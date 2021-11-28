ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Forecast: Looking For Next Key Low

gold-eagle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week's action saw gold forming its high in Monday's session, here doing so with the tag of the 1853.00 figure. From there, a sharp decline was seen into Wednesday's session, with the metal dropping all the way down to a low of 1780.00 - before bouncing off the same into...

MarketWatch

Dow opens slightly higher Thursday but stock market struggles to recover from omicron-led selling

U.S. stocks traded mixed Thursday morning, in what has become an increasingly volatile market resulting in uncertainty over the spread of coronavirus and a fuzzy path for monetary policy and the U.S. economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4% at 34,161, the S&P 500 index added 0.1% to 4,518, while the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.1% at 15,241. In ecoonomic reports, the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits around Thanksgiving surged above 200,000, partly reversing a big plunge in the prior week that had knocked jobless claims down to 52-year low. New filings for benefits jumped by 28,000 to 222,000 in the seven days ended Nov. 27, the Labor Department said Thursday. Markets have been under pressure as a result of the emergence of concerns related to the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold down, hits 4-week low on chart selling, long liquidation

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are down and hit a four-week low in midday U.S. trading Thursday. The...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Gold Price to Face Further Losses on Failure to Defend November Low

Keep in mind, the negative slope in the 200-Day SMA ($1791) indicates that the broader trend for the price of gold remains tilted to the downside, with a ‘death cross’ formation taking shape in August as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushed into oversold territory. However, lack of momentum to...
MARKETS
Person
Jim Curry
gold-eagle.com

Gold price weaker as risk aversion recedes a bit

New York (Dec 2) Gold prices are modestly down in early U.S. trading Thursday. Omicron fears have somewhat subsided late this week and that's putting some risk appetite back into the marketplace. A slumping crude oil market this week is also a negative for the metals markets. February gold was last down $6.80 at $1,777.30 and March Comex silver was last up $0.046 at $22.375 an ounce.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Closes at Session Lows

The NASDAQ 100 initially tried to rally on Wednesday but gave back the gains to crash back down towards the lows of the previous couple of days. The market looks as if it is trying to figure out whether or not we have enough momentum to continue going higher, and the fact that the jobs number comes out on Friday is probably what most people are focusing on now. After all, Jerome Powell is out of the way.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles near one-month low, around $1,770 region

The Fed's hawkish outlook prompted fresh selling around gold on Thursday. A stronger USD offset Omicron fears and further weighed on the commodity. The technical set-up supports prospects for a slide to November swing low. Gold came under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday and dropped to a near one-month...
BUSINESS
gold-eagle.com

Gold, Silver And Mining Stocks: Patience Will Be Rewarded

Without question, investing in the precious metals sector has been a pain in the ass for nearly the entire 20 years I’ve been involved. The official intervention, which has become shamelessly blatant, is the primary reason. But also, speculative capital floods into the sector when a big move looks ready to occur. The sector quickly becomes technically overbought and sentiment soars, which makes it easier for the banks to beat the metals and miners back down. What’s the motive for this? To prevent a rising price of gold from signaling the degree to which Fed and Government policies have engendered untenable systemic problems. First and foremost is the problem of uncontrollable price inflation unleashed by flooding the monetary system with printed currency.
INDUSTRY
#Gold Market#Gold Wave Trader#Gld
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle lower for the session and month

Gold futures ended lower on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains, as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank might speed up tapering its monthly asset purchases when it meets next month. Prices for the metal shook off earlier gains that came after Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel predicted that current vaccines would struggle against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Comments from Powell, as well as Bancel, prompted steep declines in U.S. benchmark stock indexes, likely prompting investors to sell gold to cover margin calls. February gold fell $8.70, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,776.50 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices ended the month down 0.4%, according Dow Jones Market Data.
MARKETS
gold-eagle.com

Asian Metals Market Update: Omicron Virus

Federal Reserve chairman’s U turn on inflation and taper will only increase volatility. He said that taper will be faster than expected and that inflation is not transitory. Omicron virus and the unknown will still affect price moves in metals and energies. Traders will be sitting on cash after yesterday’s sell off in US stock markets.
BUSINESS
gold-eagle.com

Barclay's Bank's Moser is looking for more upside in gold

New York (Dec 1) Gerald Moser, chief market strategist at Barclays Bank, said that the price of gold could go up by as much as 20 percent over the next 12 months but warned that the gold retail sector will take time to recover from pandemic. He said "I wouldn't...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: At risk of piercing the monthly low at 1,758.81

The Omicron coronavirus variant may reduce the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments. US Federal Reserve Chair Powell talked about speeding up tapering. XAU/USD faltered again around the 1,800 level, may retest November low. Spot gold surged past $1,800 a troy ounce and hit 1,808.79 early in the American session, as...
BUSINESS
gold-eagle.com

Gold Forecast: The Mother Of All Stock Market Invalidations

Now that gold, silver and the miners are oversold, what kind of a bounce do you expect? Why not take profits and re-short at a higher level?. Well, I’m fine with everyone using my opinions on the market in any way they see fit (as long as they are not viewed as “investment advice”, that is). This means that one is free to take profits now and re-open the short positions at higher levels after a rebound… that is, if a rebound does indeed take place and one is realistically able to get back in their short positions at higher prices.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold testing 1800, looks like a selling opportunity

As we approach the end of the year, gold, silver, and platinum have work to do on the downside. The dramatic drop last Friday, Monday and Tuesday did a lot of technical damage to the charts. Gold broke down from congestion and is now below $1,800 based on March futures.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Grinds Support in Bear Flag Formation

Should the trendline in gold begin to give way, there’s a nearby Fibonacci level around 1771 that’s of interest, but the prior price swing at 1759 is more interesting, and a breach below that opens the door for a move back towards the October low around 1721. On the long...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: En route to challenge the November monthly low

Concerns related to the coronavirus Omicron strain keep investors in caution mode. The market’s mood improved modestly during US trading hours, providing support to the USD. XAU/USD is set to extend its decline in the near term and could reach $1,700.00. Spot gold gapped lower at the weekly opening, as...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Markets Continue to Threaten Major Trend Line

Gold markets rallied a bit during the early part of the trading session on Monday, only to give up gains and go looking towards the uptrend line. The uptrend line that I have marked on the chart is somewhat important, but I think the biggest take away from this chart is that we are trying to grind sideways after a massive selloff. We had formed a massive, inverted hammer on Friday, so if we were to turn around and break above the top of that candlestick, that would be a very bullish sign. In other words, we would need to take out the $1820 level.
MARKETS
investing.com

CAD Sinks To 2-Month Low, GDP Next

The Canadian dollar is unchanged on Monday, following sharp losses in the Friday session. In North American trade, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2789, up 0.01% on the day. There was a flurry of activity on Friday in the markets as headlines blared about the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. There was panic in the markets, as oil, equities and minor currencies headed south. The Canadian dollar took it on the chin, falling 1.12%, its sharpest decline since July.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Gold Price Is Correcting Losses From The $1,780 Low

Gold price started a downside correction from well above $1,820 against the US Dollar. The price traded below the $1,800 support to move into a short-term bearish zone. There was a break below the $1,795 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. Besides, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $1,797 on the hourly chart. It traded as low as $1,780 and is now correcting losses.
MARKETS

