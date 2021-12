The Medford Arts Center hosted its “HeART of a Veteran Exhibition” on Nov 12 to celebrate the art work of vets displayed at the center’s gallery. The arts center has hosted the “HeART of a Veteran Exhibition” for three years to showcase pieces created by veterans enrolled in a free art class conducted by Art Smith, Toni Fray and Jill Radwell. The class is an opportunity to explore various types of art and technique and is now held at Protestant Community Church, or the “Cathedral of the Woods,” in Medford Lakes to accommodate growing numbers of students.

MEDFORD, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO