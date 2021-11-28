ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: ‘House of Gucci’ is a beautiful medley of fashion and murder

By Evan Hecht
dbknews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga returned to the silver screen to star as the leading woman in House of Gucci, Ridley Scott’s latest film. As a fan of the singer and high fashion, I had high expectations walking into the film — expectations that were certainly met. The movie, which is based...

dbknews.com

allthatsinteresting.com

How The Murder Of Maurizio Gucci Rocked The World Of High Fashion

Maurizio Gucci was gunned down on orders of his embittered ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani on the steps of his Milan office on March 27, 1995. A scion to the Italian fashion empire, Maurizio Gucci had it all. He was raised in luxury only to take charge of the world-renowned brand and marry a fiery socialite. As chronicled in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, the ambitious heir would not only lose all control over the company — but be murdered at the behest of his own wife, Patrizia Reggiani.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Lady Gaga's Hairstylist Frederic Aspiras Says He Cried When She Asked Him to Dye Her Platinum Hair Brown

Fredric Aspiras, Lady Gaga's longtime hairstylist and friend, spent months preparing the hairstyles of Patrizia Reggiani, Gaga's character in the new film House of Gucci. In the film, which was released on Nov. 24, Gaga, 35, stars opposite Adam Driver, who plays Reggiani's ex husband, Maurizio Gucci. The film details the story behind Reggiani, now 72, who was convicted of hiring a hitman in the 1995 killing of Gucci after they had ended their marriage.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Yardbarker

Gucci family releases scathing statement, says 'House of Gucci' is 'far from accurate'

Heirs to the late Aldo Gucci have submitted their House of Gucci review. Let's just say it's far from five stars. In a statement originally published by Italian news agency ANSA, then obtained and translated to English by Variety, the family said Ridley Scott's film adaptation "carries a narrative that is far from accurate" and especially takes offense to how Aldo and other Gucci family members are portrayed "as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them, attributing to the protagonists, events, a tone and an attitude that never belonged to them."
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Lady Gaga Goes Red Hot in Versace for ‘House of Gucci’ Milan Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga is continuing her hot streak — literally — of fashion-forward red carpet style for the “House of Gucci” press tour. The singer-actress led the way at the Milan premiere for the upcoming murder drama in a custom red gown by Versace that featured a corset top with lace-up detailing and a form-fitting skirt with a high thigh slit on the left. She wore matching red platform pumps, jewelry by Tiffany & Co. and styled her hair in a half-updo. The star’s makeup was a bold, smokey eye and finished with a nude...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
High-Def Digest

House of Gucci - Theatrical Review

Ridley Scott purchased the rights to this Gucci story back in 2006 after he came across the book The House Of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by author Sara Gay Forden. Since then, the film has gone through many iterations and has had a treasure trove of actors coming aboard to play the titular roles, before eventually landing with Ridley himself behind the director's chair. Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Jared Leto were cast as this dysfunctional family and the results are extraordinary. The film can lag in a few places, especially towards the final act of the film, but the journey to get there along with the stellar performances by everyone is truly outstanding and worth the extra time.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
imdb.com

‘House of Gucci’ Review: Lady Gaga and Adam Driver Rule in Ridley Scott’s Transfixing Fashion Tabloid ‘Godfather’

“House of Gucci” has a transfixing backstabbing allure. It may be a drama about a crazy rich Euro chic Old World fashion dynasty, with a cast dominated by American actors scheming and emoting in gaudy Italian accents, but that doesn’t mean it’s some operatic piece of high camp. Based on the trailer, a lot of people apparently thought that’s just what it was going to be, yet trailers can be deceiving. There are moments in “House of Gucci” that will make your jaw drop, and moments you’ll laugh at the sheer audacity of what you’re seeing, but just because the characters in a drama behave in an over-the-top shameless manner doesn’t mean that the film that’s observing them is over-the-top.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Middletown Press

