SamTrans will launch a six-month pilot program that offers free fares to low-income students. As part of the partnership with the San Mateo County Office of Education, the new SamTrans Youth Unlimited Pass “will be given to school districts to distribute to qualified students, giving passholders free rides on all SamTrans bus routes through June 2022, at which time a decision will be made as to whether to continue the pilot into the next school year,” the transit agency said.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO