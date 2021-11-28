ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Marjorie Taylor Greene Rallies Republicans To Shut Down OSHA Over 'Communist Tactics' On Work Safety

Cover picture for the articleRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has called on Republicans to defund the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) after she accused them of using "communist...

Wayne Gouin
4d ago

osha has had guidelines to keep. americsns safe on the job ! they have saved. countless. lives. with there rules. god I hate you ignorant. fools. who belive on. yhis mental case

valley
4d ago

I think what she is saying is that American workers should go back to a time when employees dying on job was a regular occurrence.

Ghostly Creations
4d ago

People like this Qanon terrorist are why no matter who they are I'm never voting for a Republican again. I might have been more sympathetic toward them if they would not let her speak so much, but not only do they not care about regulating this asylum escapee's comments they seem like they approve of them.

