Tomatoes are one of the most common and versatile fruits out there with a million delicious recipes and uses. But one thing generations of cooks have always been cautious of is the leaves of the tomato plant. Caution for eating tomato leaves and even the fruit itself dates back thousands of years to when the Spanish brought the plant over to Europe from Mexico, reports Harold McGee for The New York Times. Tomatoes are among the nightshades, a family of plants that also includes potatoes, eggplant, most peppers, and even tobacco.

