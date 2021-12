The Squid Game phenomenon has continued to sweep the world by storm. The series’ cast members have traveled all the way to Los Angeles to rub elbows with Hollywood’s elite, and attend the 2021 LACMA gala. This is great exposure for the cast who fully deserves all the recognition they are getting for their exceptional performances. They have gone on to guest in late night talk shows, and even received compliments from stars, such as Elle Fanning (Maleficent) and Leonardo DiCaprio (The Revenant). It must have surely been a surreal moment for the entire cast and crew, as well as another groundbreaking achievement for the Korean film industry that has consistently been shattering glass ceilings. The internet was abuzz with positive feedback when news of a series renewal was announced. It felt like a wish granted by the Netflix fairy godmother. The finale of the first season still contained a lot of unanswered questions. It’s only natural for fans to clamor for more. Here are five storylines we wish will be explored in Squid Game season 2:

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO