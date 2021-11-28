ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Lost in Space’s Final Season Will Answer All of Your Lingering Questions

The Robinson family rockets into the third and final season of Netflix‘s Lost in Space, which finds them in a difficult spot: apart. The action on this adaptation of the 1960s...

digitalspy.com

Lost In Space on Netflix: Will there be a season 4?

Lost In Space spoilers are ahead. The Robinson family are back for more adventures and troubles in Lost In Space season three. After being ripped apart at the end of season two, Maureen and John and their kids Judy, Will and Penny were left desperately trying to find their way back to each other.
Lost in Space (Season 3) final season, Netflix, trailer, release date

In the final season, the Robinsons’ survival instincts kick into hyperdrive as they race to reunite and protect Alpha Centauri from a robot invasion. Startattle.com – Lost in Space | Netflix. Network: Netflix. Release date: December 1, 2021. Cast:. – Molly Parker as Maureen Robinson. – Toby Stephens as John...
Polygon

Lost in Space doesn’t deserve to be lost in Netflix’s catalog

When it debuted in 2018, the rebooted Lost in Space series was (according to Netflix’s self-reporting) watched by 6.3 million Netflix subscribers in its first 72 hours, one of strongest debuts on the platform that year. Since then, streaming services have hosted an unprecedented boom in big-budget space sci-fi television. The Expanse found an audience on Amazon Prime, Disney Plus launched The Mandalorian, CBS/Paramount Plus expanded from one new Star Trek series to four (going on five) — there’s more than any fan of the genre can keep track of, let alone watch. This goes double for series that debut on Netflix, whose “all at once” season drops mean that anything short of a smash hit completely disappears off the cultural radar in a matter of days. In an arena this crowded, Lost in Space seems to have gotten, well, lost.
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
Locke And Key Season 3 Starts Production

The Netflix series "Locke & Key" has officially begun production on season 3, according to an Instagram post from the official Netflix account. It also gives us a peek at the season 3 logo. In the post it says:. It got pretty quick responses from some of the cast including...
Popculture

'NCIS': Emily Wickersham Reveals Major Life Update Ahead of Baby's Arrival

Just months after leaving NCIS, former series star Emily Wickersham is continuing to make some major life changes. The NCIS alum, who is currently pregnant with her first child, revealed to fans in a social media post on Tuesday that with just a month to go before her due date, she has picked up shop and is setting down roots somewhere new, Wickersham hilariously documenting "moving day."
New York Post

These shows are battling to be the next ‘Game of Thrones’

Everyone wants to be king. “Game of Thrones” might have ended two years ago with a less than crowd pleasing conclusion, but its legacy as the biggest show on TV lives on, and several shows are jockeying to take over that position. Various networks and streamers are putting out big,...
This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
Outsider.com

Does ‘Chicago Fire’ Star Miranda Rae Mayo’s New Role Mean Stella Kidd Is Gone for Good?

This season of “Chicago Fire” has seen some major changes regarding its cast members. Now, fans are worried about the potential departure of another cast icon. The 200th episode of “Chicago Fire” saw the final departure of original cast member Jesse Spencer, iconic for his role on the hit NBC show as Captain Matt Casey. Now, we’ve learned via Deadline “Chicago Fire” star Miranda Rae Mayo has scored a new role aside from Stella Kidd. That being the case, does this mean her time at Firehouse 51 has come to an end?
Popculture

'House of the Dragon' Cast: Meet the New Faces of 'Game of Thrones'

HBO is taking us back to Westeros again, this time with more Targaryens, more fire and more blood. The network has a handful of Game of Thrones spinoffs in the works, but the first one, House of the Dragon, is set to premiere in a matter of months. Now, fans can meet the cast and prepare to love and hate their characters to various degrees.
Popculture

AMC Show Canceled Ahead of New Season

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be on the hunt for a new show after AMC canceled her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show was renewed for a second, eight-episode season, which will serve as its final outing. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show was a parody of stereotypical sitcom plots and co-starred comedian Eric Petersen as the titular Kevin. An AMC rep confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the show's second season will be its last.
Best Life

13 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Take a look at the new Netflix movie offerings for these first two weeks of November 2021, and you'll notice some patterns. With the holidays closing in and the end of the year approaching, there are plenty of new holiday movies and Oscar hopefuls to be found on the service. But that's not all that's just landed. In addition to a fairytale-like Santa origin story, a critically acclaimed period drama, and a new Western packed with movie stars, you'll also find some returning old favorites. So read on to see our picks for what movies to catch on Netflix this weekend.
manofmany.com

New on Netflix in December 2021

The giving season is officially here and our overlords at Netflix HQ are delivering sackfuls of streaming goodness to get us through the year. And, like a good Christmas dinner, they ain’t straying far from the beaten track. The recipe for what’s New on Netflix in December 2021 is pretty much a rinse and repeat situation, with some old favourites making their way back to the fold while the new series and movies take a backseat. But two titles sit out above all others. Forget socks and jocks, the real gifts on offer this December are season two of The Witcher and the final instalment of Money Heist. The fitting conclusion to La Casa de Papel arrives on December 3, prompting one major question – what the f*ck are we going to watch now?
IndieWire

George R.R. Martin ‘Would Fly to NYC to Beg’ HBO for 10 ‘Game of Thrones’ Seasons, Says His Agent

George R.R. Martin has been vocal in the past about his displeasure over HBO’s “Game of Thrones” only running eight seasons. The author said in October 2019 that “Thrones” would’ve needed 13 seasons to do his books justice. As part of journalist James Andrew Miller’s new book “Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers,” Martin’s agent Paul Haas revealed that the author flew to New York City more than once to meet with then-HBO CEO Richard Plepler in order to convince him to extend the series’ television run. “George would fly to New York to have lunch with Plepler, to beg...
