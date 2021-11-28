Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's TikTok Video Will Make Your Head Spin

Khloe Kardashian has been in the public eye for her entire adult life. So she's equipped herself to handle the slings and arrows that are hurled at her daily by a never-ending procession of vicious trolls. But Khloe's daughter didn't ask to be born into a life of non-stop scrutiny...
Caitlyn Jenner sparked the Kardashian pregnancy rumors. The proud grandmother said there are two grandkids on the way. The aspiring politician made an appearance on Good Morning Britain where she may have accidentally spilled the beans. Apparently, she dropped some MAJOR news during the interview. Caitlyn was nervous or so...
A mogul in the making? Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, revealed she’s launching a makeup line!. “If you made a makeup line, I would literally buy every product x2,” one fan commented on a since-deleted TikTok on Tuesday, November 30. “I am, babe,” Alabama, 16, replied with several cute emojis. “Bama’s future: the [studio], a makeup line and big bands,” another fan wrote — and the teenager “liked it.”
Happy birthday, Corey Gamble! Kim and Khloé Kardashian posted sweet tributes for Kris Jenner’s boyfriend’s big day, and it proves he’s become a mainstay in the famous family. “Love to all. I turned 41 today, and I’m thankful for it all. Self-love is the truth!” the music manager wrote via...
TRAVIS Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler shaded the rocker and Kourtney Kardashian. The 46-year-old said she “hopes they get good ratings.”. Shanna threw shade at her ex Travis and his new fiancee KourtneyCredit: Instagram/Shanna Moakler. Shanna wasn’t subtle about throwing shade at Travis, 45, and his new fiancée Kourtney, 42, while...
Khloe Kardashian isn’t letting COVID hold her back. She is posting new photos on Instagram and they are totally showing off her body. Needless to say, she looks stunning. Former Keeping up with the Kardashians star, Khloe Kardashian, is showing off her body on her social media platform. Khloe is wearing an interesting bodysuit that sort of resembles a morph suit. The outfit covers her entire body. It includes swirls of black, white, and brown in the interesting design. Not only that, but the ensemble seems to be a bit see-through. While she isn’t really revealing anything, she is certainly alluding to it.
Supportive! Kim Kardashian is still exploring her relationship with Pete Davidson, but he has already won over her famous family. “The family is happy for Kim, and they really have taken a liking to Pete,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “A lot of the Kardashians met him in the past and have hung out with him, so he’s not like this new stranger that just entered into their lives. They think he’s funny and is fun to be around. He’s someone that just lightens the mood in the room.”
Pete Davidson's birthday was a fun time. The Saturday Night Live star, with rumored girlfriend Kim Kardashian West and her mom, Kris Jenner, by his side, bonded with rapper Flavor Flav, who even gave him one of the giant clocks he wears on his chest. Everyone except for Flav wore matching brown and black plaid clothing.
Good morning, time for another Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian update you never asked for yet desperately need! These two are still very much going strong, and sources are out here chatting to People about their vibe lately. First up? How Kim feels about Pete. (Hint: He is the perfect post-divorce rebound.)
Cousins North West and Penelope Disick are the best of friends, and it's actually the cutest thing ever. The 8 and 9-year-old spend tons of time having fun together, and for their latest pastime, they recorded an adorable TikTok to viral song "Meet Me at Our Spot" by THE ANXIETY, WILLOW and Tyler Cole.
Pete Davidson has been ‘thinking’ hard about what to get for Kim Kardashian this Christmas, and even asking her friends and family for ideas, a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY!. Pete Davidson, 28, wants to make this Christmas special for Kim Kardashian, 41 — and is actively trying to think of...
Get ready for a Kravis Christmas! Ever since they became a couple in early 2021, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been going all out when it comes to celebrating holidays together, and Christmastime is starting early for the couple. Kourt, 42, has always gone big when it comes to...
Kanye West seems to be in denial about his current relationship status. A few days ago, Ye made an appearance at Revolt TV when he was asked to comment on recent rumors about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s supposed romance. Wiggling his way out of the uncomfortable question, Kanye spun...
Khloé Kardashian teased a sexy new latex bodysuit from her celebrity-favorite clothing brand Good American. Khloé Kardashian modeled a new product from her clothing brand Good American. The media personality, 37, rocked a black latex bodysuit in a new video shared by Good American on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 15. The long sleeve bodysuit has a zipper for the cleavage section.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship will be featured in the family’s Hulu reality show. The couple was spotted holding hands while filming a scene for an upcoming episode on December 1. Get ready to see even more Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 46, on your TV screens! The...
Watch: North West Roasts Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" on Instagram. Kardashian fans one more thing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving!. On the U.S. holiday on Nov. 25, Kim Kardashian and her 8-year-old daughter North West, the eldest of her and ex Kanye West's four children, launched the ultimate mother-daughter collab, a joint TikTok channel, to highlight their sweet bond and further document their adorable hijinks.
Scott Disick wants to celebrate the holidays with his kids, but it hasn’t been easy for him. He reportedly didn’t attend the Kardashian Thanksgiving dinner. Instead, he’s been dating numerous models in weeks. The father of three tried to get into the holiday spirit with his and Kourtney Kardashian’s three kids — sons, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9.
Back in action! Kourtney Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, had her TikTok account reinstated on Tuesday, November 23, after it was temporarily disabled. While the account was initially disabled for violating “multiple” guidelines, it now states in the bio that it is “managed by an adult.” The rest reads, “Can we get to 61.k please Thank you guys so so mic [sic].”
Dream Kardashian didn’t hesitate to give up her cousins, while Kim questioned them about why they were playing with an Elf on the Shelf. Kids getting into mischief is as much a part of the holidays as spending time with family. Dream Kardashian, 5, and her cousins Psalm, 2, and North West, 8, got into some of Kim Kardashian‘s Christmas decorations, and Dream had no qualms on blaming her cousins for getting into the decor. Kim shared her sweet, parental interrogation on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday November 1.
Shanna Moakler’s ex Oscar De La Hoya says he has no bad blood with Travis Barker following claims the rocker raised his daughter Atiana. On good terms. Oscar De La Hoya, 48, didn’t have anything bad to say when asked about claims he and ex Shanna Moakler’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, was raised by her other ex, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, 46. During an Instagram Q&A on Dec. 1, the boxer was asked, “How do you feel about Travis claiming he raised your daughter?” Oscar only had praise for Travis, writing back, “I have nothing but respect for my man @travisbarker.” Atiana was 5 when Travis married her beauty queen mom Shanna, 46, so she has a tight bond with the rocker. Travis — who is now engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, 42 — and Shanna also share son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15.