Review: ‘House of Gucci’ paints disappointing picture

The movie camera loves Lady Gaga. Every movement she makes, each gesture she creates, looks tailored for the lens as she follows her instinct to be noticed on screen. But reaching from the screen, and creating an authentic performance, aren’t the same thing. Despite a valiant effort, the music icon struggles in “House of Gucci” with how to use her magical presence to reveal layers of ambition.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Every Fashion Look From The 'House Of Gucci' Los Angeles Premiere

There are only a few days left until the biographical drama House of Gucci hits the big screens. Its official release date is Wednesday, Nov. 24 and viewers are full of anticipation in seeing Lady Gaga’s performance. (She plays Patrizia Reggiani in the crime film — an Italian socialite who marries into the Gucci family.) To drum up excitement for the drama, the cast attended movie premieres all over the world. Of course, one of the most important stops was on the West Coast. On Nov. 18, all the stars wore their best fashion looks to House of Gucci’s Los Angeles premiere.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
kdhx.org

‘House of Gucci’ chronicles unpleasant events regarding this fashion brand

The Italian fashion brand Gucci is recognized globally. The scandal behind the iconic name is less known. That will be remedied by director Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” starring Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, and Jared Leto. Moreover, the film’s details will considerably alter the luster associated with the Gucci family, if not also the label.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Boston Herald

‘House of Gucci’ a stylish take on money, madness & murder

Grade: A- Ridley Scott releases his second film of pandemic year 2021, “House of Gucci,” hard after “The Last Crusade,” and it is “The Godfather” for fashionistas. This film’s Michael Corleone is Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), the, at first, feckless law student son of Rodolfo Gucci (a sublime Jeremy Irons), the stylish and aged dictator-patriarch of the Tuscan family whose Milanese fashion empire is struggling in 1978. Rodolfo owns the empire, as well as an original Klimt on the living room wall, along with his brother Aldo (Al Pacino of, yes, “The Godfather” films), whose eccentric son Paolo (another mesmerizing turn by an unrecognizable Jared Leto) styles himself a brilliant designer whom his father ignores and with whom he dispenses.
MOVIES
vanyaland.com

‘House of Gucci’ Review: Intentional camp, done right

An important thing to tell yourself over and over again — much like morning affirmations for those needing a self-esteem boost — as you make your way into the theater for Ridley Scott’s amazingly fun House of Gucci over this Thanksgiving weekend is “I am not watching a crime epic. I am not watching especially serious cinema. I will have the most fun for the next three hours if I know that this film is pretty much a comedy.” Sure, it’s not the Bene Gesserit litany, but in this case, it’s serious-mindedness that is the mind-killer. You might have already expected this, at least somewhat, from the advertising, as no film that contains the line “Father. Son. House of Gucci.” can be fully dirge-like, but the intentional camp of it all, especially with a sober stylist like Scott behind the camera and the make-up of the film’s cast, may come totally unexpected. It is a three-hour hoot, which takes the fashion industry about as seriously as it should be: The clothes themselves are stylish and sported well by attractive and interesting people but beyond that? Everything else is ridiculous, with the false sense of solemnity provided by wealth and status stripped away to reveal the silliness of the telenovela-style familial warfare that defined the final years of the Gucci line’s control of The Gucci Line, which ultimately had a body count.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cosmopolitan

The reviews for House of Gucci are in and people are already confused

We've all been patiently and excitedly waiting for the release of Ridley Scott's true crime drama House of Gucci for what feels like decades. The film, starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver - among other huge names - has been so talked about over the last few months it's hard to believe we're still waiting to actually see it. Finally, with the release just days away the critics reviews are in and they've got fans pretty baffled...
MOVIES
Herald & Review

MOVIE REVIEWS: 'The House of Gucci,' 'Encanto'

What’s in a name? For most, “Gucci” is a signifier of luxury and opulence. For the characters in Ridley Scott’s sprawling pop epic “House of Gucci,” it’s both a blessing and a burden. For the sizzling black widow at the center of this unbelievable true story, Patrizia Reggiani, played by a powerfully possessed Lady Gaga, the Gucci name is a golden opportunity that she twists into a blackened curse.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

