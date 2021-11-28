‘Batman without Robin’: Absent Maryland women’s basketball players missed in tournament

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Nyara Sabally, R-Jr., F, Oregon (Berlin, Germany)» 1 G, 30.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, .579 FG%, .875 FT%. Set career-highs in scoring (30), field goals made (11) and free throws made (7) in Oregon’s 98-83 win over Oklahoma in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Saturday.Scored 20 points in the second half, including 10 in the final five minutes, as the Ducks erased a 10-point deficit with seven minutes remaining.First Oregon player to record a 30-point game since Sabrina Ionescu on March 7, 2020 against Arizona.First Duck to score at least 30 points and grab 10 rebounds in a game since Ruthy Hebard on Feb. 14, 2020 against UCLA.First career Pac-12 Player of the Week award and Oregon’s 59th all-time.ALSO NOMINATED: Mael Gilles, ASU; Mya Hollingshed, COLO; Haley Jones, STAN; Taylor Jones, OSU; Evelien Lutje Schipholt, CAL; Brynna Maxwell, UTAH; Bella Murekatete, WSU; Jordan Sanders, USC; Ilmar’l Thomas, UCLA; Lauren Ware, ARIZ.
Comments / 0