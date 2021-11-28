ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's TikTok Video Will Make Your Head Spin

imdb.com
 5 days ago

Kourtney Kardashian is literally a helicopter parent. For her and Penelope Disick's latest TikTok video, the two enlisted the help of the reality...

www.imdb.com

The Hollywood Gossip

Khloe Kardashian Blasts Instagram Trolls: STFU About My Daughter!

Khloe Kardashian has been in the public eye for her entire adult life. So she's equipped herself to handle the slings and arrows that are hurled at her daily by a never-ending procession of vicious trolls. But Khloe's daughter didn't ask to be born into a life of non-stop scrutiny...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Caitlyn Jenner LEAKS Baby Bombshell, Reveals 2 Pregnancies?

Caitlyn Jenner sparked the Kardashian pregnancy rumors. The proud grandmother said there are two grandkids on the way. The aspiring politician made an appearance on Good Morning Britain where she may have accidentally spilled the beans. Apparently, she dropped some MAJOR news during the interview. Caitlyn was nervous or so...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

The Next Kylie Jenner? Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Reveals She’s Launching a Makeup Line

A mogul in the making? Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, revealed she’s launching a makeup line!. “If you made a makeup line, I would literally buy every product x2,” one fan commented on a since-deleted TikTok on Tuesday, November 30. “I am, babe,” Alabama, 16, replied with several cute emojis. “Bama’s future: the [studio], a makeup line and big bands,” another fan wrote — and the teenager “liked it.”
ALABAMA STATE
editorials24.com

Travis Barker’s ex Shanna Moakler shades rocker & Kourtney Kardashian as she says she ‘hopes they get good ratings’

TRAVIS Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler shaded the rocker and Kourtney Kardashian. The 46-year-old said she “hopes they get good ratings.”. Shanna threw shade at her ex Travis and his new fiancee KourtneyCredit: Instagram/Shanna Moakler. Shanna wasn’t subtle about throwing shade at Travis, 45, and his new fiancée Kourtney, 42, while...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Stunning Body, Pete Davidson Shows Support

Khloe Kardashian isn’t letting COVID hold her back. She is posting new photos on Instagram and they are totally showing off her body. Needless to say, she looks stunning. Former Keeping up with the Kardashians star, Khloe Kardashian, is showing off her body on her social media platform. Khloe is wearing an interesting bodysuit that sort of resembles a morph suit. The outfit covers her entire body. It includes swirls of black, white, and brown in the interesting design. Not only that, but the ensemble seems to be a bit see-through. While she isn’t really revealing anything, she is certainly alluding to it.
TV SHOWS
US Magazine

The Kardashians Think Kim and Pete Davidson’s Relationship Could Become ‘Serious’: They ‘Are All for It’

Supportive! Kim Kardashian is still exploring her relationship with Pete Davidson, but he has already won over her famous family. “The family is happy for Kim, and they really have taken a liking to Pete,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “A lot of the Kardashians met him in the past and have hung out with him, so he’s not like this new stranger that just entered into their lives. They think he’s funny and is fun to be around. He’s someone that just lightens the mood in the room.”
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

North West and Penelope Disick Made the Cutest TikTok Together

Cousins North West and Penelope Disick are the best of friends, and it's actually the cutest thing ever. The 8 and 9-year-old spend tons of time having fun together, and for their latest pastime, they recorded an adorable TikTok to viral song "Meet Me at Our Spot" by THE ANXIETY, WILLOW and Tyler Cole.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Khloé Kardashian Looks Incredibly Fit In Sexy Black Latex Bodysuit — Watch

Khloé Kardashian teased a sexy new latex bodysuit from her celebrity-favorite clothing brand Good American. Khloé Kardashian modeled a new product from her clothing brand Good American. The media personality, 37, rocked a black latex bodysuit in a new video shared by Good American on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 15. The long sleeve bodysuit has a zipper for the cleavage section.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Kim Kardashian and North West Deliver the Sweetest Thanksgiving Treat With New TikTok Channel

Watch: North West Roasts Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" on Instagram. Kardashian fans one more thing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving!. On the U.S. holiday on Nov. 25, Kim Kardashian and her 8-year-old daughter North West, the eldest of her and ex Kanye West's four children, launched the ultimate mother-daughter collab, a joint TikTok channel, to highlight their sweet bond and further document their adorable hijinks.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

Scott Disick Spotted With Kids After Exiled From Kardashian Thanksgiving

Scott Disick wants to celebrate the holidays with his kids, but it hasn’t been easy for him. He reportedly didn’t attend the Kardashian Thanksgiving dinner. Instead, he’s been dating numerous models in weeks. The father of three tried to get into the holiday spirit with his and Kourtney Kardashian’s three kids — sons, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardasian’s Daughter Penelope Gets Her TikTok Back After Temporary Disabling

Back in action! Kourtney Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, had her TikTok account reinstated on Tuesday, November 23, after it was temporarily disabled. While the account was initially disabled for violating “multiple” guidelines, it now states in the bio that it is “managed by an adult.” The rest reads, “Can we get to 61.k please Thank you guys so so mic [sic].”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian Tattles On North & Psalm West For Touching Kim’s Xmas Decor

Dream Kardashian didn’t hesitate to give up her cousins, while Kim questioned them about why they were playing with an Elf on the Shelf. Kids getting into mischief is as much a part of the holidays as spending time with family. Dream Kardashian, 5, and her cousins Psalm, 2, and North West, 8, got into some of Kim Kardashian‘s Christmas decorations, and Dream had no qualms on blaming her cousins for getting into the decor. Kim shared her sweet, parental interrogation on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday November 1.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shanna Moakler’s Ex Responds Amidst Claims That Travis Barker Raised His Daughter Atiana

Shanna Moakler’s ex Oscar De La Hoya says he has no bad blood with Travis Barker following claims the rocker raised his daughter Atiana. On good terms. Oscar De La Hoya, 48, didn’t have anything bad to say when asked about claims he and ex Shanna Moakler’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, was raised by her other ex, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, 46. During an Instagram Q&A on Dec. 1, the boxer was asked, “How do you feel about Travis claiming he raised your daughter?” Oscar only had praise for Travis, writing back, “I have nothing but respect for my man @travisbarker.” Atiana was 5 when Travis married her beauty queen mom Shanna, 46, so she has a tight bond with the rocker. Travis — who is now engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, 42 — and Shanna also share son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15.
RELATIONSHIPS

