ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, MD

Review: ‘C’mon C’mon’ shows the blossoming of an unlikely connection

By Arul Gnanasivam
dbknews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview about C’mon C’mon, actor Joaquin Phoenix said, “I was constantly reminded of what I love about acting.” After watching the film, it’s easy to see why. C’mon C’mon is a tender story filled with heart and beautiful naivete. Its natural performances make it feel sweet and...

dbknews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘C’mon C’mon’ Writer-Director Mike Mills and Star Gaby Hoffmann Reflect on Intimate Film, Courting Joaquin Phoenix

Mike Mills’ black-and-white film C’mon C’mon is a gorgeous exploration of a relationship between a boy named Jesse (played by Woody Norman) and his uncle Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) while the kid grapples with growing up and his complicated family dynamic. Mills’ screenplay was inspired by his relationship with his own child, says the filmmaker, while star Gaby Hoffmann was drawn to the script due to her experience as a mother — and because she thought it is a rare story that leans in on “the things that I think about all the time.” Mills and Hoffmann spoke to THR about how the...
MOVIES
EW.com

Mike Mills says Joaquin Phoenix was perfect for heartfelt indie C'mon, C'mon because he 'isn't too sweet'

"I love Joaquin and Woody together," says Mills. "There's this scene of them in New Orleans together after there's this parade scene. It's a quiet scene between he two of them. They're just holding hands and Woody plops his head down on Joaquin's chest and it's because — we shot in order — they'd been together for months now, and they were just great friends by that point and loved each other in some way. So the film was this scene, but it's also what's really happening. I watched that scene happen and it's much more than my direction. It's this event."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Thrillist

How New Orleans Enchanted 'C'mon C'mon' Director Mike Mills

Beginners and 20th Century Women director Mike Mills' latest,C'mon C'mon, is something of a travelogue. The black-and-white film charts Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix), an Ira Glass-type radio host, who starts to care for the son of his estranged sister, Viv (Gaby Hoffmann), while she is taking care of the kid's troubled father. Johnny's nephew, Jesse (the wonderful Woody Norman), is a savvy and charmingly weird child who likes to pretend he's an orphan and ask his real-life mother about her fake dead children.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Californian

Director Mike Mills talks storytelling, ‘C’mon C’mon’ inspiration

When Mike Mills answers a question, he lets his mouth fall open a bit, looks right at you and starts a breathy, insightful spiel. It suits the filmmaker, who recalls inspiration and feeling with reverence, and if he were a bit more twee, he — and his autofictional movies — might wax simpering.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

C'mon C'mon Review: An Aggravating Art-House Experiment Without An Ounce Of Honesty

Mike Mills’ C’mon C’mon exists in a world that might have made sense in a screenplay but doesn’t translate to the screen. At its heart, it’s meant to be -- I believe -- an intimate and emotional journey between an uncle (played by Joaquin Phoenix) and the nephew he rarely sees. Only, their reasons for reuniting are suspect, and the methods by which Mills progresses his admittedly thin story aren’t credible. If and when the movie connects, it’s because Phoenix, an excellent actor, overcomes the narrative ledge onto which Mills has led him, momentarily keeping the film from tumbling down to the pavement and going, “Splat!”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Mills
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
New Haven Register

Joaquin Phoenix, Mike Mills on sincerity in 'C'mon C'mon'

NEW YORK (AP) — In Mike Mills’ “C’mon C’mon,” Joaquin Phoenix plays a New York-based radio journalist who, throughout the movie, records interviews with real kids about their lives, asking them questions like, “What scares you?" and "What makes you happy?”. During the film’s making, Mills would schedule the interviews...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
arcamax.com

'C'mon C'mon': Family Ties

Kids say the darnedest things. You'll be talking to one and suddenly they'll come up with something like, "Why are you alone?" or, "Why aren't you married?" And you'll have to stop and think about it while they tee up another rude inquiry. Who are these little suckers?. Director Mike...
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Crafting the Sights and Sounds of ‘C’mon C’mon’

Monochrome is in vogue this awards season as major contenders including “Belfast,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “Passing” have all opted for lush black-and-white cinematography. Mike Mills called on “The Favourite” DP Robbie Ryan to shoot his latest project, “C’mon C’mon,” with similar rich imagery. “I freaking love black-and-white movies,”...
MOVIES
filminquiry.com

C’MON C’MON Trailer

The big choices in life are examined in C’mon C’mon, the latest from writer/director Mike Mills. The film revolves around the relationship between Johnny and Jesse, uncle and nephew who are thrust together when Jesse’s mother must go out of town to care for her ex-husband. Johnny is a bit busy with his radio job when he got the news, traveling around recording for a new piece, so Jesse must hop on the road with him. The two aren’t close, so the sudden time together, along with the existential questions Johnny is running around asking people, triggers a contemplative look back at Johnny’s life.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vulture

Joaquin Phoenix and Woody Norman Go ‘Blah, Blah, Blah’ in a C’mon C’mon Exclusive Clip

“Blah, blah, blah” is a powerful closing argument for children and adults alike, as evidenced in a clip from the new A24 film C’mon C’mon. In the film, soft-spoken journalist Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) is saddled with caring for his young nephew Jesse (Woody Norman). The exclusive clip gives a sneak peak into the pseudo–dad and kid relationship. The two play some version of 21 questions and Johnny does a lot of avoiding, well, the questions. “Why are you alone?” young Jesse asks, to which his uncle responds with, “Who cares? Blah, blah, blah.” The young boy strikes again. “Did you tell my mom to leave my dad when he first got sick?” he asks. When Johnny replies with, “I told her to take care of herself,” it’s the young boy’s turn to go, “Blah, blah, blah.” The apple never falls too far from the tree. C’mon C’mon is out now in theaters, co-starring Gaby Hoffmann.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

'C'mon C'mon' review: Joaquin Phoenix stars in moving comedy-drama about an uncle-nephew odyssey across America

It’s not a holiday movie by most definitions. But “C’mon C’mon” makes for ideal holiday theatergoing, as long as going to a theater’s in your pandemic wheelhouse. It’d be compatible on a double bill with “Encanto,” of all things, so that an 11- or 12-year-old might experience two warm, family-centered, contrasting reminders that none of us are perfect but all of us deserve understanding. Writer-director Mike Mills’ film, starring Joaquin Phoenix as a public radio journalist who reenters his nephew’s life, garnered an R rating for a little language here and there. Yet with a film expressing a sincere interest in how kids navigate difficult, unpredictable stretches of their lives, 11 or 12 seems fine to me, sez the big-city liberal who listens to a lot of public radio.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
arcamax.com

That chemistry Joaquin Phoenix and Woody Norman have in 'C'mon C'mon' is completely authentic

Joaquin Phoenix was deeply skeptical director Mike Mills would ever find a child actor talented enough to anchor his film "C'mon C'mon." The tender-hearted story of a radio journalist named Johnny who forges an unexpected emotional bond with his precocious nephew, Jesse, during a cross-country trip, "C'mon C'mon" called for a level of emotional intelligence, subtlety and authenticity that, as a former child actor himself, Phoenix knew was difficult to find in a young kid. In the wrong hands, the intimate, black-and-white film — which is now playing in limited theatrical release, with a gradual theatrical rollout planned on a tide of enthusiastic reviews — was the type of project that could all too easily tip into cliche.
MOVIES
film-book.com

Film Review: C’MON C’MON (2021): Joaquin Phoenix Is Phenomenal In A Sentimental, Beautifully Made Film

C’mon C’mon (2021) Film Review, a movie directed by Mike Mills and starring Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffmann, Woody Norman, Scoot McNairy, Molly Webster, Jaboukie Young-White, Deborah Strang, Jenny Eliscu, Mary Passeri, Brandon Rush, Artrial Clark and Keisuke Hoashi. Director Mike Mills has crafted a wonderfully shot new black and white...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘C’mon C’mon’ Takes Golden Frog And Audience Award At Camerimage — Complete Winners List

Mike Mills’ A24 film C’mon C’mon triumphed at the 2021 EnergaCamerimage Film Festival, celebrating the art of cinematography—claiming its high honor, the Golden Frog, along with its Audience Award. Cinematographer Robbie Ryan’s Golden Frog win gives him new momentum as a 2022 Oscar contender, on the heels of his first nomination in 2019 for his work on Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite. While only handful of past winners since the festival’s founding in 1993 have gone on to secure the Best Cinematography Oscar, 12 of 30 have nabbed nominations. And over the last eight years, 5 winners have gone on to nominations—most recently,...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy