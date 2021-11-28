Resurrecting Fennec Shand Is One of the Best Decisions Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Universe Has Made

Disney+ Day A Let Down For Star Wars, Kathleen Kennedy’s Contract Renewed, The Acolyte & Ahsoka Filming Updates | The Cantina. Welcome to The Cantina. It’s Friday, it’s last call, and we have Star Wars news, rumors, and entertainment! We need to talk about the let down that was Disney+ Day and why fans were wrong to bite the hands that feed them information. Also, that Kathleen Kennedy contract renewal at LucasFilm has been coming, and we told you not to listen to certain YouTubers. However, we do have some good news for The Acolyte and Ahsoka shows! You’re going to need a tab to get through today.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO