Resurrecting Fennec Shand Is One of the Best Decisions Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Universe Has Made

imdb.com
 5 days ago

To call certain aspects of the Disney era of Star Wars a little controversial would be akin to claiming Darth Vader was “just okay” with the Force, or that the...

www.imdb.com

Gamespot

Scarlett Johansson Is Making Another Marvel Movie, But It's Not Related To Black Widow

Following the settlement of her lawsuit against Disney/Marvel over Black Widow, it's now been revealed that Scarlett Johansson is making another film with Marvel. But it's not connected to Black Widow. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said during an event where Johansson received the American Cinematheque Award that she is working on a "top secret Marvel Studios project."
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Two Disney+ Movies Beat Netflix in Top Ten Streaming Charts

The latest streaming numbers are in from Nielsen, and the two movies holding the top spots the week of October 18th to the 24th come from Disney+, beating its main competition in Netflix. The Marvel Studios film Black Widow —the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ — and Hocus Pocus came in first and second place, respectively. Netflix rounds out the Top 5 with The Forgotten Battle in third place, Going In Style in fourth, and Night Teeth (2021) in fifth. Ironically, both Disney+ and Netflix have five movies a piece in the Top 10.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

The Book of Boba Fett New Photo Reveals Deadly Weapon Used Against Fennec Shand

A new behind-the-scenes photo gives us a better look at the weapon being used against Fennec Shand!. If you've seen the trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, you were probably worried about the former bounty hunter and his companion as they were surrounded by a group of aggressive soldiers. There's a good reason for all that concern. A new behind-the-scenes photo gives us a better look at the deadly weapon that the soldiers were using against Boba and Fennec Shand.
MOVIES
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: We Got A Special Preview of Disney World’s Star Wars Hotel Merchandise!

We’ve learned a LOT more about Disney World’s Galactic Starcruiser, aka the Star Wars Hotel, this week!. At this weekend’s Destination D23, we got a sneak peek at a galactic superstar coming to the hotel, saw that REAL lightsaber in action, learned more about lightsaber training, and more! We even got our first sneak peek at the kind of merchandise that will be available during the two-night interactive experience.
MOVIES
Time Out Global

You can now book a stay at Disney’s new immersive Star Wars hotel

If you’re a Star Wars stan, it can be pretty hard work waiting for a new instalment. But super-fans can now fill the movie-shaped void with a trip to a brand-new ‘immersive hotel experience’ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida. Trips start with check-in at the Galactic Starcruiser Terminal and...
TRAVEL
WGN TV

Best Star Wars socks

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. “Star Wars” has been a part of mainstream pop culture for more than 40 years. It’s exploded into memes, television shows and series. Toys and apparel of all kinds, from shirts and jackets to shoes and socks, are ever popular. “Star Wars” socks are a huge hit, with many people collecting pairs that represent both the Dark and the Light Side of the Force.
BEAUTY & FASHION
lrmonline.com

Disney+ Day A Let Down For Star Wars, Kathleen Kennedy’s Contract Renewed, The Acolyte & Ahsoka Filming Updates | The Cantina

Disney+ Day A Let Down For Star Wars, Kathleen Kennedy’s Contract Renewed, The Acolyte & Ahsoka Filming Updates | The Cantina. Welcome to The Cantina. It’s Friday, it’s last call, and we have Star Wars news, rumors, and entertainment! We need to talk about the let down that was Disney+ Day and why fans were wrong to bite the hands that feed them information. Also, that Kathleen Kennedy contract renewal at LucasFilm has been coming, and we told you not to listen to certain YouTubers. However, we do have some good news for The Acolyte and Ahsoka shows! You’re going to need a tab to get through today.
MOVIES
allears.net

NEW Character Revealed for Disney World’s ‘Star Wars’ Hotel

This weekend we’re attending the Destination D23 conference at Disney’s Contemporary Resort!. There was quite a bit of news that came out of the Parks, Experiences, and Products panel this morning, including everything from new restaurants to new hotels. And speaking of new hotels, we got a glimpse into more of the offerings included in your stay at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, including some new entertainment!
MOVIES
allears.net

FIRST LOOK at Lightsaber Training and More at Disney’s Star Wars Hotel

Destination D23 is bringing us so much Disney news!. Today Josh D’Amaro, Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, gave us a look at the REAL lightsaber and a sneak peek into a few Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experiences, including lightsaber training. Check it out!. First, Josh D’Amaro exposed the...
LIFESTYLE
asapland.com

‘Star Wars: The Bad Remittance’: Disney + Releases Impressive Series Trailer That Continues The Story Of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’

Sequel and spin-off ‘Star Wars: The Bad Remittance’ explores the story of some elite and experimental clones we first met in ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’. The series takes place after the Clone Wars and follows a squad of clones that are genetically different from their brothers in the clone army and possess incredible abilities that help turn them into an unbeatable team.
TV & VIDEOS

