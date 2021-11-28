Potential servicing missions for the Webb

Ummm, stable is not the same as frozen. Implementation details change continuously in aerospace. SpaceX can do whatever they want for internal use, but customers buying service will not be happy if all the connector, pressures, voltages and dimensions in the payload bay change every launch. If Congress funds a multi billion dollar mission with an expected design and construction time line of 5 to 10 years they probably want to have something for it to launch on when complete. Hence all those long term launch contracts. If you want to replace legacy and national pride launch vehicles based on better economics you have to meet their other needs. My way or the highway is not a good way to run a business in general. Plus, pissing off the government that buys your services and licensees your launches and regulates your intellectual property seems contraindicated. "Nobody's life liberty or pocketbook is safe while the legislature is in session" is as true now as when Will Roger's first said it. It is even more true in many other countries lest someone suggest relocation as a quick fix.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO