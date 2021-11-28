ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Coronavirus hospitalizations rise again in Luzerne County

By Jennifer Learn-Andes
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B5BJZ_0d8pD09s00

An average daily 89 Luzerne County residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 last week — an increase of 15.7 from the prior week’s average daily 73.3, the state’s latest early warning dashboard update shows.

For context, the county’s average daily hospitalizations were 3.3 in the week ending July 22 and 130.6 in mid-January of this year.

Use of ventilators also is up among county coronavirus patients, it said.

An average daily 12.4 hospitalized residents were on ventilators last week, or 2.4 more than the prior week’s 10.

Posted at www.health.pa.gov , the state health department’s dashboard covers weekly statistics through Thursday, which means the most recent data covers the weeks ending Nov. 18 and Nov. 25.

There were 1,094 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the county last week, which is an increase of 90 compared to the previous week’s 1,004 new cases, the dashboard said.

That rise elevated the county’s incidence rate, or number of cases per 100,000 residents, from 316.3 two weeks ago to 344.7 last week, it said.

The county’s positivity rate, or the percentage of diagnostic tests yielding positive results, is now 16.4% compared to 15.4% two weeks ago.

In the remaining dashboard benchmark, the percentage of hospital visits tied to coronavirus-like illnesses in the county rose from 1.7% two weeks ago to 1.8% last week.

State numbers

Figures rose in four of five benchmark categories at the statewide level last week.

However, the statewide incidence and positivity rates both remain lower than those in Luzerne County.

Statewide, there were 32,662 new cases last week, or 526 more than the prior week’s 32,136.

That boosted the incidence rate from 251 to 255.1.

The state’s positivity rate also had a slight increase from 12% two weeks ago to 12.1% last week.

COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped from an average daily 2,860.4 two weeks ago to 3,276.3 last week, or an increase of 415.9.

The average daily number of hospitalized patients on ventilators rose from 351.9 to 421.7 over the two-week period, or an increase of 69.8, the dashboard said.

ER visits remained the same at 1.6%.

Vaccines

As of Sunday, a total 179,718 county residents were fully vaccinated, according to the state’s vaccine dashboard at health.pa.gov .

That means approximately 60% of county residents are now fully covered, the state said.

Of those already fully vaccinated in the county, 46,996 have obtained an additional booster shot since Aug. 13.

Another 20,051 county residents are partially vaccinated because they did not yet receive both required doses, the dashboard said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Government
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Luzerne County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 1,828 New Cases Reported As State Approaches 11K Deaths From the Virus

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,828 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths, according to state health department data released Thursday morning. The percentage of people testing positive rose to 5.22%, an increase of 0.09%. Hospitalizations increased by 43 to 741. Of those hospitalized, 562 adults are in acute care and 171 adults are in intensive care. Six children are in acute care and two are in intensive care. The new data comes as Maryland announced it has surpassed 1 million COVID-19 booster shots, which represents a significant milestone for the state’s vaccination effort. Since the pandemic began, there have been 589,113 total confirmed...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

NJ COVID Cases Surge To Highest Levels Since April

COVID-19 cases continue to climb in New Jersey, surging higher than they've been since April, the state's Coronavirus dashboard shows.New Jersey reported another 2,471 cases and 20 confirmed deaths following Thanksgiving weekend. The seven-day average of positive tests has also reached its highest …
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Www Health Pa Gov
Times Leader

Luzerne County manager position to be advertised after Christmas

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County’s top manager position will be advertised after Christmas, the six-citizen search committee decided Thursday. Several members said they are eager to start seeking applicants, but the group collectively agreed it would be more prudent to launch advertisements after the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Luzerne County IT Director announces resignation

Wilkes-Barre, LUZERNE Co. — Luzerne County IT Director, Mauro DiMauro, announced he will be stepping down from his position . The resignation comes after the county declined to approve his request to hire seven new employees. DiMauro argued that his office is significantly short staffed, and the county is “on the brink of disaster” without an infrastructure upgrade.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Boston Herald

Boston-area coronavirus wastewater tracker, cases and hospitalizations are all surging again after Thanksgiving: ‘We need to act’

The Boston-area coronavirus wastewater tracker, cases and hospitalizations are all surging again after Thanksgiving — the same upward spike the Bay State experienced during the first week of December last year when no one was vaccinated. This surge is happening as more people gather indoors amid the delta variant —...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Beloit Daily News

Hospitalization and active COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Rock County

Active COVID-19 cases continue to trend upward in Rock County and 40 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in hospitals in the county, according to data released Thursday. COVID-19 cases in Rock County have been trending upward since Nov. 3 when there were 572 active cases. As of Thursday, there...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
News On 6

COVID Hospitalizations On Rise Again In State, Health Officials Say

Doctors have said a common theme for people in hospitals the majority of the time is vaccination status. "You know that we have seen an increase in hospitalizations as of this morning. We have 482 Oklahomans in the hospital with COVID-19," said Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Health's chief COVID-19 officer. "One hundred fifty-one of whom were in an intensive care unit bed."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sunday Dispatch

Sunday Dispatch

355
Followers
900
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Pittston, PA News, Sports, Obituaries, and Events

 https://www.psdispatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy