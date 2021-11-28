ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Potential servicing missions for the Webb

NASASpaceFlight.com
 5 days ago

- approach slowly, to minimize thruster use near JWST. The servicing vehicle is unmanned, so no problem if it takes 3 months. Not viable for many reasons such as JWST will moving during during such a long time period. Could the service vehicle stop close by and the telescope...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship : Texas Prototype(s) Thread 23 : Discussion

The question is whether the log jam will break faster with an expendable, or a reusable first/second stage. It may be that figuring out recovery and reuse results in fewer engines being used for more launches, and as a result takes the pressure off the engine team more than simply saying "we're going to stay profitable by throwing things up as fast as we can".
TEXAS STATE
NASASpaceFlight.com

An Engine beyond Raptor?

Ok, maybe this is a silly, on the drive home idea. But what about changing to a gas generator cycle for the booster engine. It would be far less complex to build. Lower performance (edit: ISP) but if you’re looking for lower cost and higher volume, why not?. Success for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Fusion with space related aspects thread

While profitability is the ultimate goal, there are steps up the ladder of technical difficulty to get there:. - To be profitable, your facility must be generating some non-zero amount of excess power. - To be generating some non-zero amount of excess power, your reactor must be emitting more energy...
INDUSTRY
NASASpaceFlight.com

Tianwen-1: Chinese 2020 Mars orbiter and rover

CNSA-ESA communication test successfully completed (after some challenges earlier on):. CLEP confirms the telecommunications tests between the Chinese rover Zhurong and ESA's orbiter Mars Express is a success. Transmission was "in the blind", since Zhurong and Mars Express cannot connect between themselves, ¡a true novelty at Mars!
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

EM Drive Developments - related to space flight applications - Thread 12

When other reactionless drive threads get shut down without mercy, I'm astonished that this one is still here tbh. Because this thread provides a respectful place to share thoughts on a technology that has not been falsified. We could have an equally controversial thread on whether or not the Big Bang occurred as described in the Standard Model.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Seeing the universe in the Mid-Infrared with James Webb’s MIRI instrument

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), presently tracking toward a launch no earlier than December 22 on an Ariane 5 rocket from the Guiana Space Centre in South America, will revolutionize in-space astronomy, particularly with its Mid-InfraRed Instrument, or MIRI. The instrument itself requires special cooling to drop its temperature...
ASTRONOMY
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Engineering General Thread 4

I think you also need water for rust to form. Situation worsened by coastal salts. Reading around suggests that corrosion protection is a major issue for most industries that use stainless steel. (Or almost any metal, even?) Beyond passivation (i.e. being super careful about maintaining a perfect chromium oxide layer) it seems to come down to designing out situations where even tiny amounts of water can become trapped (this is what I think about wrt to the Starship thermal protection layer) ... and paint.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NASASpaceFlight.com

Deimos and Phobos - offshore Starship launch platforms

No. Don’t look toward shuttle. Look at existing vehicles like Atlas, Delta and Falcon for the processes. Elon stated quick turn around. This means all cargo integration is done offline with one composite installation at the pad. No, the composite is the fairing with cargo. Starship is going to be...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Starship/BFR and science instruments

Ummm, stable is not the same as frozen. Implementation details change continuously in aerospace. SpaceX can do whatever they want for internal use, but customers buying service will not be happy if all the connector, pressures, voltages and dimensions in the payload bay change every launch. If Congress funds a multi billion dollar mission with an expected design and construction time line of 5 to 10 years they probably want to have something for it to launch on when complete. Hence all those long term launch contracts. If you want to replace legacy and national pride launch vehicles based on better economics you have to meet their other needs. My way or the highway is not a good way to run a business in general. Plus, pissing off the government that buys your services and licensees your launches and regulates your intellectual property seems contraindicated. "Nobody's life liberty or pocketbook is safe while the legislature is in session" is as true now as when Will Roger's first said it. It is even more true in many other countries lest someone suggest relocation as a quick fix.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

NASA and CNES to begin SWOT testing as its launch date approaches

With less than one year to launch, France’s Centre National d’Etudes Spatiales (CNES) and NASA are completing the final spacecraft assembly of the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) spacecraft. SWOT is a joint NASA and CNES mission with contributions by the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and the United Kingdom Space Agency (UKSA). The SWOT mission will be the first-ever global surveyor of all of Earth’s water and study how bodies of water change over time.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

DART Mission

Planetary Society has a good article about the funding increase for Planetary Defense: How NASA's Planetary Defense Budget Grew By More Than 4000% in 10 years, work for APL is the direct reason for DART funding as explained in the article, but that happened under the general trend of increasing funding for Planetary Defense, it didn't happen alone.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Space Telescope Cost Breakdowns

Are there publicly available cost breakdowns for space telescopes? Usually articles just give the topline program cost and maybe the cost of the mirrors, but I'm interested in more detailed breakdowns (eg by instrument, how much spent at various stages of design, etc). I assume that NASA internal budgeting does this sort of thing, but does any of that info make it out to the public?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thefastmode.com

Exploring the Potential of Service Orchestration Featured

A new generation of transformational technologies - 5G, cloud, and edge - promise to revolutionise industrial and service sectors across the world, from smart cities to manufacturing, from transportation to healthcare. A clearer view is emerging of the potential around 5G and edge computing as organisations explore their intersection in a growing number of use cases. By leveraging the unique network slicing capability of 5G and multi-cloud adoption with the hyperscalers, communications service providers (CSPs) are presented with the opportunity to diversify into multiple new markets.
SOFTWARE
channele2e.com

Federal IT Services: Advanced Mission Solutions Acquires IMTS

Advanced Mission Solutions (AMS) has acquired Innovative Management & Technology Services (IMTS), an IT services provider that supports the FBI. Excendio Advisors assisted IMTS on the deal. This is technology M&A deal number 734 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and...
SOFTWARE
ESA Blog Navigator

Update on Webb telescope launch

The launch readiness date for the James Webb Space Telescope (Webb) is moving to no earlier than 22 December 2021 to allow for additional testing of the observatory, following a recent incident that occurred during Webb's launch preparations. The incident occurred during operations at the satellite preparation facility at Europe's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Image: Tiny crystal of power as basis for solar cell

This crystal of iron pyrite, just four hundredths of a millimeter in size, could function as the light absorbing layer of a tiny solar cell—potentially a promising future source of power on the moon. Working with Estonia's Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), ESA has studied the production of sandpaper-like rolls...
ASTRONOMY

Community Policy