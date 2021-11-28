ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Troon Concert Hall

By David Miller
skiddle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat to be at a live music venue again watching...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
buda.tx.us

Fall Concert Series: Shinyribs

Join us at the Buda Amphitheater and City Park for a fun afternoon of music with the Shinyribs. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, foods and drinks and come out with your family and friends.
BUDA, TX
celebrityaccess.com

Massey Hall Re-Opens With A Concert By Gordon Lightfoot

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Toronto’s historic Massey Hall officially celebrated the re-opening its iconic red doors on November 25th with a three night stand of concerts by legendary Canadian recording artist Gordon Lightfoot. The 127-year-old performing artist theater re-opens after undergoing a multi-year renovation that saw major upgrades and restorations across...
PERFORMING ARTS
thezebra.org

MSA Hosts Nutcracker At Schlesinger Concert Hall

ALEXANDRIA, VA–On December 4, the curtains will open on the Metropolitan School of the Arts’ return to the stage with their annual performance of The Nutcracker. Held live and in person at the Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall in Alexandria, four shows will run at 12pm and 5pm on Dec. 4 through Dec. 5.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Metro active

Shred the Halls

The first time Trans-Siberian Orchestra took the stage in the late ’90s—a sold-out theater in Philadelphia—no one in the band knew what to expect. They had a few platinum records already, but it was orchestral metal Christmas music. Who exactly was the audience for this?. Guitarist Al Pitrelli recalls peering...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music Venue#Musicians
CBS Boston

Boston Pops Return To Symphony Hall With In-Person Holiday Concerts

BOSTON (CBS) – Familiar sounds fill Symphony Hall as the Boston Pops Orchestra takes the stage. “The big news, obviously, here at Symphony Hall is that we are back. And for the first time in almost two years, the Boston Pops will perform in front of a live audience here, in person, in Symphony Hall,” said Boston Pops Orchestra Conductor Keith Lockhart. Holiday Pops makes its return, and after last year’s virtual season, Lockhart says this year is all about embracing tradition. “We know that Holiday Pops means a lot to a lot of people in this area. For many...
BOSTON, MA
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Selling Country Music Album Of All time

No one is certain where or when country music got its start. The first commercial country music album was recorded in 1922, and the genre’s popularity surged within ten years, according to George Jones. Today, it is a multi-billion dollar part of the overall music industry in America. Star Garth Brooks has sold 157 million […]
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Roll Me Away,” Bob Seger

Detroit native rock singer Bob Seger is no stranger to life on the road. With a powerful raspy voice, Segar’s music often encompasses blue-collar themes, love, and women. “Roll Me Away,” a hit from Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band’s 1982 album The Distance, is no exception. The Distance...
MUSIC
SignalsAZ

Band Reunion Tours Have Never Been Hotter — Here’s What’s Coming

​If there’s been one comfort as a result of the pandemic, it’s that many of our most beloved bands from the ’60s through the ’90s have reunited and are hitting the road again (some who never broke up, like the Rolling Stones, are also returning to stages). Whether it’s the punk-era glam of Blondie, the prog-rock kings from Genesis, the blue-eyed soul of the Doobie Brothers, or the soulful pairing of TLC, we’re talking full-on nostalgia and grownup fun. ​
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson Join Jimmy Fallon for Mixtape Medley on ‘That’s My Jam’

Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson, two coaches on The Voice this season, enter a battle round of their own as guests on the special preview of Jimmy Fallon’s That’s My Jam, an hour-long music and comedy variety game show premiering on January 3rd on NBC. The pair is selected to go head-to-head in a mixtape medley showdown. Fallon spins the wheel of genres and categories from which the singers are tasked with performing, which fittingly lands on pop divas. Grande kicks off with a choreographed-from-memory run of Britney Spears’ “Oops!… I Did It Again” while Clarkson follows after with “Any Man of...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy