Metallica still packs punch in prolonged Triad Combat concert at Texas’ Globe Life Field

DENVER (CBS4) – If you’ve been waiting Everlong to see the Foo Fighters in Denver, your wait is nearly over. The newly-minted Rock and Roll Hall of Famers announced a major new North American tour on Tuesday, and a stop in the Mile High City is on the agenda. The concert is set for Aug. 6, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High. Mark your calendars … The @foofighters have confirmed a marathon evening of life-affirming rock communion to take place at Empower Field at Mile High on Aug. 6, 2022. Tickets go on sale Dec. 3 at 10 am MT! 📰 » https://t.co/p2j85A3ED5 pic.twitter.com/LAZFcHvu2a — Empower Field at Mile High (@EmpowerField) November 30, 2021 Presale for tickets to the “marathon evening of life-affirming rock communion” begins Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. (credit: CBS) Tickets go on sale to the general public the next day — Thursday, Dec. 3 — at 10 a.m. All tickets must be purchased through Ticketmaster.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO