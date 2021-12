The Paducah McCracken County Senior Center recently received a $9,400 grant from Meals on Wheels America’s Make Good Go Further Fund. In February of 2021, Meals on Wheels America launched its Make Good Go Further campaign to showcase the work of the network and its efforts to serve vulnerable seniors through the pandemic and in the years to come, according to a news release from the senior center.

