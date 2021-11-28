ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Why ‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax’ Created a Composite Investigator to Tell Terrorism Story

By Danielle Turchiano
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMailing envelopes full of anthrax spores to individuals is certainly an intimate and personal attack, but because of the ability of anthrax...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediapost.com

Harrowing NatGeo 'Hot Zone' Revives 2001 Anthrax Memories

With everything else that was going on in September 2001, it is sometimes easy to forget that just a little over a week after the 9/11 terrorist attacks that month, someone began sending envelopes of powdered anthrax to news media companies. For those who worked at some of these target...
TV & VIDEOS
KGET 17

‘Hot Zone: Anthrax” looks at deadly period in American history

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)— The country was in the middle of dealing with the physical, emotional, political and spiritual impact of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. There was little time to deal with those issues when a second wave of attacks began through anthrax letters. The six-part limited series,...
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Roush Review: An Anthrax Scare Depicted in a Tepid ‘Hot Zone’

“Our nation is gripped with fear,” declares news anchor Tom Brokaw (a mannered impersonation by Harry Hamlin) as anthrax-laced letters are sent to media outlets, including NBC, in the weeks after the 9/11 attacks in 2001. Office workers and unsuspecting postal employees from Florida to the Northeast are among the early victims of the airborne menace. I remember the panic well. At the time, our offices occupied the same midtown Manhattan building as the New York Post, which received one of the poisoned envelopes. Unfortunately, National Geographic’s six-hour (over three nights) procedural docudrama The Hot Zone: Anthrax rarely works up more than a lukewarm head of tension as it depicts the dogged investigation by FBI agents who tend to talk in terse headline-speak. “We don’t need just the smoking gun. We need the bullet,” barks Dylan Baker as an FBI bureaucrat particularly prone to cliché. Lacking the in-depth and wrenching.
ENTERTAINMENT
celebritypage.com

'The Hot Zone: Anthrax' Takes A Deep Dive Into The Worst Biological Attack In U.S. History

It was an unprecedented event that shook America to its core, and now it's getting the limited series treatment. Shortly after the attacks of 9/11 came another attack that had Americans fearing for their lives. They called it Amerithrax. The anthrax attacks of 2001 claimed the lives of five Americans. Now, National Geographic is taking on the challenge of telling the infamous story.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthrax#The Hot Zone#National Geographic#Fbi
Variety

Daniel Dae Kim on the Significance of His First Lead Role Being the Face of the FBI on ‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax’

Daniel Dae Kim has been acting for three decades, starting his own production company, 3AD, eight years ago. But his turn on National Geographic’s “The Hot Zone: Anthrax,” which premieres Nov. 28, marks the first time he has taken leading man status. As FBI agent Matthew Ryker on the anthology series, based on the real-life anthrax terrorist threats that began in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks, Kim is the face of the government organization in addition to the face of the show — which he notes is a “significant step in representation.” “The Hot Zone” showrunners Brian Peterson and...
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

Daniel Dae Kim on His Lead Role in Unsolved Mystery with NatGeo’s The Hot Zone: Anthrax [Exclusive Interview]

Daniel Dae Kim stars as FBI Agent Matthew Ryker in National Geographic’s upcoming series THE HOT ZONE: ANTHRAX. (National Geographic/Peter Stranks) The anthrax terrorist incidents of the 2000s remained as one of the unsolved mysteries that occurred after 9/11. In a timely limited series from National Geographic, The Hot Zone: Anthrax looks into the terror, panic, rushed investigation, and the prime suspect with Daniel Dae Kim leading the FBI on this wild chase.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax’ Finale Preview: Ryker Confronts Bruce After His Arrest

Ryker sits down with Bruce at the psych ward after Bruce’s arrest for the anthrax attacks in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax’ finale. FBI Special Agent Matthew Ryker pays Dr. Bruce Ivins a visit after Bruce was arrested for the anthrax attacks that have been terrorizing the nation. “Do you sleep much?” Bruce asks Ryker in this EXCLUSIVE preview of The Hot Zone: Anthrax. Ryker replies, “Rarely, you?”
SPORTS
Collider

Daniel Dae Kim on ‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax,’ Capturing the Nervous Energy After 9/11, and Playing Fire Lord Ozai in 'ATLA'

With National Geographic’s The Hot Zone: Anthrax airing over three nights starting Sunday, November 28 at 9/8c on National Geographic, and also streaming on Hulu, I recently got to speak with Daniel Dae Kim about making the scientific thriller. Based on true events, the limited series takes place a few weeks after the 9/11 attacks, when someone mailed letters containing anthrax to unsuspecting victims in Florida, Washington, D.C., and New York. The series follows a team of FBI agents and scientists as they try and figure out who was responsible for the attack.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Terrorism
IndieWire

‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax’ Review: Tony Goldwyn’s Unhinged Performance Can’t Elevate Bacteria Drama

Entering adolescence around the time of 9/11 was interesting, especially as I look back on it as an adult. It’s as if I can pinpoint the moment I knew what “anxiety” was. So when anthrax started getting mailed to random people — or at least that’s what I remember being told — that anxiety went up 1,000-fold. If you asked me today if they ever identified a culprit, I’d assume they never did, and also that they never had a suspect and that the person, like the Zodiac, just vanished into the ether. National Geographic’s second season of “The Hot Zone”...
TV & VIDEOS
abc7ny.com

'The Hot Zone: Anthrax' revisits troubled days after 9/11

National Geographic takes us back to 2001 in the troubled days right after 9/11 when a second threat emerged to our national security. "The Hot Zone: Anthrax" tells the story of letters containing highly toxic poison which were sent to various elected officials and members of the media. The investigation...
MANHATTAN, NY
Indy100

Cringeworthy video shows ‘MAGA rioter’ sobbing when police asked about Trump

A new viral video is making just about everyone cringe.In the clip, an emotional alleged MAGA rioter is seen starting to cry in front of FBI interrogators as he is being questioned. When asked about former President Donald Trump calling him to Washington D.C the waterworks NBC journalist Scott MacFarlane shared the clip on Twitter. He wrote, “NEW: Court orders release of video of FBI questioning US Capitol breach defendant Daniel Rodriguez. This is a first listen in the interrogation room. He questions election, cites Biden’s rallies and says he’s long been an InfoWars fan.”NEW: Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie's Parents Caught Touring Spot Where His Skeletal Remains Were Found In First Outing Since Suicide Results

Brian Laundrie’s parents, Christopher and Roberta, were spotted for the time since their son committed suicide. The duo was caught taking a walk in the woods at the location where the 23-year-old's remains were found. Article continues below advertisement. On Tuesday, November 30, the Laundrie’s took a tour around Myakkatchee...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Man Arrested In Mexico For Allegedly Murdering His Girlfriend After Beating Her To A 'Bloody Pulp' During Thanksgiving Trip Abroad

A man from Spokane, Washington, Taylor Allen, was arrested in Mexico after allegedly murdering his girlfriend Sativa Transue during the couple's Thanksgiving trip abroad. Transue was found dead in their hotel room by a maid after guests at the hotel "heard screams in the middle of the night," according to Front Page Detective.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy