in the capital city, Manama. Eitan Na’eh served previously as Israeli head of mission in the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, and in the UK as well. The Bahrain Ambassador to Israel, Khaled Yousif Al-Jalahma, began serving in his new...
MIDDLE EAST
The Guardian

Maths Teacher - Bahrain

Want to teach abroad but need some destination inspiration?. The International Teaching Partnership are working with a great school in Bahrain that require a Maths Teacher to start in January, 2022. Requirements:. Bachelors Degree in Maths. PGCE / Equivalent route to QTS. Experience teaching the British curriculum. The Location. Bahrain...
EDUCATION
Sourcing Journal

China’s ‘Predatory Practices’ Harm US Textile Makers, NCTO Says

Kim Glas detailed ways to strengthen onshoring and nearshoring of supply chains and offered ways to address China’s illegal trade practices. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KREX

New info shows omicron spread wider earlier than thought

BRUSSELS (AP) — New findings of the coronavirus’s omicron variant made it clear Tuesday that the emerging threat slipped into countries well before their defenses were up, as two distant nations announced their first cases and a third reported its presence before South African officials sounded the alarm. The Netherlands’ RIVM health institute found omicron […]
WORLD
travelblog.org

Southwards into Bulgaria and onto Greece

The crossing back into Bulgaria is our longest drive for a while and whilst we are not visiting Sofia its capital we will be staying there tonight. But Serbia has one more surprise, some more atrocious roads, seemingly better than some two weeks go when they were completely removed but even after an early start it takes us some time to get to the border. There has been some anxiety from Graeme in returning back into the EU with the dog and her mounting pile of paperwork, in reality we have everything we need but this is unchartered territory since we left the EU and whilst every crossing she has just been waived through all with an air of disinterest, his concern is just it takes just that one time where they deem it incorrect. But again we needn't of worried we get back in again with very little difficulty and collect yet another stamp in our passports, Poppy’s,well as yet to be looked at.
LIFESTYLE
travelblog.org

USA Day 6 - Waikiki

This morning we are up at 6 am for our flight to Honolulu. We have already checked in, uploaded our vaccine QR codes and completed the form to obtain our Safe Travel Hawaii QR code, so once we have dropped off the hire car, we can go straight through security to the gate. Here, we are offered the chance to show our QR codes to obtain a pre-clearance bracelet, thus negating the need to wait in a 1-3 hour queue in Hawaii. Sounds like a no brainer, although it feels a bit weird when the government official applies the wristband. In the past, wearing such a wristband meant festival access (in my youth) or all-inclusive hotels (in middle age). Now it’s proof I’ve been vaccinated against a virus…. At least it will be something for my scrapbook. It has to be said, daughter no 1 is not fully onboard with the constant need to collect tickets, brochures and other souvenirs of my travels. Although she is more onboard than daughter no 2, who tells me that when I die, she intends to use my not inconsiderable pile of scrapbooks to create a funeral pure.
HONOLULU, HI
AFP

Guernsey issues 40 EU fishing licences amid France row

Guernsey on Wednesday issued fishing licences to 40 European Union boats, in the latest move over post-Brexit access rights that has seen Paris and London at loggerheads and blockades threatened.  France is angry that Britain and the Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey have not issued some French boats licences to fish in their waters after Brexit.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy