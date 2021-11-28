Review: ‘C’mon C’mon’ shows the blossoming of an unlikely connection

“Blah, blah, blah” is a powerful closing argument for children and adults alike, as evidenced in a clip from the new A24 film C’mon C’mon. In the film, soft-spoken journalist Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) is saddled with caring for his young nephew Jesse (Woody Norman). The exclusive clip gives a sneak peak into the pseudo–dad and kid relationship. The two play some version of 21 questions and Johnny does a lot of avoiding, well, the questions. “Why are you alone?” young Jesse asks, to which his uncle responds with, “Who cares? Blah, blah, blah.” The young boy strikes again. “Did you tell my mom to leave my dad when he first got sick?” he asks. When Johnny replies with, “I told her to take care of herself,” it’s the young boy’s turn to go, “Blah, blah, blah.” The apple never falls too far from the tree. C’mon C’mon is out now in theaters, co-starring Gaby Hoffmann.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO