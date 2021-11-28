‘Lost in Space’s Final Season Will Answer All of Your Lingering Questions

When it debuted in 2018, the rebooted Lost in Space series was (according to Netflix’s self-reporting) watched by 6.3 million Netflix subscribers in its first 72 hours, one of strongest debuts on the platform that year. Since then, streaming services have hosted an unprecedented boom in big-budget space sci-fi television. The Expanse found an audience on Amazon Prime, Disney Plus launched The Mandalorian, CBS/Paramount Plus expanded from one new Star Trek series to four (going on five) — there’s more than any fan of the genre can keep track of, let alone watch. This goes double for series that debut on Netflix, whose “all at once” season drops mean that anything short of a smash hit completely disappears off the cultural radar in a matter of days. In an arena this crowded, Lost in Space seems to have gotten, well, lost.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO